World Cup 2022: All six England goals from rampant 6-2 win over Iran in 90 seconds
Watch all of England's goals and the best player and pundit reaction from their thumping 6-2 win over Iran in the first World Cup in Qatar. Watch all the World Cup action across the BBC Sport website and on demand on BBC iPlayer. Watch more of World Cup 2022 video.
Alex Fletcher: Bath City manager says striker's progress has been 'remarkable'
Bath City manager Jerry Gill said Alex Fletcher's recovery was "remarkable" so far, after visiting the striker in hospital. Fletcher underwent emergency brain surgery after crashing into advertising hoardings during the team's match with Dulwich Hamlet on 8 November. The 23-year-old was taken out of intensive care on Monday. "We're...
World Cup 2022: More pain on biggest stage for 'emotional' Poland striker Robert Lewandowski
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Robert Lewandowski was hurting after the 2018 World Cup -...
'Everybody loses - except Ten Hag' - BBC pundits react to Ronaldo exit
Alan Shearer: "It's a sad end to his Manchester United career. He’s got his wish and that's really what he did the interview for. It was always going to happen. "It will be really interesting now to see if a Champions League club comes in for him. It was never going to be a match, Erik ten Hag and him."
World Cup 2022: England, Wales & other European nations will not wear OneLove armbands
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. England, Wales and other European nations will not wear the...
Warrington goalkeeper Tony Thompson sent off after confronting fan who urinated in his bottle
A non-league goalkeeper says he was sent off for reacting to a fan who urinated in his water bottle during an FA Trophy tie. Warrington Town keeper Tony Thompson, 28, squirted the Guiseley fan after drinking from the bottle. It led to him receiving a red card an hour into...
BTS Star Jung Kook, odas totori fans for di 2022 Fifa World Cup opening ceremony
BTS star Jung Kook na im first perform for di opening ceremony of di 2022 FIFA World Cup for Qatar. Di member of di South Korean boy band group perform di official World Cup song Dreamers as e thrill di audience for di Al Bayt stadium. Jung Kook perform di...
Mexico v Poland
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. TEAM NEWS. Mexico forward Henry Martin may lead the line...
