BBC

Alex Fletcher: Bath City manager says striker's progress has been 'remarkable'

Bath City manager Jerry Gill said Alex Fletcher's recovery was "remarkable" so far, after visiting the striker in hospital. Fletcher underwent emergency brain surgery after crashing into advertising hoardings during the team's match with Dulwich Hamlet on 8 November. The 23-year-old was taken out of intensive care on Monday. "We're...
BBC

'Everybody loses - except Ten Hag' - B﻿BC pundits react to Ronaldo exit

Alan Shearer: "It's a sad end to his Manchester United career. He’s got his wish and that's really what he did the interview for. It was always going to happen. "It will be really interesting now to see if a Champions League club comes in for him. It was never going to be a match, Erik ten Hag and him."
BBC

Mexico v Poland

Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. TEAM NEWS. Mexico forward Henry Martin may lead the line...

