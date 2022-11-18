Read full article on original website
This Day in History: November 19William Saint ValGettysburg, PA
If You Love Historic Sites, This Place in Pennsylvania is a Must-SeeMelissa FrostGettysburg, PA
These 2 Pennsylvania Restaurants Offers Award-Winning Wine Along With Locally Sourced Food [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostPennsylvania State
Major discount retail chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersShippensburg, PA
Citing ‘conservative values,’ a town in Lancaster County, Pa. plans to cut local library funding
One councilman opposed a women’s health class “because it was related to sexual matters.”. A borough in northern Lancaster County says it will no longer fund the local public library, citing its financial needs and concerns over whether the library aligns with the town’s “conservative values.”
Hi-tech research pinpoints where Lincoln stood while delivering his Gettysburg Address
Hundreds of people passing through the National Cemetery in Gettysburg at around 2:00 p.m. on Remembrance Day, 2022 (Nov.19) were curious what a small group of people were doing with a spool of red, white, and blue ribbon on both sides of the fence separating the National and Evergreen cemeteries.
Robert E Taubensee obituary 1833~2022
Mr. Robert E Taubensee, 89, a resident of Michaux Manor, Fayetteville, PA and formerly of Gettysburg, PA passed away Friday, November 18, 2022. Born August 24, 1933 in Canton, OH, Mr. Taubensee graduated from Penn State University with a degree in Meteorology. He was employed as a Meteorologist with the...
Gettysburg College cowers to media pressure over student project
Webster’s Dictionary defines liberal arts as “college or university studies (such as language, philosophy, literature, abstract science) intended to provide chiefly general knowledge and to develop general intellectual capacities (such as reason and judgement) as opposed to professional or vocational skills.”. Gettysburg College has long defined itself as...
Welcome center opens for planned 88,000-square-foot senior living facility
A senior living facility that is planning to open in Hampden Township this summer has opened a new welcome center. Legend at Silver Creek, a personal care and memory care residence is expected to open in July at 425 Lambs Gap Road. Kansas-based Legend Senior Living has opened a welcome...
Olde Tyme Christmas at Renfew
It’s an Olde Tyme Christmas this year during two special events at Waynesboro’s Renfrew!. Rediscover the simple joys of Christmas past at Renfrew Museum and Park this holiday season! Kick off the holiday season at Renfrew with a special presentation on how the celebration of Christmas evolved in Early America!
WGAL
Lancaster County-based Conestoga Tours to close at end of year
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A longtime Lancaster County bus company is closing at the end of the year. It's the end of the line for Conestoga Tours, which has origins dating to 1899. The tour company will lead its last trip at the end of December. "I feel like...
abc27.com
Indoor adventure park coming to Dauphin County
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new indoor adventure park for children and adults, called Urban Air, will soon be opening a new location in Harrisburg. The indoor amusement park will have many attractions that are designed to keep kids active, all while keeping the fun inside. Urban Air offers opportunities to host birthday parties, field trips, team building events, group events and more, according to their website.
lebtown.com
The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County
6 – 501.112 Removing Dead or Trapped Birds, Insects, Rodents and other Pests. Potential rodent harborage areas inside the food facility observed in the dry ingredient storage area due to three dead mice in a glue trap in the storage area of the lower-level prep kitchen. 6 – 501.111...
Light Up The Holidays with Waynesboro Tractor Supply
The Waynesboro Tractor Supply store is inviting all the young artists out there to celebrate the upcoming holiday season with an Ornament Craft activity. On Dec. 4, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m., the store will host a craft event where young customers can decorate a Christmas ornament with stickers and other colorful extras, while supplies last. The interactive craft provides a fun way for youth to get in the holiday spirit with colorful ornaments in the shape of twinkling lights.
Franklin County MPO Seeks Public Input On Proposed Transportation Plan
The Franklin County Metropolitan Planning Organization (FCMPO) is asking for the public’s feedback on its 2045 Franklin County Long-Range Transportation Plan (LRTP). A draft of the plan, which outlines the strategic direction for Franklin County’s transportation priorities for the next 20 years, is available for review from Nov. 21 through Dec. 21 online at http://bit.ly/3i1xAHs or by visiting the Franklin County Planning Department at 272 N. Second St., Chambersburg.
Adams County Winery Adds a New Dry Wine to Their Shelves
Adams County Winery, Gettysburg’s original winery and the fifth oldest operating winery in PA, will be releasing their newest off-dry white wine, Seyval, on November 12th, 2022, at both of their winery locations. The varietal of grape used, Seyval Blanc, is known for its ability to thrive in colder...
Downtown Business Council & F&M Trust present Small Business Saturday in Downtown Chambersburg
In an effort to counter Black Friday’s big box store shopping, Small Business Saturday encourages consumers to patronize locally-owned businesses during one of the busiest shopping periods of the year – Thanksgiving weekend. Downtown Chambersburg Inc. is once again coordinating specials and promotions to celebrate our local businesses for Small Business Saturday on November 26.
abc27.com
Holiday Shopping in Gettysburg
Downtown Gettysburg is a beautiful place to spend the holidays. The walkable downtown is lined with shops, restaurants, museums and is decorated for the season. Destination Gettysburg has all the info you need to plan a perfect trip to the historic town. Learn what there is to see and do, and where to find unique gifts for everyone on your list.
December Calendar of Events: Alexander Hamilton Memorial Free Library
Do you find yourself thinking that there is nothing to do? Are you bored with your daily routine? Do you want to learn something new? If you answered yes to any of these questions, it is time to check out your local library to see what they are offering to the community. Alexander Hamilton Memorial Free Library located in Waynesboro, PA, has a full calendar of adult programs scheduled for December. Why not plan to check one or more of these programs out.
wfmd.com
Fire Damages Garage In Washington County
Garage Fire at Mt. Aetna Rd. (Photo from Md. State Fire Marshal’s Office) Hagerstown, Md (KM) Fire damaged a garage in Washington County early Monday morning. Just after 4:00 AM, fire fighters were dispatched to 21514 Mount Aetna Road for a detached wood frame and metal garage on fire. It took them one hour to bring the flames under control. No one was hurt.
New senior affordable housing community will be ready for occupancy next month
An affordable housing development in Lancaster County will be ready for occupancy in next month. Saxony Ridge Apartments in Lititz will include 62 affordable housing apartments for seniors, 62 years and older. The apartments will be ready for occupancy in December. The development is a collaborative project between Community Basics...
PSP Gettysburg: Kidnapped children safe after car chase
Three children kidnapped when a drunk York Springs man got into their father’s SUV in a Gettysburg parking lot Sunday before leading police on a high speed chase on U.S. 15 are safe at home today. The York Springs man charged with their kidnapping remains in Adams County Prison,...
State grant program provides Northern York County Regional Police money to build new headquarters
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A $4.5 million Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) grant will go towards building a new headquarters for the Northern York County Regional Police Department (NYCRPD), commonwealth lawmakers announced today. "At a time when our police officers are embattled on all fronts, it is important we...
abc27.com
Christmas season event returns to historic Lancaster County location
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Historic Rock Ford foundation announced on Nov. 18, 2022, that they will be bringing back their traditional ‘Yuletide’ tour event at the Historic Rock Ford house in Lancaster. It has been about three years since the Historic Rock Ford foundation has been...
