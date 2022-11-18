Do you find yourself thinking that there is nothing to do? Are you bored with your daily routine? Do you want to learn something new? If you answered yes to any of these questions, it is time to check out your local library to see what they are offering to the community. Alexander Hamilton Memorial Free Library located in Waynesboro, PA, has a full calendar of adult programs scheduled for December. Why not plan to check one or more of these programs out.

WAYNESBORO, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO