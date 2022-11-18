ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gettysburg, PA

Franklin County Free Press

Robert E Taubensee obituary 1833~2022

Mr. Robert E Taubensee, 89, a resident of Michaux Manor, Fayetteville, PA and formerly of Gettysburg, PA passed away Friday, November 18, 2022. Born August 24, 1933 in Canton, OH, Mr. Taubensee graduated from Penn State University with a degree in Meteorology. He was employed as a Meteorologist with the...
FAYETTEVILLE, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Olde Tyme Christmas at Renfew

It’s an Olde Tyme Christmas this year during two special events at Waynesboro’s Renfrew!. Rediscover the simple joys of Christmas past at Renfrew Museum and Park this holiday season! Kick off the holiday season at Renfrew with a special presentation on how the celebration of Christmas evolved in Early America!
WAYNESBORO, PA
abc27.com

Indoor adventure park coming to Dauphin County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new indoor adventure park for children and adults, called Urban Air, will soon be opening a new location in Harrisburg. The indoor amusement park will have many attractions that are designed to keep kids active, all while keeping the fun inside. Urban Air offers opportunities to host birthday parties, field trips, team building events, group events and more, according to their website.
HARRISBURG, PA
lebtown.com

The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County

6 – 501.112 Removing Dead or Trapped Birds, Insects, Rodents and other Pests. Potential rodent harborage areas inside the food facility observed in the dry ingredient storage area due to three dead mice in a glue trap in the storage area of the lower-level prep kitchen. 6 – 501.111...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Light Up The Holidays with Waynesboro Tractor Supply

The Waynesboro Tractor Supply store is inviting all the young artists out there to celebrate the upcoming holiday season with an Ornament Craft activity. On Dec. 4, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m., the store will host a craft event where young customers can decorate a Christmas ornament with stickers and other colorful extras, while supplies last. The interactive craft provides a fun way for youth to get in the holiday spirit with colorful ornaments in the shape of twinkling lights.
WAYNESBORO, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Franklin County MPO Seeks Public Input On Proposed Transportation Plan

The Franklin County Metropolitan Planning Organization (FCMPO) is asking for the public’s feedback on its 2045 Franklin County Long-Range Transportation Plan (LRTP). A draft of the plan, which outlines the strategic direction for Franklin County’s transportation priorities for the next 20 years, is available for review from Nov. 21 through Dec. 21 online at http://bit.ly/3i1xAHs or by visiting the Franklin County Planning Department at 272 N. Second St., Chambersburg.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Downtown Business Council & F&M Trust present Small Business Saturday in Downtown Chambersburg

In an effort to counter Black Friday’s big box store shopping, Small Business Saturday encourages consumers to patronize locally-owned businesses during one of the busiest shopping periods of the year – Thanksgiving weekend. Downtown Chambersburg Inc. is once again coordinating specials and promotions to celebrate our local businesses for Small Business Saturday on November 26.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Holiday Shopping in Gettysburg

Downtown Gettysburg is a beautiful place to spend the holidays. The walkable downtown is lined with shops, restaurants, museums and is decorated for the season. Destination Gettysburg has all the info you need to plan a perfect trip to the historic town. Learn what there is to see and do, and where to find unique gifts for everyone on your list.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

December Calendar of Events: Alexander Hamilton Memorial Free Library

Do you find yourself thinking that there is nothing to do? Are you bored with your daily routine? Do you want to learn something new? If you answered yes to any of these questions, it is time to check out your local library to see what they are offering to the community. Alexander Hamilton Memorial Free Library located in Waynesboro, PA, has a full calendar of adult programs scheduled for December. Why not plan to check one or more of these programs out.
WAYNESBORO, PA
wfmd.com

Fire Damages Garage In Washington County

Garage Fire at Mt. Aetna Rd. (Photo from Md. State Fire Marshal’s Office) Hagerstown, Md (KM) Fire damaged a garage in Washington County early Monday morning. Just after 4:00 AM, fire fighters were dispatched to 21514 Mount Aetna Road for a detached wood frame and metal garage on fire. It took them one hour to bring the flames under control. No one was hurt.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
abc27.com

Christmas season event returns to historic Lancaster County location

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Historic Rock Ford foundation announced on Nov. 18, 2022, that they will be bringing back their traditional ‘Yuletide’ tour event at the Historic Rock Ford house in Lancaster. It has been about three years since the Historic Rock Ford foundation has been...
LANCASTER, PA
