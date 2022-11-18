Carter's recalls over 50,000 baby onesies due to presence of wires



C hildren's clothing retailer Carter's is recalling 50,800 of its pajamas sold in sizes 12M, 18M, and 24M.

The zippered onesie with a pig graphic was discovered to have metal wires inside, which are "posing puncture and laceration hazards to young children," according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission . It sold for $22 at Carter's, its website, Belk, Boscov's, Macy's, and Kohl's from July to September of this year.

Anyone with the onesie can return it to a Carter's for a full refund in the form of a gift card.

Courtesy: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission



These were also sold in Canada.