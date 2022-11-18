ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Carter's recalls over 50,000 baby onesies due to presence of wires

By Jenny Goldsberry
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NrCLr_0jFzTNRQ00


C hildren's clothing retailer Carter's is recalling 50,800 of its pajamas sold in sizes 12M, 18M, and 24M.

The zippered onesie with a pig graphic was discovered to have metal wires inside, which are "posing puncture and laceration hazards to young children," according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission . It sold for $22 at Carter's, its website, Belk, Boscov's, Macy's, and Kohl's from July to September of this year.

UPPABABY RECALLS STROLLERS AFTER REPORT OF FINGERTIP AMPUTATION

Anyone with the onesie can return it to a Carter's for a full refund in the form of a gift card.

Courtesy: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission


CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

These were also sold in Canada.

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

31 holiday gifts for teens that they’ll actually like

Whether you’re buying for your kid, their bestie who basically lives at your house, a niece or nephew or a gaggle of grandteens, you'll want to check out the teen-certified holiday and Christmas gifts we’ve gathered here.
Bustle

Bath & Body Works' Black Friday 2022 Sale Is Coming In Hot

There are different types of people on Thanksgiving: the resident chefs, the cheerful holiday decorators, the movie marathoners, the 5K turkey trot runners, the football watchers, and of course, the avid Black Friday shoppers (who typically spend weeks strategically planning their buys). If you just so happen to be the...
CBS News

Walmart Deals for Days: Today's best deals during Walmart's Black Friday sale

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. If you're shopping Walmart's early Black Friday sale this weekend, start here. Walmart's early Black Friday deals event, Deals for...
Us Weekly

17 of the Best Amazon Black Friday Fashion Deals — Up to 75% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. When it comes to Black Friday deals, Amazon is our top destination for pretty much everything — from tech, to appliances, to decor to even clothing. Especially clothing! Amazon Fashion has become a top shopping destination for amazing […]
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
254K+
Followers
73K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy