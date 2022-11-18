Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Abandoned Massachusetts Neighborhood has Been Turned into a Gorgeous ParkTravel MavenWilliamstown, MA
This is The Oldest City in New YorkTy D.Albany, NY
Large disc-shaped object scares NY sled ridersRoger MarshGuilderland, NY
Visit The Largest Christmas Shop in New YorkTravel MavenSaratoga County, NY
How CNYS Black Expo Founder Is Changing The Blueprint For Business Success. Expo Happens November 19Ann BrownAlbany, NY
Related
egcsd.org
Columbia Senior Class Hosts ‘Parent’s Night Out’
More than 100 elementary students gathered at Columbia High School on Saturday evening to play games, make arts and crafts, eat pizza for dinner and watch the movie Encanto as part of a Parent’s Night Out. The event was sponsored by the Columbia Class of 2023. Students from the...
lakegeorgeexaminer.com
Holiday party and auction fundraiser to benefit Women in Need
The Lake George Region Women for Women in Need (WIN) will be holding a fundraiser holiday party and auction on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2 – 5 p.m. at Mario’s Restaurant, 429 Canada Street, Lake George. Proceeds will further WIN’s work of directly aiding women and families living in Warren, Washington, Saratoga and Essex Counties. WIN helps women who are in need of food, clothing, medical services, home fuel, transportation costs and shelter by providing financial help or guidance.
Rensselaer restaurant changing owners, keeping name
Casey's Restaurant has been a staple in the Rensselaer community for almost 30 years. On November 19, owner Jimmy Casey announced in a Facebook post that he is retiring and the restaurant has been sold.
WRGB
ARPA funds to help homeless; create affordable housing and programming
CAPITAL REGION (WRBG) — Joseph's House and Shelter in Albany and Rensselaer counties has seen a 21% increase in people experiencing homelessness since last year, and that number doesn’t include families and youth. Alongside fellow staff at Joseph’s House and Shelter, Persephone Naylor packs sweatshirts and hot meals...
Off the Beaten Path: Cafe Twelve 04
RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Visitors to Café Twelve 04 are used to being greeted with the smell of warm, fresh-made donuts. Owner and Veteran Chris Phelan opened the café in August. The proud dad served in the U.S. Army from 2005 – 2008. His passion for cooking led him to pursuing his dreams opening up […]
newyorkupstate.com
See the most common languages spoken at home in the Albany area
Albany, N.Y. — Albany-area residents speak everything from Russian to Urdu at home, according to a recent list from Stacker. The website compiled a list of the most common languages spoken at home in the region using data from the Census Bureau. The ranks are based on 2020 estimates of the percentage of households that primarily speak each language at home.
NY Says 12 Capital Region Schools Must Change “Hostile” Mascots
The New York State Education Department first issued a memo on Native American mascots more than two decades ago. Then Commissioner Richard Mills said that in the, “state interest in providing a safe and supportive learning environment for every child,” he recommended, “to end the use of Native American mascots as soon as practical.”
Lake George’s Spectacular ‘Lite Up The Village’ This Weekend!
It is one of the most anticipated events of the holiday season. Lake George will "Lite Up The Village" this Saturday, November 26th starting at 5:30. The village will have live music, parades, fireworks, and more. When Do They "Lite Up the Village"?. There is a performance at 5:45 pm...
Capital Region families look to rebuild after fires
In the Capital Region, two different families whose lives went up in smoke have launched fundraisers to help make ends meet.
wamc.org
Saratoga Springs mayor backs earlier closing time, perimeter at nightlife area after Sunday shootings
The mayor of Saratoga Springs, New York says while he expects the city’s active nightlife scene to be safe during this busy holiday week, changes are coming soon. It comes after city police shot an off-duty Rutland, Vermont sheriff’s deputy early Sunday after the deputy allegedly exchanged gunfire with another man following an altercation. The deputy was reportedly shot after repeated commands to drop his gun by city police. Three people were injured in a harrowing scene city officials shared via body camera footage Sunday. Democratic Mayor Ron Kim, a former city public safety commissioner, says the downtown shootout was a stunning development in an area with years of late-night drama. Kim spoke with WAMC’s Ian Pickus:
egcsd.org
Five Hour Pre-Licensing Course – December 6 and 8
The East Greenbush Central School District is offering a Five Hour Pre-Licensing Course on Tuesday, December 6 and Thursday, December 8 from 6:00 – 8:30 p.m. on both evenings in the Columbia High School cafeteria (snow date of December 13). You may register in the CHS main office or...
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Property Transactions: November 25 - December 1, 2022
Kristi Ing sold property at 6 Pasture Pl to Joey Ortiz for $360,000. Daniel Sullivan sold property at 18 Davids Lane to Michael Gibbons for $518,000. JKM Builders sold property at 9 Katharine Court to Tan Song Ping for $412,655. Michaels and Laraway Holdings sold property at 18 Summerhill Dr...
PHOTOS: Liberty ARC handouts over 650 turkeys
Liberty ARC distributed over 650 turkeys to their employees for Thanksgiving on November 18. The nonprofit thanks the employees for their hard work and dedication to Liberty ARC.
Glens Falls City Schools Reacts to Mascot Mandate
Glens Falls City Schools was among many districts that received a memo yesterday asking for all school districts to stop the use of Native American symbols and names. Superintendent Dr. Krislynn Dengler says that the school was already trying to use a different name. “The district has, for a long time, been going by GF […]
WNYT
Skidmore College warns students of possible drugging at area bars
Skidmore College is warning students about possible drugging at local Saratoga Springs bars. This story was first reported by the Times Union. Campus security has sent out three alerts this semester about two Caroline Street establishments where students say they were drugged. In each alert, security states that the student...
Nicole’s Catering taking Thanksgiving orders
For those looking for last-minute Thanksgiving catering options, Nicole's Catering is taking orders through Monday.
WRGB
Greenwich lights up the streets with tractor parade
GREENWICH, NY (WRGB) — Greenwich kicked off the holiday season with fun -- and a parade of illuminated tractors!. The parade has been running since 2013 and is now one of the largest events in the county. Unofficially, it's considered the largest tractor parade in the country. Last year,...
Police presence at Union Avenue in Schenectady
Union Avenue in Schenectady is currently shut down. There is a heavy police presence at the Corner of University Place and Union Avenue and adjacent to Union College.
saratogaspringspolitics.com
Commissioner Sanghvi, You Appear to Be Unaware that Your IT Department Is in Crisis
There appears to be a breakdown in the Saratoga Springs information technology (IT) department. This department is under Finance Commissioner Minita Sanghvi. As will be discussed in this post, the Commissioner appears strangely unaware that there are any issues. On Thursday, November 10, 2022, something went very wrong on the...
What’s next once Glens Falls’ Lehigh plant closes?
Next year, the city of Glens Falls is set to lose one of the factories that operate along its southern edge on the Hudson River. It was announced last week that Lehigh Cement Co. would close its Glens Falls plant next year, after over 100 years in the city. The city didn't have much advance notice.
Comments / 0