Three new fire stations to be built in CheyenneOptopolisCheyenne, WY
Les Schwab wants to replace homes at Moran Ave and Dell RangeOptopolisCheyenne, WY
Two Dell Range businesses are now open!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
3 Great Burger Places in WyomingAlina AndrasWyoming State
Runza is not coming--FNBO Bank, instead.OptopolisCheyenne, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Holiday Cheer experiences some technical difficulties...PKG- Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version
Christmas Tree Permits on sale thanks tot he U.S. Forestry-vosot- Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version. he U.S. Forest Service displays holiday spirit with a sale! Online permits for Christmas tree cutting in the medicine bow-Routt national forests are now available. Each permit costs $10 and allows for cutting one tree on national forest system lands, with a five-permits per household limit.
5 Best Places to Sit for the 2022 Cheyenne Christmas Parade
Nothing welcomes the holidays better than the annual Cheyenne Christmas Parade. I've been going since I was a young girl, and this year, I get to bring my son with me for his first-ever Christmas Parade! So, I'm planning on finding the best seats in the house to ensure he gets to enjoy the parade in all its glory. I've great a great spot lined up - do you?
capcity.news
City of Cheyenne trash, recycling schedule altered for Thanksgiving holiday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The City of Cheyenne’s trash and recycling pickup schedule for this week will be slightly different due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Trash and recycling pickup scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 24, will instead take place Saturday, Nov. 26. The city asks residents to have trash and recycling containers out by 6 a.m.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Cheyenne Animal Shelter Holiday Promotion
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Cheyenne Animal Shelter kicks off an adoption promotion this week. Every animal will have their own special promotion price. Critters have waived adoption fees. Kittens are adopt a kitten and get a kitten. All adult dogs at the shelter can go home for only...
De’s Candy Shop Sweetens Cheyenne Holidays with Handmade Treats
Chances are, if you've ever driven South down Ridge past Albertson's, you've probably seen a sign for De's Candy Shop. The small white house has stood there since before I can remember - and its green and the red sign has beckoned sweet-loving residents for well over 50 years. If...
capcity.news
Cheyenne Police Department to step up enforcement over Thanksgiving holiday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — With Thanksgiving and the winter holiday season quickly approaching, the Cheyenne Police Department is participating in a statewide traffic safety initiative to help prevent unsafe driving behaviors. This week, law enforcement agencies are expecting heavier than normal traffic, and more drivers. on roadways increases the potential...
capcity.news
Two Cheyenne residents among Wyoming’s 11 newest ‘Ultimate Anglers’
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — On Monday, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department recognized 11 people who have recently earned the title of “Ultimate Angler” after catching 10 trophy-sized fish across 10 different species. A total of 32 people have achieved the title over the years. Two of the...
Cheyenne Police Issue Statement On Colorado Springs Shootings
The Cheyenne Police Department has posted a statement on the shooting deaths of five people over the weekend at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs. The following was posted on the CPD Facebook page:. Channel 9 News was at the club where the killings occurred after the shootings, where residents...
capcity.news
Dog rescued off I-80 by Cheyenne/Laramie County Animal Control
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne/Laramie County Animal Control was called on Saturday to rescue a Blue Heeler that was standing on the median of Interstate 80 West near the port of entry. The reporting party stated the dog looked like it was thinking about crossing the interstate. As Animal...
capcity.news
Cheyenne to honor veterans and active military with ceremonial wreath laying
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The public is invited to join in a ceremony of the laying of a Wyoming state remembrance wreath at the Wyoming State Capitol. This ceremony will be taking place on Monday, Dec. 12 at 1 p.m. and is part of the “Wreaths Across America” program, which places wreaths on the graves of members of the military who have passed to remember those who have served past and present during the holidays.
Three new fire stations to be built in Cheyenne
A fire rescue engine on its way back to the station -Photo byOptopolis. Ground has officially broken ground on three brand new fire stations belonging to Cheyenne Fire Rescue. Here's some context into the things that are changing as well as the locations where all the stations are being built.
capcity.news
Actor, comedian Steve-O adds January show in Cheyenne to Bucket List Tour
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — “JACKASS” star, stand-up comedian and “New York Times” best-selling author Steve-O has added a new date to The Bucket List Tour, and will be headed to Cheyenne. The star will be at the Cheyenne Civic Center on Jan. 11, 2023. Tickets can...
capcity.news
Cheyenne to see temperatures in 40s throughout coming week
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne can expect to see temperatures get up into the high 40s today and throughout the coming week. According to the National Weather Service, today’s high temperature is 47 degrees, with a low of roughly 18 at night. The city will see moderate northwestward winds of 15–20 mph.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Governor Orders Wyoming Flag be Flown at Half Staff at the Capitol and in Big Horn, Fremont, Hot Springs, Park and Washakie Counties on Friday, November 18
Governor Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag be flown at half staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Big Horn, Fremont, Hot Springs, Park and Washakie Counties from sunrise to sunset on Friday, November 18, 2022 in honor and memory of Gerald Geis. Mr. Geis served in...
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrest (11/21/22–11/22/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Cheyenne Passes Law Making Non-Emergency 911 Calls Illegal
If you call 911 and ask for directions, you may be getting more than directions -- you may be looking at up to six months in jail, up to a $750 fine, or both. That's because the Cheyenne City Council on Monday night unanimously approved an ordinance (see below) making it a crime to interfere with emergency calls and the emergency reporting system.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Warm-up Continues With Some Breezy Winds
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Temperatures continue to warm over the weekend. We have seen the last of the frigid temperatures as we had at the end of this week. We will have to settle for just plain cold in the night and morning hours. Temperatures will warm into Sunday by an average of 10 degrees for the daytime highs. While heavier cloud coverage surrounded Wyoming, the Cowboy State will remain mostly clear to partly cloudy for the next few days. Tonight’s low temperatures will be in the low 20s and upper teens around the Cheyenne region with colder temperatures of lower teens and single digits out west.
Thousands of Dollars in Items Stolen From Laramie County Home
The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help in tracking down whoever stole thousands of dollars worth of chainsaws and generators from a home east of Cheyenne. Brandon Warner, Community Relations Specialist for the department, says the incident occurred in the 11000 block of Campstool Road.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Warm-up Steadies Into The Week
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Sunday marked the start of a consistent weather pattern that will persist until midweek. Average seasonal temperatures, partly cloudy skies and breezy winds in southeast Wyoming will eliminate any guessing of what will be the forecast. The Capital City saw some snow melt off in the afternoon with mostly sunny skies reaching a high temperature of 48F. Cheyenne and the eastern half of the state will continue to see some melt off the next few days. Be cautious of icy roads that may refreeze.
capcity.news
Laramie County Divorce Filings (11/7/22–11/16/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Nov. 7 through Nov. 16. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
