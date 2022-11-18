Read full article on original website
India is Not Feasible for Conducting Business, According to the CEO of Binance
Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, has publicly stated his disapproval of India’s harsh tax laws and his belief that the country is now not a sustainable business climate for his exchange. According to the CEO of Binance, India is not yet a feasible location for his crypto ventures....
Senators Call on Fidelity to Pull the Plug on its Bitcoin Retirement Plan
November 21 saw the release of a further letter from US Senators calling on Fidelity Investments to reevaluate providing Bitcoin to its clients in the wake of the complete failure of FTX, the US-based cryptocurrency exchange. Senators Tina Smith from Minnesota, Richard Durbin from Illinois, and Elizabeth Warren from Massachusetts...
Is FTX The Lehman Brothers of Crypto?
The cryptocurrency market is undergoing a financial crisis that still hasn’t disclosed all of its ‘victims’ or, more significantly, all of its secrets. Even the Cassandras of the cryptocurrency industry were surprised by the FTX cryptocurrency exchange’s sudden collapse. The company was worth $32 billion in February of this year. As a result of the demise of Luna and UST, or TerraUSD cryptocurrencies, cash-strapped cryptocurrency companies in the summer were saved by FTX.
CZ Discussed an Industry Recovery Fund with Investors in Abu Dhabi
In a bid to acquire money for a cryptocurrency industry recovery fund, last week, Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, met with investors in Abu Dhabi, according to sources referenced by Bloomberg News. Zhao spoke with prospective donors including organizations connected with the National Security Adviser of the United Arab...
The Fall of Coinbase Stock Increases Doubts
One of the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges, Coinbase, is underperforming on Wall Street. The prices of the bonds and stock of the exchange indicate fear and an increased level of doubt. This comes after the collapse of one of the leaders in this industry, FTX. After FTX collapsed, things took a turn for worse, with Bitcoin’s price dropping rapidly. FTX was not the last company to file for bankruptcy, however, with other major crypto companies following in its footsteps. All of these occurrences have increased the level of doubt and fear in investors. As a consequence, Coinbase, the biggest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States, suffered sour weeks on Wall Street.
The DCG Crisis Intensifies as Coinbase Tries to Calm the Waters
There are mounting worries regarding the impending default of the cryptocurrency loan service Genesis and its parent company, Digital Currency Group (DCG). The crypto lender stopped approving new withdrawals from its clients last week, adding to the industry’s growing sense of unease that had been sparked by the FTX fiasco. By originally forbidding exposure to the native token of FTX, FTT, or really any coins produced by centralized exchanges, Genesis provoked the situation considerably. The company stated on November 9 that its lending and trade activities were proceeding as usual and that they have a solid balance sheet.
Is Mark Cuban Taking Time Off Crypto?
Only two days after declaring that he thought smart contracts would significantly influence the development of useful applications, billionaire Mark Cuban, an investor in SharkTank, stopped following a number of cryptocurrency accounts. He mainly removed those who were not following him. Cuban claimed he was still interested in cryptocurrency. However,...
Binance Labs Invests in a Self-Custody Hardware Wallet Company
Binance Labs recently decided to invest in the Series A round of Ngrave, a Belgian self-custody hardware wallet company. In a recent announcement by Binance, they stated that they made an investment in the Belgian firm as part of their strategy toward self-custody wallet industry. Ngrave was founded in 2018....
FTX Seeking Help From Other Exchanges
On Sunday, FTX sent a request for help to other cryptocurrency exchanges, saying that money stolen from the troubled exchange is being moved to other companies through intermediary wallets. In order to collect the money and restore them to the estate managing FTX’s bankruptcy, the now-bankrupt business, led by John...
Properties Worth Millions Were Purchased by FTX in the Bahamas
Recent reports show that FTX purchased more than 19 properties worth around $121 million for its executives and SBF family members in the Bahamas. According to Reuters, a recent report shows that SBF purchased a lot of property in the Bahamas for FTX executives. The properties are worth around $121 million.
XDC Network Price Prediction 2023 And Beyond – Will XDC Reach $1?
Over time, blockchain technology has changed in response to a variety of issues and the need for advancement. Blockchains come in different generations. There is the first, second, and third generation of blockchain technology. XDC Network is the third generation of blockchain. This generation addresses problems related to scalability, speed,...
Genesis Trading Warns of Possible Bankruptcy
Genesis Trading, a pioneer in the cryptocurrency industry, has issued a warning that it may be in bankruptcy after its lending arm ceased operations last week and spent the weekend trying to raise money without success. In 2013, Genesis opened the first over-the-counter Bitcoin trading desk. Since then, it has...
