One of the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges, Coinbase, is underperforming on Wall Street. The prices of the bonds and stock of the exchange indicate fear and an increased level of doubt. This comes after the collapse of one of the leaders in this industry, FTX. After FTX collapsed, things took a turn for worse, with Bitcoin’s price dropping rapidly. FTX was not the last company to file for bankruptcy, however, with other major crypto companies following in its footsteps. All of these occurrences have increased the level of doubt and fear in investors. As a consequence, Coinbase, the biggest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States, suffered sour weeks on Wall Street.

10 HOURS AGO