wnewsj.com
ODOT provides construction update
Through the week ending Nov. 26: The following traffic advisory includes restrictions on the state highway system in Clinton County. All work will be contingent upon the weather. For construction information and statewide information regarding road conditions, visit ODOT on the web at www.Ohgo.com. CONTINUING IMPACTS. I-71 Pavement Repair –...
wnewsj.com
Braving the cold to clean up the city
Before the HoliDazzle celebration in downtown Wilmington, volunteers braved the cold to clean up the downtown (including parade routes and alleyways) area before the festivities began on Saturday. The group collected over 14 bags of litter. Before the HoliDazzle celebration in downtown Wilmington, volunteers braved the cold to clean up...
wnewsj.com
Clinton County Municipal Court report
WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
wnewsj.com
Clinton County Sheriff’s reports
WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:. • At 1:40 a.m. on Nov. 16, deputies responded to the 4400...
wnewsj.com
Habitat recognizes many at fall dinner
Clinton County Habitat for Humanity shared a delicious and enjoyable Fall Harvest Dinner on Thursday, Nov. 3 at the Wilmington Presbyterian Church. Tom Matrka, president, shared memorable moments of the organization noting the progress of the current building on Michigan Avenue in Wilmington. The home is almost complete even with...
wnewsj.com
Vance to address today’s ag trends, topics at WC
The community is invited to attend Wilmington College’s Agricultural Law class featuring guest presenter Andy Vance, Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 6:30 p.m., in Room 148 of the Center for the Sciences and Agriculture. The facility is located at the corner of Elm and College streets. Vance, an acclaimed agricultural...
wnewsj.com
Locals dazzled at downtown event
Locals braved the blustery cold for the musical and magical merriment of the Hometown HoliDazzle, presented by Main Street Wilmington, in downtown Wilmington on Saturday. Locals braved the blustery cold for the musical and magical merriment of the Hometown HoliDazzle, presented by Main Street Wilmington, in downtown Wilmington on Saturday.
wnewsj.com
East Clinton Class of 1982 holds reunion
The East Clinton High School Class of 1982 held a reunion Saturday evening, Nov. 12, in New Vienna. Twenty-one classmates and their guests gathered to reminisce after 40 years. Absent friends and deceased classmates were remembered. Pictured are: (back row, left to right) Kevin Stinson, Tess Holthouse, Kirk McMillan, Dale Robinson, Charlie Hargrave, Tom Holyk, Neil Gilmore, George Wilson, Robin Purtee Griggs, Timothy Larrick; (second row, left to right) Kevin Smith, Bill Kincaid, Pam Thornburg, Darlene Ellenbarger, Tammy Cain, Mie Young Reed, Penny Moore; (front row, left to right) Tod Evans, Ron Kendall, Judy Croghan, Kathy Morgan Woodrow.
wnewsj.com
EC sweeps Burg, splits with G-Men
BATAVIA — East Clinton took two from Williamsburg Tuesday in SBAAC National Division bowling at Batavia Bowl. Lukas Runk had a 508 two-game set for the boys, shooting games of 252 and 256. The final team scores were 2,589 for EC and 2,195 for Williamsburg. Austin Alloy had a...
wnewsj.com
East Clinton bowlers split with Georgetown
WILMINGTON — Ricky Kempke started the season off with a big game as the East Clinton boys bowling team defeated Georgetown in the season opener at Royal Z Lanes. In the boys match, East Clinton came out on top 2,451 to 2,339 with Kempke bowling a 268 game. He finished with a 438 series.
wnewsj.com
Hurricane falls in 3OT to Bulldogs 59-57
WILMINGTON —Battling through four quarters of regulation and three periods of overtime, Batavia outlasted Wilmington 59-57 Monday night at Fred Summers Court. The SBAAC American Division loss puts Wilmington at 1-1, 0-1. Batavia is 2-0, 1-0. The teams were tied at the end of regulation 41-41 then 47-47 after...
wnewsj.com
Quakers hold on for 82-74 win over Owls
WILMINGTON — Abdul Kanu poured in 25 points to lift the Wilmington College men’s basketball team to an 82-74 victory over Kenyon College Saturday in the home-opener for the Quakers at Fred Raizk. “Everyone loves playing at home, but it’s winning at home that makes it special,” WC...
wnewsj.com
Blanchester bowlers win two over Felicity
WILMINGTON — Blanchester opened the season with two wins over Felicity Monday at Royal Z Lanes. The BHS boys were led by Braxton McFaddin and defeated the Cardinals 1,660 to 1,226. McFaddin had a 347 series. The Ladycats were 1,093 to 471 winners with Katelyn Toles bowling a 272...
wnewsj.com
Astros pull away to win National opener 48-32
BETHEL — East Clinton opened SBAAC National Division play Monday with a 48-32 win at Bethel-Tate. The Astros (3-0, 1-0) are fresh off winning the Jeff Craycraft Memorial Tip-off Tournament championship Saturday and were locked in a tight one early. Megan Tong had eight points in the first quarter,...
wnewsj.com
Second half outburst propels Astros 44-36
LEES CREEK — A big second half effort lifted East Clinton to a 44-36 win over Waynesville Saturday in the championship game of the Jeff Craycraft Memorial Tip-off Tournament. The Astros (2-0) trailed 24-18 at halftime then outscored the Spartans 26-12 in the second half. East Clinton made a...
wnewsj.com
Massie wins it in fourth, takes consolation game 35-31
LEES CREEK — In a tight battle from the start, Clinton-Massie rallied in the fourth quarter to defeat Fayetteville-Perry 35-31 Saturday in the consolation game of the Jeff Craycraft Memorial Tip-off Tournament at East Clinton. The win puts the Falcons at 1-1. The Rockets fall to 0-2. McKenna Branham...
