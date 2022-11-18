ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scotland Regional Hospice holds candlelight memorial service

By Deon Cranford, III Director of Public Relations, Scotland Regional Hospice
 4 days ago
The annual vigil returned to its home site at Northview Harvest Ministries for the first time in three years as it was only offered virtually in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 safety protocols. Photo courtesy of Scotland Regional Hospice

On Thursday evening, dozens of area families and friends gathered at Northview Harvest Ministries in Laurinburg to celebrate the lives of those who passed away over the last year as part of Scotland Regional Hospice’s annual Candlelight Memorial Service.

The service has been a staple of Scotland Regional Hospice’s National Hospice and Palliative Care Month celebration for over three decades. The nondenominational service is held in remembrance of loved ones who have died in the past year.

Over 300 individuals who passed away while receiving hospice care with Scotland Regional Hospice had their name read aloud and their families were then given an opportunity to light a candle in their memory and visit with the hospice staff who cared for their loved ones.

The annual vigil returned to its home site at Northview Harvest Ministries for the first time in three years as it was only offered virtually in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 safety protocols.

“It’s so great to be able to do this in-person tonight,” said Tanya Williams, Scotland Regional Hospice Director of Family Services during the service. “It just feels really good to be back in the church and celebrating your loved ones.”

This year’s ceremony featured music from pianist Rolando Castrejon and singing from Jeanne Hardee, hospice nurse, Pennie Thomas, hospice social worker, and Angel Adkins, Scotland Regional Hospice director of inpatient services. Scotland Regional Hospice volunteer chaplain Rev. Scott Miller led the responsive Call to Remembrance and Rev. Tim Hodge of Northview Harvest Ministries provided the opening invocation and helmed the live streaming duties for those watching online. Scotland Regional Hospice chaplain Garry McMillian moderated the evening service and this year’s guest speaker was Darrel “BJ” Gibson Jr., pastor of Nazareth Missionary Baptist Church in Wagram.

Gibson opened up his message by sharing his personal experience with hospice during his grandmother’s end-of-life journey and thanked the hospice staff for the care that his family received. His words then transitioned into a speech that had one simple, clear message – “death has not won”.

“Death is a struggle – not only for the one who transitions, but for the ones who are left behind,” Gibson said. “Death is very painful. It is very hard. It is traumatic. No person that experiences the death of someone close to them ever remains the same.”

“I’m here tonight to tell you that death has not won,” Gibson continued. “Death has not won because love is stronger than death. There is not grave on earth that can hold the love that you have for your loved one or the love that they have for you.”

After several minutes of sharing scriptures and stories that supported his “death has not one” declaration, Gibson turned the service back over to the hospice staff to begin the candle lighting process.

Once the room was illuminated by the beautiful glowing light of over 400 candles, McMillan concluded the services with a blessing to the families.

Hospice volunteers closed out the evening by welcoming everyone into the fellowship hall where the hospice staff and guests were treated to cakes, coffee, punch, and other goodies providing families the

opportunity to be reunited with CNAs, nurses, social workers, and other hospice staff and volunteers who provided care to their loved ones.

Anyone who was unable to attend the service can still watch it online on the organization’s website at www.scotlandhospice.org. For more information on hospice care, bereavement services, and other services provided by Scotland Regional Hospice, please call (910) 276-7176 or visit www.scotlandhospice.org.

