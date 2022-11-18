Read full article on original website
Related
St. Vincent de Paul Cincinnati to distribute 1,300 Thanksgiving meals
The food is available for Hamilton County residents. Individuals will need to show their ID and complete an Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) form to receive food.
wnewsj.com
Braving the cold to clean up the city
Before the HoliDazzle celebration in downtown Wilmington, volunteers braved the cold to clean up the downtown (including parade routes and alleyways) area before the festivities began on Saturday. The group collected over 14 bags of litter. Before the HoliDazzle celebration in downtown Wilmington, volunteers braved the cold to clean up...
wnewsj.com
Southern State students inducted into PTK honor society
The membership of one of higher education’s most recognized honor societies, Phi Theta Kappa (PTK), was enhanced by the induction of several new members at a Nov. 17 ceremony held on Southern State Community College’s Central Campus. Founded in 1918, PTK honors academic achievement in two-year colleges. To...
wnewsj.com
East Clinton Class of 1982 holds reunion
The East Clinton High School Class of 1982 held a reunion Saturday evening, Nov. 12, in New Vienna. Twenty-one classmates and their guests gathered to reminisce after 40 years. Absent friends and deceased classmates were remembered. Pictured are: (back row, left to right) Kevin Stinson, Tess Holthouse, Kirk McMillan, Dale Robinson, Charlie Hargrave, Tom Holyk, Neil Gilmore, George Wilson, Robin Purtee Griggs, Timothy Larrick; (second row, left to right) Kevin Smith, Bill Kincaid, Pam Thornburg, Darlene Ellenbarger, Tammy Cain, Mie Young Reed, Penny Moore; (front row, left to right) Tod Evans, Ron Kendall, Judy Croghan, Kathy Morgan Woodrow.
wnewsj.com
Vance to address today’s ag trends, topics at WC
The community is invited to attend Wilmington College’s Agricultural Law class featuring guest presenter Andy Vance, Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 6:30 p.m., in Room 148 of the Center for the Sciences and Agriculture. The facility is located at the corner of Elm and College streets. Vance, an acclaimed agricultural...
WKRC
New distillery and restaurant opens in Milford's former Millcroft Inn
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - A Cincinnati craft beverage company is ready to show off its new home inside the renovated historic Millcroft Inn space in Milford. March First Brewing hosted the grand opening for the new home of its distillery business, Cincinnati Distilling, at 203 Mill St., on Nov....
thegnarlygnome.com
Billy Yanks: Bourbon, Burgers, And The Soul Of Hamilton.
To say that Hamilton, Ohio has undergone a renaissance over the last recent bit of time is quite an understatement. The area is flourishing with new developments and when the Cafeo Hospitality Group (You know them from Incline Public House, Press on Monmouth, and Jefferson Social at the Banks) made the decision to open a new concept there on Main Street – I knew we were in for a real treat.
dayton.com
Where to find free meals, food assistance for Thanksgiving 2022
Several efforts are planned to provide Thanksgiving meals or meal assistance to people in the Dayton area who are in need. Here’s where to find help. With God’s Grace is asking for Thanksgiving donations for their free store. They are in need of canned fruit, mashed potatoes, stuffing, canned corn, canned green beans, box pudding, box Jello, canned cranberry, Jiffy mix and gravy.
Turkey meal giveaway set for Thanksgiving Day in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – If you are in need of a holiday meal this Thanksgiving you are in luck! A free Thanksgiving dinner is being provided on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24 at the parking lot across the street from Estridge Market in Dayton. The event starts at 3 p.m., according to a release. The […]
This Ohio Restaurant Serves One Of The Best Thanksgiving Dinners In The US
Here's where to find it.
dayton.com
Mason, Deerfield area stores ready for holiday shoppers
WARREN COUNTY — As in-person shopping continues to flourish after the pandemic, numerous new stores are joining already-established local favorites in Mason and Deerfield Twp. Many of these businesses have opened in recent months along the Mason Mile, the US 42 corridor through downtown Mason, as well as at...
Thanksgiving gift card giveaway to be held in Xenia
Gift cards will be given away on a first come first-serve basis to needy families while they last to help with holiday costs.
greaterspringfield.com
Grandpa Joe’s candy shop hosts grand opening today
Grandpa Joe’s — a shop that specializes in candy, soda and unique gifts — opens its Springfield location today. The 6,000-square-foot candy store at 101 W. High St. hosts its grand opening at 4:05 p.m., the business announced. The shop remains open until 10. Springfield is tough,...
Here's when and where to get Freestore Foodbank Thanksgiving meal assistance
The Freestore Foodbank is seeing an incredible need from the community this month. Between inflation, the job market and uncertainty in the economy, more people are turning to the foodbank for help.
dayton.com
Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop offers nostalgia, wonder to downtown Springfield
A taste of Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory now calls Springfield home. Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop, known for its candy buffet and walls of both unique and bizarre soda flavors, opened its 101 W. High St. location on Thursday. Potential customers lined up to enter the shop Thursday afternoon....
wnewsj.com
Locals dazzled at downtown event
Locals braved the blustery cold for the musical and magical merriment of the Hometown HoliDazzle, presented by Main Street Wilmington, in downtown Wilmington on Saturday. Locals braved the blustery cold for the musical and magical merriment of the Hometown HoliDazzle, presented by Main Street Wilmington, in downtown Wilmington on Saturday.
WLWT 5
'No charge, no question': Clifton restaurant to hand out free Thanksgiving meals
CINCINNATI — Good Plates Eatery is making a name for itself by giving back to the community. The restaurant started a tradition in 2020 of offering free Thanksgiving meals. In 2020, they gave out about 30 and in 2021, it went to 250. The restaurant posted to Facebook saying...
Renovated shooting range open in Ohio
A newly renovated public shooting range is now open in Ohio.
wnewsj.com
Wilmington College honored among national Colleges of Distinction
WILMINGTON — In the often-cluttered world of college rankings and ratings, Colleges of Distinction prides itself as an “unconventional guide” featuring schools with engaging programs. Wilmington College recently received word of its inclusion again this year as one of the nation’s “Best Colleges,” as selected by Colleges...
Urbana Citizen
Brewery opens in Urbana
Urbana Brewing Co. (UBC) cut the ribbon on its new facility Friday afternoon in the northwest corner of Monument Square. The brewery offers custom draft beers on tap brewed on site and also its own hand-crafted pizza. Beer options in the brewery’s “starting lineup” include ales and stouts with names like UBC Wheat, Centennial IPA, UBC Blonde, Kilted Climber, Park Ave. Pale Ale and Forgotten Oatmeal Stout. The menu also includes seltzers in various rotating flavors.
Comments / 0