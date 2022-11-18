ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton County, OH

wnewsj.com

Braving the cold to clean up the city

Before the HoliDazzle celebration in downtown Wilmington, volunteers braved the cold to clean up the downtown (including parade routes and alleyways) area before the festivities began on Saturday. The group collected over 14 bags of litter. Before the HoliDazzle celebration in downtown Wilmington, volunteers braved the cold to clean up...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Southern State students inducted into PTK honor society

The membership of one of higher education’s most recognized honor societies, Phi Theta Kappa (PTK), was enhanced by the induction of several new members at a Nov. 17 ceremony held on Southern State Community College’s Central Campus. Founded in 1918, PTK honors academic achievement in two-year colleges. To...
HILLSBORO, OH
wnewsj.com

East Clinton Class of 1982 holds reunion

The East Clinton High School Class of 1982 held a reunion Saturday evening, Nov. 12, in New Vienna. Twenty-one classmates and their guests gathered to reminisce after 40 years. Absent friends and deceased classmates were remembered. Pictured are: (back row, left to right) Kevin Stinson, Tess Holthouse, Kirk McMillan, Dale Robinson, Charlie Hargrave, Tom Holyk, Neil Gilmore, George Wilson, Robin Purtee Griggs, Timothy Larrick; (second row, left to right) Kevin Smith, Bill Kincaid, Pam Thornburg, Darlene Ellenbarger, Tammy Cain, Mie Young Reed, Penny Moore; (front row, left to right) Tod Evans, Ron Kendall, Judy Croghan, Kathy Morgan Woodrow.
NEW VIENNA, OH
wnewsj.com

Vance to address today’s ag trends, topics at WC

The community is invited to attend Wilmington College’s Agricultural Law class featuring guest presenter Andy Vance, Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 6:30 p.m., in Room 148 of the Center for the Sciences and Agriculture. The facility is located at the corner of Elm and College streets. Vance, an acclaimed agricultural...
WILMINGTON, OH
WKRC

New distillery and restaurant opens in Milford's former Millcroft Inn

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - A Cincinnati craft beverage company is ready to show off its new home inside the renovated historic Millcroft Inn space in Milford. March First Brewing hosted the grand opening for the new home of its distillery business, Cincinnati Distilling, at 203 Mill St., on Nov....
MILFORD, OH
thegnarlygnome.com

Billy Yanks: Bourbon, Burgers, And The Soul Of Hamilton.

To say that Hamilton, Ohio has undergone a renaissance over the last recent bit of time is quite an understatement. The area is flourishing with new developments and when the Cafeo Hospitality Group (You know them from Incline Public House, Press on Monmouth, and Jefferson Social at the Banks) made the decision to open a new concept there on Main Street – I knew we were in for a real treat.
HAMILTON, OH
dayton.com

Where to find free meals, food assistance for Thanksgiving 2022

Several efforts are planned to provide Thanksgiving meals or meal assistance to people in the Dayton area who are in need. Here’s where to find help. With God’s Grace is asking for Thanksgiving donations for their free store. They are in need of canned fruit, mashed potatoes, stuffing, canned corn, canned green beans, box pudding, box Jello, canned cranberry, Jiffy mix and gravy.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Turkey meal giveaway set for Thanksgiving Day in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – If you are in need of a holiday meal this Thanksgiving you are in luck! A free Thanksgiving dinner is being provided on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24 at the parking lot across the street from Estridge Market in Dayton. The event starts at 3 p.m., according to a release. The […]
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Mason, Deerfield area stores ready for holiday shoppers

WARREN COUNTY — As in-person shopping continues to flourish after the pandemic, numerous new stores are joining already-established local favorites in Mason and Deerfield Twp. Many of these businesses have opened in recent months along the Mason Mile, the US 42 corridor through downtown Mason, as well as at...
MASON, OH
greaterspringfield.com

Grandpa Joe’s candy shop hosts grand opening today

Grandpa Joe’s — a shop that specializes in candy, soda and unique gifts — opens its Springfield location today. The 6,000-square-foot candy store at 101 W. High St. hosts its grand opening at 4:05 p.m., the business announced. The shop remains open until 10. Springfield is tough,...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
wnewsj.com

Locals dazzled at downtown event

Locals braved the blustery cold for the musical and magical merriment of the Hometown HoliDazzle, presented by Main Street Wilmington, in downtown Wilmington on Saturday. Locals braved the blustery cold for the musical and magical merriment of the Hometown HoliDazzle, presented by Main Street Wilmington, in downtown Wilmington on Saturday.
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Wilmington College honored among national Colleges of Distinction

WILMINGTON — In the often-cluttered world of college rankings and ratings, Colleges of Distinction prides itself as an “unconventional guide” featuring schools with engaging programs. Wilmington College recently received word of its inclusion again this year as one of the nation’s “Best Colleges,” as selected by Colleges...
Urbana Citizen

Brewery opens in Urbana

Urbana Brewing Co. (UBC) cut the ribbon on its new facility Friday afternoon in the northwest corner of Monument Square. The brewery offers custom draft beers on tap brewed on site and also its own hand-crafted pizza. Beer options in the brewery’s “starting lineup” include ales and stouts with names like UBC Wheat, Centennial IPA, UBC Blonde, Kilted Climber, Park Ave. Pale Ale and Forgotten Oatmeal Stout. The menu also includes seltzers in various rotating flavors.
URBANA, OH

