iheart.com

Snoop Dogg Has Launched a Pet Line

Snoop Dogg is launching a line for your pets! I'm surprised he didn't release it sooner! Lol. On Thursday, the rapper launched a pet line called Snoop Doggie Doggs. And while the line's name mentions canines, Snoop Doggie Doggs has items designed to fit cats. Snoop Doggie Doggs is now...
Prevention

Amazon’s Bestselling High-Waisted Leggings Are on Sale on Amazon for 40% off This Black Friday

Nobody loves leggings like your beloved Women's Health editors. They've been there for us through workouts, brunch dates, movie marathons, countless WFH calls, and even girls nights out. If you're anything like us, chances are that you can never have too many. And, nothing hits home like a solid pair of high-waisted leggings with pockets. Those two features are practically essentials. Take it from us that nobody does it as well as Amazon's bestselling leggings that have garnered over 30,000 positive reviews.
pethelpful.com

Video of Dachshund's Strutting Around in Raincoats Is Going Viral

Everyone likes to look cute and fashionable. Having a nice appearance does wonders for self confidence, and your outfits play a large part in this. This applies to animals as well, and two dogs are dressed to impress lately in a video that is going viral for all the right reasons.
pethelpful.com

Hedgehog's Tiny Little Sneeze Has Us Totally Obsessed

Sneezes come in all different shapes and sizes. No two people sneeze the same exact way, and a truly unique sneeze can become as much of an identifier as your name and face. When this one little animal sneezed, it was so cute that no one could forget it, and it went viral for this reason.
wtaj.com

Best casserole dish

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. When making a casserole, the most crucial piece isn’t your recipe or ingredients, it’s the dish itself. This is because it’s the act of baking your food in a casserole dish that makes it a casserole. Whether...
consumerqueen.com

Best Black Friday Deals at Macy’s

This post may contain affiliate links. Click to read our Disclosure Policy . Click to read our Privacy Policy. Here's our best take on the best Macy's Black Friday Deals! Offers good thru November 26th or while supplies last. Shipping is free with a $25 purchase or you can opt for free store pickup where available. Click here to see the complete Macy's Black Friday Ad.

