Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Canton AreaIsla ChiuCanton, OH
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Canton AreaIsla ChiuCanton, OH
3 Places To Get Barbecue in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Canton AreaIsla ChiuCanton, OH
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in the Canton AreaIsla ChiuCanton, OH
Related
27 First News
Doris E. May, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Doris E. May, 90, passed away Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Austintown Healthcare. She was born September 1, 1932 in Salem, a daughter of Theodore and Molly Mae (Burke) Adams. Doris was a homemaker. She was a graduate of Salem High School. Her hobbies included...
27 First News
Anita Louise Lamancusa, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anita Louise Lamancusa, 73, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at home. Anita was born on January 18, 1949, in Youngstown, the daughter of Arthur J. and Thelma M. Miller. On May 11, 1974, she was united in marriage to Frank A. Lamancusa...
27 First News
Rita Letourneau, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rita Letourneau, 83, passed away Monday, November 14, 2022, at Mercy Health Hospital. She was born August 24, 1939, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Nicholas and Lucille Chill. She graduated from Sacred Heart Academy in Hamden, Connecticut. Rita and her husband...
27 First News
Dennis W. Crookston, Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dennis W. Crookston passed away Wednesday, November 16. Arrangements are being handled by Dean’s Funeral Home. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Dennis W. Crookston, please visit our floral store.
27 First News
Loyal “Ed” Hoffman, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Loyal “Ed” Hoffman, age 85, of Columbiana, died on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Salem Regional Medical Center, Salem. He was born on December 24, 1936, in Alliance, son of the late Lorin and Dorothy Irwin Hoffman. Loyal had worked as a tool...
27 First News
Robert William Winterburn, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert W. Winterburn passed away peacefully, Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Hospice of the Valley. Bob was born in 1931 and turned 91 on October 26, 2022. He spent his early years in Warren. Bob moved his freshman year of high school with his family:...
27 First News
Ricky Vargas, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ricky Vargas, 57, sadly and unexpectedly passed away at home on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. He was a loving father, husband, grandfather and son. Ricky was a man with a huge heart but he might not have always showed it the right way but he loved with all his heart. A father, husband, a friend a brother. Ricky was a great man with a huge heart for friends and family. He loved all of his kids and family. He always had a good intention just didn’t always express it correctly. He would always drop what he was doing to help someone, a true give you the shirt off his back kind of man. Ricky, aka “Lil Rick” loved to ride his motorcycle, to him there was nothing more peaceful than feeling that wind in his hair and on his face and hearing the roar of those pipes. At times that is where he would find his peace. He was a misunderstood soul but he was unconditionally loved. He loved working on cars and he enjoyed cooking on the grill for everyone. He was the “Jack of all trades master of none but would sure as hell getter done.”
27 First News
Larry Lee Linn, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Larry Lee Linn, age 75, of Columbiana, died on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, Boardman. He was born on September 3, 1947, in Salem, son of the late Floyd “Pete” and E. Irene Grady Linn Herman. Larry...
27 First News
Amelia Theresa DeBonis Vince, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Amelia Theresa DeBonis Vince, 98, of Girard passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman. Amelia was born September 28, 1924 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Rocco and Jessie (D’Gati) DeBonis. Millie was a remarkable woman. She raised...
27 First News
Dorothy Germano, Sharpsville, PA
SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy Germano, of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully Sunday morning, November 20, 2022, in Hermitage Nursing and Rehabilitation. She was 92. Mrs. Germano was born August 20, 1930, in Sharon, a daughter of the late John and Mary (Nitch) Velkey. She was a 1948 graduate...
27 First News
Melvin Reid, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Melvin Reid, 71, passed away peacefully at Hospice House, Monday, November 14, 2022. He was born May 10, 1951, a son of Joseph, Sr. and Melvine Jackson Reid. Melvin graduated from South High School in 1969. He played football for South High and attended...
27 First News
Edward Newton Robinson, Jr., Mercer, PA
MERCER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Edward Newton Robinson, Jr., 83, of Mercer, Pennsylvania, passed away Sunday, November 20, 2022, in his home, with his family by his side, after an extended illness. Edward was born January 1, 1939, in Louisville, Kentucky, to Viola (Kaiser) and Edward Newton Robinson Sr. Edward...
27 First News
Delores Ann Wells, New Waterford, Ohio
NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Delores Ann Wells, age 79, of New Waterford, died on Monday, November 21, 2022, at Hospice House, Poland. She was born on January 17, 1943, in Marshfield, Wisconsin, a daughter of the late Sylvester and Grace Bliven Mancl. Delores, affectionately known as “Poochie” and...
27 First News
Thomas Curry, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Curry, Jr. of Temple Hills, Maryland, formerly of Youngstown, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, November 15. A wake will be held Saturday, December 3, 11:00 a.m. at Howell Funeral Home Chapel, 10220 Guilford, Road, Jessup, MD 20794, followed by a service at 1:00 p.m.
27 First News
Alma F. (Wade) Flory, Sebring, Ohio
SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alma Flory of Sebring, Ohio passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022. Arrangements are being handled by Gednetz-Ruzek & Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Service. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Alma F. (Wade) Flory, please visit our...
27 First News
Gail L. Hall-Hassel, Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Gail L. Hall-Hassel, 69, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away Sunday, November 20, 2022, in UPMC Jameson in New Castle, Pennsylvania. Gail was born September 20, 1953, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, to Violet (Patton) and Gerald Stainbrook. She was a waitress for 30 years. Gail loved her...
27 First News
Judith Ann Herbert, Lake Milton, Ohio
LAKE MILTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judith Ann Herbert, 81, passed away Sunday afternoon, November 20, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. Judith was born June 24, 1941, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late John and Stella Radkoski Mang and was a lifelong area resident. She was a 1959...
27 First News
Patricia “Pat” Penney Hughes, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Penney Hughes, 80, of Boardman, passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022, at Woodland Nursing Home at Hampton Woods after a long illness. She was born July 9, 1942 in Youngstown, the youngest of six children to Darrell and Manella Penney. She was married...
27 First News
Sister Isabel Rudge, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sister Isabel Rudge, OSU, of the Ursuline Sisters of Youngstown, 90, died Friday, November 18, 2022. She was born in Youngstown, on December 10, 1931, the daughter of J. Fred and Marjorie Welsh Rudge. She attended the Ursuline Academy and St. Columba School and graduated...
27 First News
Robert Lee Rexroad, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Lee Rexroad, 68, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital, surrounded by his family. He was born January 15, 1954, in Parkersburg, West Virginia, the son of the late Clarence Rexroad and the late Francis (Boschane) Knox.
Comments / 0