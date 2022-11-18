Read full article on original website
Donations will keep curtain raised
SIDNEY — The Historic Sidney Theatre is asking Community Foundation Match Day donors to assist with operational expenses to keep the curtain raised. “Ticket sales alone do not keep our lights on,” said Ian Hinz, executive director. Hinz sited utility, staffing and other operational costs would be supported...
Humphrey reflects on year in office
SIDNEY — The outgoing president of the Kiwanis Club of Sidney shared her thoughts on her on serving as the club’s president. She also honored several members of the club for their contributions. “Serving as president of our Kiwanis Club has been so much more than I expected,”...
Preparing for the party
Librarian Nancy McAlpin, of Tipp City, adds a gold bow to a Fall wreath at the Amos Memorial Library on Tuesday, Nov. 22. McAlpin made the wreath as a test run to make sure it would turn out before letting kids give it a try. Wreath making will be one of the activities kids will take part in during a Thanksgiving party at the library on Wednesday, Nov. 23, at 10 a.m. Kids will also sing songs and play BINGO.
Funds support anti-bullying program
BOTKINS — Botkins Education Foundation (BEF) often assists individuals with creating scholarships for Botkins seniors. BEF participated in the Community Foundation Match Day last year to impact even more students by sponsoring former NBA player Chris Herron’s candid talk about his career-ending drug addiction. This year, Match Day gifts will support a school-based anti-bullying program for Botkins Local Schools.
Versailles woman thankful to be alive
TROY – Cathy Peters lives on a farm in Versailles with her husband and three children. One day, nearly a year ago, while her husband was in Nashville for work, the unthinkable happened. “We sat and we waited, and we could hear the sirens coming from town,” Cathy remembers....
‘Flip the switch’ set
SIDNEY — The Grand Illumination in downtown Sidney will be held Wednesday, Nov. 23, beginning at 6 p.m. From 6-6:25 p.m., the Reason for the Season ceremony will take place on the north side of the square and will feature the mayor of Sidney, Shelby County commissioners and area pastors.
An Alpha Thanksgiving
The Alpha Community Center was filled with hungry visitors during its annual Thanksgiving meal on Friday, Nov. 18. Sophia Patton, left, to right, 7, waits for her mom, Lindsey Patton, both of Anna, to take a thanksgiving meal from Alpha Community Center Executive Director Jan Geuy, of Sidney, during the Alpha Community Center’s annual Thanksgiving dinner. Volunteers would carry the meals over to waiting visitors at the dinner on Friday, Nov. 18. The meals included traditional Thanksgiving staples such as turkey, mashed potatoes, corn and pie.
Out of the past
———— The natural gas was turned off about an hour Sunday afternoon. It was done in order to cut and plug the pipe that crosses the canal at Court Street. On account of the new bridge being put in there, the present gas pipe will have to be lowered under the bed of the canal. The water will be let out of the canal in a few days so this can be done.
Wright State Rural Family Residency Program receives accreditation
DAYTON — The Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine, in collaboration with Miami Valley Hospital, Family Health Services of Darke County and Wayne HealthCare of Greenville, is working to address a shortage of physicians in rural Ohio communities through its newly accredited Rural Family Residency Program. The residency...
Community calendar
• The Al-Anon Lunch Bunch AFG will be held beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Sidney First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St., Sidney. Those attending may park behind the church and meet in room 306. • The Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in the Piqua Public Library, 116...
A letter from the mayor
Editor’s note: In 1974, Sidney Mayor Raphael A. Echemann wrote a letter to his fellow citizens. The letter was published in the city of Sidney’s calendar. He passed away Nov. 6, 2022. My Fellow Citizens:. I ask you to look at your town and appreciate its people, its...
Crisis Intervention Team graduates honored
The lack of mental health crisis services across the U.S. has resulted in law enforcement officers serving as first responders to most crises. A Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) program is an innovative, community-based approach to improve the outcomes of these encounters. To help officers navigate the complex world of behavioral...
Dorothy Love plans Gingerbread House Contest
SIDNEY — Christmastime is here again! Get ready to pre-heat the oven, pull out cookie sheets and decorating tips, and enter the Ohio Living Dorothy Love Gingerbread House Contest. Organizers use the term “house” loosely; participants can let their imaginations go wild and craft any creative structure, i.e. houses,...
Event to benefit Shelby, Miami county residents
PIQUA — The Piqua Art & Innovation Center has announced it will be throwing a free public event to benefit Miami and Shelby counties. The event, Painting For Poverty, will begin at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 25, at the PAIC, located on the second floor of 319 N. Wayne St., Piqua. Members of the PAIC have paired with Agape Distribution in Sidney, The Bethany Center in Piqua and The Piqua Compassion network to provide food and warm winter clothes for those in need. Donations are being accepted now until Nov. 25.
Christmas Craft Fair planned
SIDNEY —Merry elves have been hauling out the holly at Ohio Living Dorothy Love. There will be a Christmas Craft and Gift Fair on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Amos Community Center. The free event will feature a wide variety of homemade crafts, home décor, holiday gifts, vendors, a hot chocolate bar and Gingerbread House Contest display.
With God’s Grace holds mobile distribution ahead of Thanksgiving
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s almost Turkey Day and With God’s Grace is handing out food before the holiday. According to a release, With God’s Grace is holding a mobile side dish distribution on Sunday, Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at With God’s Grace in Dayton. The release says side dishes for […]
agdaily.com
Activists blamed in release of 40,000 mink from Ohio farm
Activists are likely to blame for the recent release of close to 40,000 mink from a farm in Van Wert County, Ohio, authorities have said. The apparent on-farm criminal activity included stolen livestock, destroyed fencing, damage to barns, graffiti, and threats to the farmer and his family, according to the Fur Commission USA. In total, the damage is estimated to be close to $1.6 million.
Christmas concert planned
SIDNEY — The Senior Center Singers Choir will be having their annual Christmas concert on Friday, Dec. 2, at 7 p.m. Enjoy an evening of Christmas classics like “Jingle Bells” and “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus” as well as “O Holy Night” and many others. Soloists will be Carolyn Warner, Ron Rhodehamel and John Laws. A duet will be done by Don Freisthler and Freda Maxson.
‘A Christmas Carol’ performances planned
SIDNEY – The Sidney Repertory Theatre, in partnership with The Sidney Dance Company, is presenting “A Christmas Carol.”. Ebenezer Scrooge is a miserly man who despises Christmas. Scrooge started a business with Jacob Marley, who was very similar to Scrooge, but since Marley died Scrooge runs the business alone, treating one of his staff members, Bob Cratchit, very poorly.
VIDEO: Mink seen near businesses in downtown Van Wert
VAN WERT, Ohio — Cellphone video posted to social media Sunday night shows a mink roaming downtown Van Wert as it passes by several businesses, including an Anytime Fitness and an now-closed Pet Valu. The person taking the video narrates the mink's movements satirically, suggesting the animal might be...
