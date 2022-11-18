The crew, owners and insurers of the VLCC Heroic Idun have lost their bid to keep the tanker out of the hands of the Nigerian military, which claims that the vessel unlawfully called at an offshore facility in the nation's EEZ. Under "armed duress," on Friday the crew moved the tanker from Bioko, Equatorial Guinea - where it was under arrest - back to Nigerian waters, where it has moored at the Bonny Offshore Terminal. The All India Seafarers' Union reports that seven Nigerian armed guards are stationed aboard the vessel and that the crew are being questioned.

8 DAYS AGO