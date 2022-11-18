Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
985theriver.com
Vigo School Board President discusses superintendent search
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– When Dr. Rob Haworth announced his decision to retire from his role as the Vigo County Schools superintendent last week, many wondered what the next steps would be for finding the replacement. Stacy Killion, the president of the board, began searching for the answers. “The...
985theriver.com
Regional Hospital celebrates facility improvements
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local hospital is celebrating the completion of a project that’s been months in the making. Terre Haute Regional Hospital has remodeled its catheterization laboratory. The project brings new state-of-the-art technology that officials say will provide faster, more accurate, care. Tony K Nasser...
985theriver.com
500 LB grill returned to German Oberlander Club
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A little over a week after a 500-pound grill went missing from the German Oberlander Club in Terre Haute, the grill has been recovered. According to Terre Haute Police, the club received information about the grill’s location Monday morning. Police investigated the tip and were led to a property in the 1700 block of Lafayette Avenue where the grill was found to have been stored in a garage.
985theriver.com
St. George Church, VCSC provide holiday meals to 100 families
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Ahead of Thanksgiving, St. George Orthodox Church worked with the Vigo County School Corporation to provide holiday meals to 100 families in the area. It’s the 16th year of the promotion for the church– one that takes a collaborative effort, according to St. George Young...
985theriver.com
Catholic Charities hosts annual turkey giveaway
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Hundreds of cars lined the streets surrounding Benjamin Franklin Elementary School on Saturday to get free items for Thanksgiving dinner. Assistant agency director for Catholic Charities Jennifer Tames said it was essential to provide for those in need ahead of the holidays. “We recognize that...
985theriver.com
THFD warns residents to be safe ahead of the holidays
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Thanksgiving is typically a time for food and celebration, but according to the Terre Haute Fire Department, it can also be dangerous if you’re not paying attention. If you’re cooking a turkey with a fryer or smoker, make sure to do it outside...
985theriver.com
Greene County, Ind. woman sentenced for cashing stolen checks in West Virginia
WEST VIRGINIA (WXIN) — A Greene County, Indiana woman was sentenced to two and a half years in prison for her role in writing and cashing checks from a stolen checkbook in West Virginia. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia, Stefanie Marie...
985theriver.com
Evansville shooting involving child ruled accidental
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police tell us a shooting that happened last Friday on West Mill Road was accidental. We’re told the shooting involved a group of children. Officers believe a juvenile found a gun outside and was showing it off when it fired and wounded another...
985theriver.com
THPD officer sentenced to probation for assault, resigns
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute police officer was charged, sentenced, and placed on formal probation for three crimes committed on July 30. Former Terre Haute Police Department Officer, Trevor Singer, was charged with two counts of battery (a class B misdemeanor) and one count of public nudity (a class C misdemeanor) on Nov. 22. In accordance with the Vigo County Prosecutor’s Office, Singer pleaded guilty to all three charges and was sentenced in Terre Haute City Court. According to a statement from Terre Haute Police Department Cheif, Shawn Keen, Singer resigned from his position with the Terre Haute Police Department just before 10 a.m. on Nov. 22.
985theriver.com
Evansville woman accused of punching 3-year-old child
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville woman was taken into custody after police accuse her of punching a child in the face. Laticia M. Sharp, 42, was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail after an incident Friday evening. Evansville Police say they were dispatched to a home at 5:35 p.m. for a domestic battery in progress.
985theriver.com
ISP: Driver caught going 101 mph while impaired
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana State Police charged a Linton man with reckless driving and operating a vehicle while intoxicated after a trooper clocked him driving 101 mph, according to a news release. According to the ISP release, a trooper clocked a vehicle that was traveling 101 around...
Comments / 0