ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

It cost $2,000 to repair damage at popular Staten Island restaurant after burglary, owner says. It’s latest blow in tough climate.

By Maura Grunlund
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Staten Island Advance

NYPD: Man tried to drag MTA driver out of bus window in Staten Island attack

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Authorities allege that a 54-year-old man tried to pull the driver out of an MTA bus during a vicious beating and robbery in Richmond. Michael Varone of Karen Court in West Brighton stands accused in the attack that left the bus driver battered and shaken on Nov. 10 at about 9:50 p.m. at the intersection of Richmond Road and Rockland Avenue, according to the criminal complaint and police.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYPD identifies Staten Island man, 73, who died after being hit by a van making a left turn

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 73-year-old man died after he was hit by a van while crossing a busy intersection in Mariners Harbor on Monday afternoon, according to police. Yingqui Liu of Castleton Corners suffered traumatic injuries to his head and torso when he was struck at the intersection of Forest and South avenues around 3 p.m. on Monday, according to a spokesman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

As Greeley Avenue traffic circles reach 5-year mark, will more come to Staten Island?

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- It’s been five years since Greeley Avenue became the site of New York City’s first neighborhood traffic circles. While the city claims that the unique street treatments have been effective in improving roadway safety since they were first installed, there are currently no plans to implement the traffic circles at additional borough locations, according to the Department of Transportation (DOT).
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Watch: Staten Island subscriber families pose for free professional holiday portraits at Snug Harbor

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Advance/SILive.com gave back to loyal subscribers this holiday season with free professional portraits. After being randomly selected, several families gathered this past Saturday inside the Tuscan Garden at Snug Harbor Cultural Center and Botanical Garden for their close-ups. Each beautiful family posed for our...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
NBC New York

Train Trio Demands Couple Gives Up Seats in Manhattan Anti-Asian Assault: Cops

Three suspects who tried bullying their way into a pair of seats aboard a Manhattan subway slung anti-Asian remarks before turning physical Saturday evening, police said. Two riders in their early 40s were seated on the shuttle train traveling from Grand Central to Times Square when they became the targets of a vicious trio, according to authorities.
MANHATTAN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYPD: Man, 73, pronounced dead after he’s struck by vehicle in Mariners Harbor

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 73-year-old man was pronounced dead by police after he was struck by a vehicle in Mariners Harbor Monday afternoon. The man, whose identity was not immediately available, was crossing South Avenue at around 3 p.m. when a 2006 Ford Econoline made a left-hand turn onto South Avenue from Forest Avenue, striking him, according to a police spokesman.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

FDNY extinguishes brush fire in Lighthouse Hill

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The FDNY extinguished a brush fire deep in the woods bordering Latourette Park in Lighthouse Hill Sunday night. The department received a call for the fire at 6:24 p.m. and responded to the end of Meeker Street, a residential block that borders the wooded area at the edge of the park, according to an official from the FDNY’s press office.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
65K+
Followers
42K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy