It cost $2,000 to repair damage at popular Staten Island restaurant after burglary, owner says. It’s latest blow in tough climate.

2-year-old and Father Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attackjustpene50New York City, NY
Family, Friends Remember Man Fatally Shot by CopsBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Grand Central Muggers Sought by CopsBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
NYC Bag Lady Worth Millions as Historic Building Prompts Startling DiscoverySharee B.New York City, NY
Hate Crime Attack on SubwayBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
Car careens onto grass inside Great Kills Park
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A car spiraled out of control and ended up on the grass inside Great Kills Park early in the Tuesday morning rush hour. The accident was called at 6:11 a.m. and no injuries were reported, according to a spokesman for the FDNY/EMS.
NYPD: Man tried to drag MTA driver out of bus window in Staten Island attack
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Authorities allege that a 54-year-old man tried to pull the driver out of an MTA bus during a vicious beating and robbery in Richmond. Michael Varone of Karen Court in West Brighton stands accused in the attack that left the bus driver battered and shaken on Nov. 10 at about 9:50 p.m. at the intersection of Richmond Road and Rockland Avenue, according to the criminal complaint and police.
Scary attack on Staten Island’s Forest Ave. leaves victim concussed, stabbed. Man, 37, charged.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 37-year-old man faces attempted murder and other charges in connection with a stabbing and beating where the victim was seriously injured on Forest Avenue in Port Richmond. John Kerins stands accused in the assault where EMS found the 56-year-old male victim with a laceration...
As courtroom emotions run high, mixed verdict delivered in Staten Island crash trial
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — On day four of what proved to be an intense bout of deliberations in the Robert Mustari attempted murder trial, a jury acquitted the defendant on several of the top charges filed against him. Prosecutors alleged Mustari, 50, intentionally crashed a Cadillac Escalade two years...
NYPD: Stolen car careened into utility pole and fence on Staten Island; 2 in custody
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A stolen car careened into a utility pole and a metal fence in Charleston while the suspects allegedly were fleeing from police early on Monday morning, according to the NYPD. The incident began when officers tried to conduct a car stop on a gray, Honda...
NYPD identifies Staten Island man, 73, who died after being hit by a van making a left turn
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 73-year-old man died after he was hit by a van while crossing a busy intersection in Mariners Harbor on Monday afternoon, according to police. Yingqui Liu of Castleton Corners suffered traumatic injuries to his head and torso when he was struck at the intersection of Forest and South avenues around 3 p.m. on Monday, according to a spokesman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
NYPD releases additional details in shooting of 2 teens on Staten Island; suspect at large
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The search continues on Monday for a suspect in a shooting in Livingston where two wounded teens arrived at the hospital in a car on Saturday, according to police. A 17-year-old boy told police that he was standing on Snug Harbor Road near Richmond Terrace...
As Greeley Avenue traffic circles reach 5-year mark, will more come to Staten Island?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- It’s been five years since Greeley Avenue became the site of New York City’s first neighborhood traffic circles. While the city claims that the unique street treatments have been effective in improving roadway safety since they were first installed, there are currently no plans to implement the traffic circles at additional borough locations, according to the Department of Transportation (DOT).
Staten Island Home of the Week: ‘Custom Colonial, country-club yard, tree-lined street,’ Castleton Corners, $1.5M
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The listing on the Staten Island Board of Realtor’s website describes 38 Potter Ave. in Royal Oak as a turn-key Colonial home just down the street from Clove Lakes Park with a third floor prime for possibilities.
Love Stories: They began as co-workers. Then friends. Then a proposal and a wedding – in the very spot they met. Meet Erin & Michael.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Erin Tschopp and MIchael Castellano knew their souls were in sync when they caught each other’s eye for the very time. It was nine years ago, in 2013. She was 20. He was 23.
COJO, NYPD, Assemblyman Cusick to give away free turkeys on Staten Island Tuesday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Council of Jewish Organizations (COJO) of Staten Island will be giving away turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving on Tuesday, in partnership with the NYPD’s 121st Precinct. The free event is sponsored by Assemblyman Michael Cusick (D-Mid-Island). The turkeys will be given on a first...
Watch: Staten Island subscriber families pose for free professional holiday portraits at Snug Harbor
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Advance/SILive.com gave back to loyal subscribers this holiday season with free professional portraits. After being randomly selected, several families gathered this past Saturday inside the Tuscan Garden at Snug Harbor Cultural Center and Botanical Garden for their close-ups. Each beautiful family posed for our...
Asian supermarket opens in the former Excelsior Grand. The inaugural weekend causes traffic jam in New Dorp.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New HL Supermarket opened for its inaugural weekend just days before Thanksgiving. The sprawling grocery store at 2380 Hylan Blvd. features an inventory of produce, fish, meat, sundries and items particular to Chinese cooking. Shoppers packed aisles of the store, former home to the Excelsior...
Sandy-devasted street is now prime real estate for illegal dumpers
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Kissam Avenue in Oakwood Beach was once a quiet tree-lined street with over a dozen bungalows and beach homes — until Hurricane Sandy ravaged the area, destroying most of what stood, and the state buying back the remnants in the ensuing years. Ten years...
NBC New York
Train Trio Demands Couple Gives Up Seats in Manhattan Anti-Asian Assault: Cops
Three suspects who tried bullying their way into a pair of seats aboard a Manhattan subway slung anti-Asian remarks before turning physical Saturday evening, police said. Two riders in their early 40s were seated on the shuttle train traveling from Grand Central to Times Square when they became the targets of a vicious trio, according to authorities.
brownstoner.com
Daily Links: Low-Rise Retail Stores on Flatbush Avenue to Be Razed for Condos
Greenpoint Designer Knows How to Dress a Rock Star [NYT]. A Night Out in Park Slope With Old Jewish Men [NYT]. Live from the Brooklyn Museum—Today’s Top Stories! [New Yorker]. Newtown Creek Alliance Wants Input on Proposed Creek Changes [Greenpointers]. Industry City’s Ice Rink Returns to Brooklyn for...
As a multi-story Dongan Hills home burned, a retired firefighter came to the rescue
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The sweltering flames of an intense inferno jolted a Donagan Hills neighborhood wide awake, including a retired firefighter, and prompted a large FDNY emergency response early Sunday morning. Shortly after 1 a.m., as a fire raged at a multi-story home at 102 Raritan Ave., James Besignano’s...
NYPD: Man, 73, pronounced dead after he’s struck by vehicle in Mariners Harbor
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 73-year-old man was pronounced dead by police after he was struck by a vehicle in Mariners Harbor Monday afternoon. The man, whose identity was not immediately available, was crossing South Avenue at around 3 p.m. when a 2006 Ford Econoline made a left-hand turn onto South Avenue from Forest Avenue, striking him, according to a police spokesman.
FDNY extinguishes brush fire in Lighthouse Hill
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The FDNY extinguished a brush fire deep in the woods bordering Latourette Park in Lighthouse Hill Sunday night. The department received a call for the fire at 6:24 p.m. and responded to the end of Meeker Street, a residential block that borders the wooded area at the edge of the park, according to an official from the FDNY’s press office.
NYPD boosts police presence outside of Staten Island Jewish sites following NYC hate crime threat
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City has increased its police presence in Jewish communities on Staten Island, following a hate crime threat over the weekend that resulted in the arrests of two people. Two individuals were arrested at Penn Station on Saturday in connection with the alleged threat...
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
