After Mulling Changes, Towns Stand Firm on Housing Bank Draft
Chilmark and West Tisbury became the first towns to weigh in on proposed changes to draft housing bank legislation, with both voting not to modify the document’s structure before sending it off to the state. All six Island towns voted in their spring town meetings to approve the formation...
High School Committee Shifts Shelter Discussion Date
After rescinding a vote in favor of letting the winter homeless shelter operate nights on school-owned land at Martha's Vineyard Community Services, the Martha's Vineyard Regional High School committee will discuss the request at 6 p.m. Nov. 28. The school committee previously had scheduled separate meetings for the shelter discussion...
Chappaquiddick Town Column: Nov. 25
The Edgartown select board has scheduled a hearing at 4:05 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12 to address a request from the Chappy Ferry for a fare increase. The meeting will take place over Zoom. See the town website for the link. The Chappy minivan door to door service is now...
Oak Bluffs Kicks Off Holiday Season This Weekend
Oak Bluffs organizations are banding together to help the town decorate for the holiday season, raising funds to dress the town in lights and other festive ornamentation — including on Sunset Lake. The tree in Healey Square will be lit at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26 with the...
Island Light: Thankful
There is plenty to be thankful for this upcoming week. We are thankful for the beauty of this place, for the early morning November ground fog that hovers over the fields and rolling woodlands of West Tisbury, for the pale orange sunrise that climbs over the eastern edge of Chappaquiddick, for the deep scarlet sunset that floods the western cliffs of Aquinnah, for the sound of the horn on our ferries as they round the breakwater in Vineyard Haven.
Chappy Residents Scrutinize Proposed Ferry Rate Hikes
A proposed rate hike on the Chappy Ferry ran into some choppy waters Monday, as residents of the small island east of Edgartown raised questions about the barge’s financials. More than 70 people attended Monday’s two-hour meeting of the Chappaquiddick Steering Committee, which covered the ferry’s proposed rate increases....
New Bedford Chef: Defrost Your Thanksgiving Turkey This Way
Thanksgiving is just days away, and if you are a rookie at cooking Thanksgiving dinner, you may have already made a terrible mistake. A lot of first-time Thanksgiving cooks don’t have an understanding of the length of time it takes to thaw out a good-sized turkey. It is a process that can take several days if done correctly.
Seasonal Curling Rink Opens at Cape Cod Resort Hotel
Ice skating rinks are popping up in more and more places during the colder months, bringing what used to be largely confined to the Boston Common’s Frog Pond to a mix of shopping centers. But curling, a formerly obscure sport that grew in popularity after the United States’ unexpectedly...
Phone issues reported on the Outer Cape
WELLFLEET – There are reports of phone outages on the outer Cape Monday morning. Wellfleet Police reported their business lines were not working. 911 service was not affected. Anyone trying to reach Wellfleet Police for non-emergency business was advised to call Truro or Eastham Police who can relay information via radio. Further details were not […] The post Phone issues reported on the Outer Cape appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Town of Plymouth (Mass.) seeks consultant
The Town of Plymouth Contributory Retirement Board is seeking investment consulting service proposals for the Town of Plymouth Contributory Retirement System . . . Unlock this article instantly, along with the rest of our premium content and daily, weekly and monthly newsletters, with a convenient pay-as-you-go monthly subscription. Annual subscriptions...
Federated Church Names New Pastor
The next settled pastor of the Federated Church in Edgartown is the Rev. Mark T. Winters, according to an announcement from the church. Mr. Winters visited the church for a meet and greet Nov. 12 and delivered the sermon Nov. 13, in a service led by the Rev. Sharon Eckhardt.
Pod of stranded dolphins rescued on Cape Cod
WEST DENNIS – Several dolphins are swimming freely off Cape Cod after being rescued near West Dennis Beach.They were part of a pod of 16 dolphins that were stranded when they swam too close to shore.International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) workers and volunteers rushed to the scene to get the eight stranded dolphins off the beach. They were also able to coax some nearby dolphins back out into deeper water.
RSV spike in children affecting Cape Cod hospitals
Massachusetts hospitals, including those on Cape Cod, are reporting a spike in admissions for children diagnosed with the. respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). The RSV infection rate in Massachusetts is more than three times that of last year's, and is straining treatment capacity throughout the state. Christopher Lops, MD, practices at...
Recent Real Estate Transactions: Week Ending Nov. 18
Ellen Exum purchased 71 Rogers Way in Oak Bluffs from Virginia Logan and Sandra S. Nichols Est. for $1,149,000 on Nov. 15. Robin D. Stone and Rodney Pope purchased 50 Pond View Drive in Oak Bluffs from Joanna M. Fairchild for $1,315,000 on Nov. 15. Chinese-Serbian LLC purchased 6 Farm...
Bail set at $300,000 for robbery suspect
Miquel A. Jones was arraigned Monday morning in Edgartown District Court on a charge of being an accessory after the fact in connection with Thursday’s armed bank robbery of the Rockland Trust in Vineyard Haven. Jones, 30, is a former Jamaican pro soccer player, according to attorney Casey Dobel...
Fall River school employee terminated, report filed with police, after disturbing text messages surface
A Fall River school employee has been terminated after disturbing text messages have surfaced during an investigation. Atlantis Charter School issued an email to parents from Executive Director Robert Beatty concerning the disturbing allegations. “Earlier today, the school received sufficient information to determine that an Upper School staff member was...
Families adopting children from foster care celebrated at Jordan's Furniture
AVON -- Families who have adopted children from the state foster care system got a holiday treat from Jordan's Furniture on Sunday. The families got a private viewing of the Enchanted Villiage, the Polar Express 4D Ride, the Holiday Laser LITE Show, The Tube slide, indoor skating, The Reindeer Arcade Game, and photos with Santa. The event came two days after National Adoption Day. Jordan's Furniture partners with the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange and the Massachusetts Department of Children & Families (DCF) to help children in foster care find permanent homes. To date, over 530 children have found adoptive families through Jordan's initiatives. More than 100 children throughout the state were adopted Friday.
Wareham Firefighters Battle Main Street Blaze
WAREHAM (1420 WBSM) — Multiple fire departments and apparatus responded to three-alarm fire on Main Street in Wareham on Saturday. On November 19 at 11:19 a.m., multiple reports came in to the Wareham Fire Department of a structure fire at 426 Main Street. Captain Micky Bird ordered a second alarm upon arriving at the scene and finding heavy fire conditions in the large multi-family residence.
Suspect in MV bank robbery arraigned in Edgartown
A suspect in the armed robbery on Martha’s Vineyard was arraigned this morning at Edgartown District Court. Miquel Jones, 30, is being charged with accessory after the fact. An arraignment report released by the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s office provides new details about the crime. Three people...
"Pure happiness": Families celebrate National Adoption Day
BROCKTON - There's probably nothing more important than for a child to have a safe and loving place to call home. Friday was National Adoption Day. Children and families came together at the courthouse in Brockton for the official adoption ceremony. With the stroke of a pen, precious little Lyra Caroline Joyce just signed the most important document of her young life. Her new mom Lauren Joyce couldn't be more thrilled. "It's just pure happiness," Joyce said. Joyce had already adopted two other children; 6-year-old Jordan and 12-year-old Kayleah who were both on hand to welcome their new baby sister into the...
