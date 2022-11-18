There is plenty to be thankful for this upcoming week. We are thankful for the beauty of this place, for the early morning November ground fog that hovers over the fields and rolling woodlands of West Tisbury, for the pale orange sunrise that climbs over the eastern edge of Chappaquiddick, for the deep scarlet sunset that floods the western cliffs of Aquinnah, for the sound of the horn on our ferries as they round the breakwater in Vineyard Haven.

EDGARTOWN, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO