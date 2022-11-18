Read full article on original website
Michael Cohen says Ivanka Trump's self-exile from politics may be because she was the FBI's mole at Mar-a-Lago
Cohen told MSNBC's Katie Phang he thought Jared and Ivanka "potentially were the moles in terms of the Mar-a-Lago documents and so on."
Trump may not make it to the primaries
The conventional wisdom has Donald Trump as either the man to beat for the Republican nomination or at least headed for a drawn-out fight to the finish with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. But could Trump flame out and not even make it to the Iowa caucuses?. It’s not as far-fetched...
Mike Pompeo Names 'The Most Dangerous Person In The World' And It's A Surprise
The former secretary of state made quite the reach as he explores his presidential chances.
Famed Musician Announces He Is Running for President
Famed musician Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has announced that he once again plans to run for President of the United States in 2024, according to the New York Post. West, 45, said in a video that known far-right figure Milo Yiannopoulos is working on his campaign.
Democrats Give Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts An Ultimatum
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse and Rep. Hank Johnson ordered the chief justice to name someone who can testify on the court’s ethics scandals.
Arizona County Lawyer Contacted Sheriff About Threat From Kari Lake Campaign: Report
An RNC attorney reportedly warned that there were a "lot of irate people out there" whom the campaign "can't control."
Voters 'Will Walk Barefoot Over Broken Glass' For Me, Boasts Ron DeSantis
"Florida is where 'woke' goes to die," he crowed to a meeting of the Republican Jewish Coalition in what sounded like a presidential campaign speech.
Kanye West Announces He's Running For President Against Donald Trump, Two Years After His Disastrous First Attempt In 2020
Kanye West announced he will be running for President in 2024 and will go against his ex-BFF Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Sunday, a video was released of Kanye hanging out with far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos. A cameraman follows the two as they enter a parking lot. Kanye told the photographer that he was working on the campaign with Milo. “Is that an announcement,” Kanye said. Kanye added, “I guess it is.” The two then laughed hysterically while walking through the front doors. Milo told Kanye, “Thanks, I accept.” Later, the cameraman asked Kanye, “So are you running?” to...
Only 2 Of 10 House Republicans Who Voted To Impeach Donald Trump Keep Their Seats
Reps. Dan Newhouse and David Valadao were the only two to make it to November after the others lost to pro-Trump challengers or declined to run.
Gun-Glorifying Lauren Boebert Can Shove Her Prayers For Shooting Victims: Ocasio-Cortez
Boebert, a gun-promoting extremist known for anti-LGBTQ rhetoric, said victims of a mass shooting in her state "are in my prayers."
Jimmy Kimmel Has To Laugh At Trump’s Biggest Lie Yet: ‘That Was A Good One’
The late-night host spots a whopper during the ex-president's latest gripe-fest.
He 'Put Himself Before Everybody Else': Chris Christie Calls On GOP To Dump Trump
"We're losing, and losing and losing," and it's Trump's fault, said the former N.J. governor who may run against Trump in a race for the presidency.
Rep. Adam Schiff Says Elon Musk's Latest Move Is A 'Terrible Mistake'
The California Democrat slammed the billionaire's decision to reinstate Donald Trump on Twitter.
Why The Supreme Court Decision On A Native American Adoption Law Is So Sensitive
A 40-year-old law enacted to keep Indigenous families together is in danger of being overturned, resurfacing America's ugly legacy of separation.
Maricopa County Official Reportedly Goes Into Hiding Over Midterm Safety Fears
Maricopa County Supervisor Bill Gates was moved "for his own safety" after ugly attacks linked to midterm losers, local news reported.
MAGA Supporter Charged For Alleged Threat To Kill FBI Agent
When the FBI showed up at the door of his North Carolina home last month, Williams told one of the agents, “I’m going to take you out,” the complaint states.
Rep. Carolyn Maloney Faces House Ethics Inquiry Over Met Gala Invites
The New York Democrat may have “improperly solicited” an invitation to the high-profile event.
NAACP Calls On Twitter Advertisers To Take Action After Trump's Reinstatement
The president of the civil rights group addressed advertisers after Twitter users voted for Trump's account to be reinstated.
As Long As America Is Racist, Don’t Count Donald Trump Out
It's short-sighted to assume that Donald Trump's time has come and gone. Those who loved his deplorable politics still do. And cults don't just die overnight.
Twitter Wits Go Bonkers Over Possible Trump Return
"And yet still a f***king loser," tweeted niece Mary Trump.
