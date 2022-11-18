Read full article on original website
Related
How to watch Wales vs Iran on TV & live stream
How to watch Wales vs Iran on TV at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
How to watch Switzerland vs Cameroon on TV & live stream
How to watch Switzerland vs Cameroon in Group G of the 2022 World Cup on TV and live stream.
TV reporter robbed live on air during Qatar World Cup coverage
An Argentinian television reporter claims she was robbed live on air while reporting on the World Cup 2022 in Qatar, with money and documents stolen.Dominique Metzger recounted the incident on Todo Noticias as the alleged moment was broadcast back.She was speaking from the Corniche area of Doha on Sunday.“I was dancing with the crowd, I’m convinced that it was at that moment when someone opened my bag’s zipper and took my wallet,” Metzger explained.“I didn’t realise then, because I was in the middle of the crowd while on air.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup: Daily update from day two in QatarEarthquake kills at least 162 and topples buildings on Indonesia’s Java islandDriver caught on camera ditching stolen car after crashing into bus stop
England confirm they will take the knee in World Cup opener vs Iran
England manager Gareth Southgate has confirmed the side will take the knee against Iran in their World Cup opener.
How to watch the World Cup in the UK today - Tuesday 22 November
How to watch Tuesday's World Cup action, with games including Argentina vs Saudi Arabia and France vs Australia.
Portugal predicted lineup vs Ghana - World Cup
Predicting the starting XI Portugal will field in their opening World Cup game against Ghana.
Brazil vs Serbia - World Cup: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Group G's clash between Brazil and Serbia at the World Cup including kick-off times, team news & predictions.
Denmark 0-0 Tunisia: Player ratings as Eagles of Carthage earn deserved point
Player ratings from the 2022 World Cup group stage clash between Denmark and Tunisia.
Chelsea vs Real Madrid UWCL: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction
Preview of the Women's Champions League fixture between Chelsea and Real Madrid , including team news and where to watch.
Twitter reacts as Ecuador cruise to victory over Qatar in World Cup opening game
How Twitter reacted to Ecuador making light work of Qatar at the opening game of the 2022 World Cup.
Iran predicted lineup vs Wales - World Cup
Predicting the starting XI Iran boss Carlos Queiroz could pick against Wales.
Wales vs Iran - World Cup: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Wales' Group B clash with Iran at the 2022 World Cup, including team news, lineups & prediction.
Netherlands predicted lineup vs Ecuador - World Cup
How Netherlands could line up against Ecuador at the World Cup.
Argentina 1-2 Saudi Arabia: Player ratings as favourites stunned in opener
Match report and player ratings from Argentina 1-2 Saudi Arabia at the World Cup.
Transfer rumours: Ronaldo eyeing Real Madrid return; West Ham to listen to Rice offers
Monday's transfer rumours include Cristiano Ronaldo, Declan Rice, Anthony Gordon, Bernardo Silva & more.
Mexico vs Poland - World Cup: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Mexico's World Cup opener against Poland, including team news, lineups and prediction.
Canada predicted lineup vs Belgium - World Cup
Canada's predicted starting XI for their World Cup opener against Belgium.
Senegal confirm Sadio Mane World Cup replacement
Senegal have confirmed that Sadio Mane will be replaced by Anderlecht's Moussa N'Diaye at the World Cup.
Qatar 0-2 Ecuador: Player ratings as La Tricolor win World Cup opener
Match report and player ratings from Qatar vs Ecuador at the World Cup.
England 6-2 Iran: Player ratings as Saka's double inspires emphatic victory
Match report & player ratings from England 6-1 Iran at the World Cup.
90min
1K+
Followers
12K+
Post
95K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0