The Independent

TV reporter robbed live on air during Qatar World Cup coverage

An Argentinian television reporter claims she was robbed live on air while reporting on the World Cup 2022 in Qatar, with money and documents stolen.Dominique Metzger recounted the incident on Todo Noticias as the alleged moment was broadcast back.She was speaking from the Corniche area of Doha on Sunday.“I was dancing with the crowd, I’m convinced that it was at that moment when someone opened my bag’s zipper and took my wallet,” Metzger explained.“I didn’t realise then, because I was in the middle of the crowd while on air.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup: Daily update from day two in QatarEarthquake kills at least 162 and topples buildings on Indonesia’s Java islandDriver caught on camera ditching stolen car after crashing into bus stop
lastwordonsports.com

The Qatar 2022 World Cup Dark Horses: Denmark to Beat France, Uruguay to Topple Portugal

Pundits and fans across the world are making their predictions about potential winners. Groups of friends are pooling money and taking part in sweepstakes. While most are focussed on the usual favourites, it feels as if there are more dark horses than ever in this year’s tournament. Here are previews of four teams who are the World Cup dark horses this winter and the players to look out for.
NBC Sports

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Lionel Messi begins his final World Cup with high hopes for Argentina and a tricky test from Saudi Arabia in Lusail on Tuesday. Messi’s nation is one of the favorites to go far in Qatar and the one-time finalist would love to add a World Cup to his glittering resume.
SkySports

Wednesday at the 2022 World Cup: Germany, Spain and Belgium begin group stage campaigns

Germany, Spain, Belgium and 2018 finalists Croatia get their campaigns under way on day four of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Belgium's "Golden Generation" will begin their final shot at World Cup glory against Canada on Wednesday, but do so without talismanic forward Romelu Lukaku, who has been central to their success in recent years.
NBC Sports

Denmark vs Tunisia: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Denmark and Christian Eriksen know they’ll have a chance to be the darlings of the 2022 World Cup, and that that journey begins with tournament dark horse Tunisia on Tuesday in Al Rayyan. Eriksen’s terrifying on-field injury at EURO 2020 caught the attention of the world and Denmark went...
The Independent

Denmark vs Tunisia prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out?

Denmark know they must make a strong start to Group D when they face Tunisia in their opening game of the World Cup.With holders France and Australia also in the group, a team Denmark beat both home and away in the recent Nations League campaign, Kasper Hjulmand’s side will fancy their chances of qualifying and perhaps even beating Les Bleus to top spot.LIVE! Follow all the action from Christian Eriksen’s return to the world stage with our blogChristian Eriksen will make an emotional return to a major tournament after suffering a cardiac arrest at the Euro 2020 finals last...
NASDAQ

Soccer-Crowd gives Tunisia lift as they hold Denmark 0-0 at halftime

AL RAYYAN, Qatar, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Underdogs Tunisia were drawing energy from a spirited crowd at the Education City Stadium on Tuesday and holding Denmark 0-0 at halftime in the opening Group D clash at the World Cup in Qatar. The north Africans enjoyed noisy support from a sea...
The Independent

What TV channel is Denmark vs Tunisia on? Kick-off time and where to watch World Cup fixture

Christian Eriksen is set to make a remarkable appearance at the World Cup as Denmark take on Tunisia in the opening game of Group D in Qatar.Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest while playing for Denmark at Euro 2020 last summer but said he was motivated to return to the pitch in order to play for his country at the World Cup.LIVE! Follow all the action from Christian Eriksen’s return to the world stage with our blogDenmark will be confident of their chances of making a deep run in Qatar after making the Euro 2020 semi-finals without Eriksen, and they...
