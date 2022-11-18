ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

RadarOnline

Jada Pinkett Smith's Ex August Alsina Comes Out, Introduces His Boyfriend To The World

Jada Pinkett Smith’s Ex August Alsina has come out to the world and introduced his boyfriend named Zu, RadarOnline.com has learned. At the end of this week’s episode of The Surreal Life, August revealed personal news to the camera. “I would like a love that feels limitless,” August said during his confessional. He continued, “And then what do you know? Love showed up, but in a new way. I want to share that and really honor the person that I love and that loves me back and teaching my so much about love and healing. I want to that in...
TheDailyBeast

Armie Hammer’s Father, Michael Armand Hammer, Dies at 67

Michael Armand Hammer, the businessman who was bequeathed his grandfather’s oil empire but was perhaps best known as the father of disgraced actor Armie Hammer, has died, sources confirmed to TMZ and People on Tuesday. He was 67. Insiders told the outlets Hammer died on Sunday after a long battle with cancer. As a young man, Michael worked at an investment bank before being handed the keys to Occidental Petroleum by family patriarch Armand Hammer, who passed over his own son in picking his grandson as successor. Always “more interested in a playboy lifestyle than world domination,” according to a...
AFP

Medical community frets over fate of Twitter

For days, doctors, scientists and public health experts have been telling their Twitter followers where to find them on other platforms if Elon Musk's newly-acquired company tanks. That would be a deep loss for medical experts, who have used Twitter since the start of the Covid pandemic as a tool to quickly gather information, share their research, communicate public health messages and forge new collaborations.

