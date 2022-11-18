Boomer still singing Devils praises after 11th straight win: 'They are fast, man'

The Devils keep on rolling, making it 11 wins in a row after taking down the Maple Leafs in overtime on Thursday night.

Even surrendering a game-tying goal in the final minutes of the third period on the road wasn’t enough to deflate New Jersey’s balloon, as Lindy Ruff’s group continue to get more exposure with each passing victory.

Even Boomer is buying in to the Devils’ potential, especially with their former No. 1 draft picks in Nico Hischier and Jack Hughes showing why they were at the top of their draft classes.

“They have two budding superstars, and they are fast, man,” Boomer said. “They go back and forth.”

Boomer’s Rangers are New Jersey’s hated rival, but even Boomer has to keep giving props to the Devils, and keeps tuning in because of their fast, exciting style of hockey, a far cry from the style of play that New Jersey used to win their three Stanley Cups.

“That was a great game,” Boomer said of Thursday’s victory.

Follow WFAN's morning team on Twitter: @7BOOMERESIASON , @GioWFAN , @Alsboringtweets , @JerryRecco , and @WFANMornings

Follow WFAN on Social Media

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Listen live to WFAN:

Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker (just say ‘Play W-F-A-N’)