New York State

Boomer & Gio: Zach Wilson has 'target on his back' after firing back at critics

By Ryan Chichester, Boomer Gio
 4 days ago

Zach Wilson seemed to fire back at his critics who called out his performance against the Patriots in Week 8, saying Thursday that he was convinced nobody outside the Jets building knew what they were talking about.

Both Boomer and Gio liked the confidence and the fire, but also agree that with those remarks comes a target that means Wilson better come to play on Sunday in New York’s rematch with New England.

“You say crap like that and you go up and lose, then you open yourself up to even more criticism,” Boomer said. “I’m happy about it, because I like the aggressiveness and the confidence, but I know he puts a target on his back again.”

Gio also believes Wilson’s remarks make it even more imperative that he doesn’t throw another three interceptions on Sunday like he did in Week 8.

“We want the chip on the shoulder, the red ass at quarterback that you’re talking about,” Gio said. “I’m not gonna criticize it, I liked it. But I’m with you, you cannot play another game like you did against New England on Sunday again.

“This is what you want from a young quarterback. You don’t want the flat line, someone who isn’t gonna say anything.”

NEW YORK STATE
