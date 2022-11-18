ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
newschain

Police officers served with ‘management action’ over mother and daughter murders

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w7FsC_0jFzP6NU00

Five officers have been served with “management action” by the police watchdog over missed opportunities to prevent the deaths of a mother and daughter in the West Midlands.

The Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said West Midlands Police (WMP) let chances to “take positive action” slip for Khaola Saleem, 49, and her daughter Raneem Oudeh, 22, in the months before they were stabbed to death by Ms Oudeh’s ex-partner on August 27 2018.

Following the conclusion of a three-week inquest into their deaths on Friday, the watchdog said they had served nine officers with misconduct notices and found a case to answer for five, who all received management action.

The other four were found to have no case to answer although it was agreed one should receive additional training.

The circumstances of this case are shocking and profoundly disturbing, and I would like to express my sympathy to the family of Raneem and Khaola for their loss

Janbaz Tarin, who was 21 at the time of the attack on Northdown Road, Solihull, was jailed for life in December 2018 with a minimum term of 32 years.

The IOPC said that between July 2017 and August 2018, WMP responded to 10 domestic abuse incidents linked to the case.

The watchdog concluded that officers failed to make proper intelligence checks when completing domestic abuse risk assessments, and did not arrest Tarin despite him being suspected of two assaults on Ms Oudeh.

On the night they died, Ms Oudeh called WMP four times reporting that she and her mother had been assaulted by Tarin at a shisha bar, and registering concerns for her safety.

The IOPC upheld a complaint from Ms Oudeh’s family that WMP had failed to exercise their powers to protect or assist her in the months before her murder.

Derrick Campbell, regional director at the watchdog, described the case as “profoundly disturbing”.

He said: “The circumstances of this case are shocking and profoundly disturbing, and I would like to express my sympathy to the family of Raneem and Khaola for their loss.

“Our investigation found that satisfactory intelligence checks were not carried out when responding to incidents involving Raneem and her ex-partner.

“It was our view that WMP dealt with each incident in isolation and did not consider the cumulative effect and potential increase in the frequency or level of violence.”

Mr Campbell added: “It was apparent there were police resourcing issues and a lack of clear communication about their response over the next few hours before the fatal attack took place outside Raneem’s mother’s home.

“Our review of the full history of incidents and police involvement with Raneem shows that there were missed opportunities to take action and affect the risk prior to her death.”

The evidence also indicated that WMP could have provided further support and advice to Ms Oudeh around the available options, including consideration of a Domestic Violence Protection Order (DVPO) or Domestic Violence Protection Notice (DVPN).

Along with investigations into the officer misconduct cases, the IOPC made “learning recommendations” concerning domestic abuse risk assessments for WMP, and advised the force to consider further training.

This followed the inquest into the deaths of Ms Saleem and Ms Oudeh which concluded that multiple police failures to investigate and safeguard them “materially contributed” to their deaths.

The jury also concluded that officers who dealt with some of the incidents had insufficient training and understanding of force domestic abuse policies.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Sixth man arrested over attempted murder of two police officers

A sixth man has been arrested over the attempted murder of two police officers in Co Tyrone. The 50-year-old man was arrested by detectives in the Strabane area and was being detained at Musgrave Police Station under the Terrorism Act. A 38-year-old man arrested on Monday over the incident has...
newschain

Accused nurse went salsa dancing the night after ‘murder bid’, court told

Lucy Letby went salsa dancing the night after she allegedly attempted to murder a baby boy, a court has heard. She is said to have intentionally added insulin to the infant’s intravenous feed bag, less than 24 hours after she allegedly murdered his twin brother on the neo-natal unit of the Countess of Chester Hospital.
newschain

Mother whose young children perished in fire has also died

The mother of two young children killed in a house fire in Nottingham on Sunday has also died, police have said. Fatoumatta Hydara, 28, had been on life support after the blaze in Fairisle Close, Clifton, in the early hours of Sunday. She and her two daughters Naeemah Drammeh, aged...
newschain

Police name two teenagers who died when they were struck by a car

Police have released the names of two teenagers who died when a car struck a group of people, leaving two other victims with life-threatening injuries. Liberty Charris, aged 16, and 19-year-old Ben Corfield, were both pronounced dead at the scene on the A457 Oldbury Road in Oldbury, near Birmingham, on Sunday night.
newschain

Kate and Camilla in tribute to late Queen with sparkling jewels at state banquet

The Queen Consort and the Princess of Wales paid tribute to the late Queen as they stepped out in Elizabeth II’s jewels for their first state banquet in their new roles. Camilla opted for the much-missed monarch’s diamond and sapphire tiara, while Kate wore a pearl bracelet belonging to the late Queen, as well as Diana, Princess of Wales’s earrings.
newschain

German priest abducted in Mali’s capital in rare kidnapping

Suspected Islamic extremists have abducted a German priest in Mali’s capital, his colleagues said. It marks the first kidnapping of a westerner in Bamako in over a decade. Reverend Hans-Joachim Lohre was preparing to celebrate Mass in another part of the city on Sunday when he was kidnapped, said Dia Monique Pare, a colleague at the Institute of Islamic-Christian Training.
newschain

Three children taken by father to Libya in ‘blatant abduction’, says judge

A High Court judge has raised concern about three children “clandestinely” taken to Libya by their Libyan father. Mr Justice Peel said Khalid Aljehani, nine, and his sisters, Aasiyah, seven, and Maimunha, four, have been wrongly removed from the care of their mother Dawn Daley, 44, of Wythenshawe, Manchester, by Fares Aljehani.
newschain

King and South African leader voice mutual admiration for Mandela

The King and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa voiced their mutual respect and admiration for Nelson Mandela and the late Queen during the first day of the leader’s state visit. Charles welcomed Mr Ramaphosa to the UK during a ceremony of pomp and pageantry – the first state visit...
newschain

GP shortage warning: ‘More leaving the profession than joining’

GPs are leaving the profession than entering it, leading medics have warned. The Royal College of GPs said staff numbers “won’t be enough” to meet the current and future needs of the population. The comments come as Health Education England (HEE) published new figures on the number...
newschain

Calls for civility after pro-IRA chant is directed at Arlene Foster

Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill has urged people to be civil in public discourse following an incident in which a woman chanted a pro-IRA slogan during an encounter with Dame Arlene Foster. Ms O’Neill reacted following comments from former DUP leader Dame Arlene suggesting incidents like this had...
newschain

Owen Paterson takes Government to European court over lobbying probe

Former Tory Cabinet minister Owen Paterson is taking the Government to the European Court of Human Rights over a ruling by Parliament’s standards watchdog that he broke lobbying rules. The ardent Eurosceptic, who resigned from Parliament last year after an investigation into his conduct, is arguing that his right...
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
168K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy