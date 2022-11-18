Former NC State player arrested for allegedly stalking, harassing coach Dave Doeren

Former North Carolina State player Joseph Boletepeli has been arrested for allegedly stalking and threatening coach Dave Doeren.

Boletepeli, 22, has been charged with misdemeanor stalking and resisting arrest as he tried to get away from officers as they arrested him this week. The former defensive lineman was on NC State’s roster from 2018-19 and is accused of threatening Doeren in a tweet earlier this month that said he was going to "get him" in reference to the head coach.

Court records also describe the former NCSU defender sending harassing text messages and showing up at Doeren's office in a way that "would cause a reasonable person to suffer substantial emotional distress by placing that person in fear of death, bodily injury ... or the safety of the person's immediate family."

Boletepeli had 13 tackles and 1.5 sacks across six games in two seasons at NC State. He transferred to Maryland after the 2019 season and played in four games with eight tackles and a tackle for loss. He didn’t record a statistic in 2021 for the Terrapins.

Doeren and his coaching staff recruited Boletepeli, a Raleigh native, to come to NC State. Doeren has been the Wolfpack head coach since 2013.

Boletepeli's arrest comes just days after a former Virginia football player allegedly shot and killed three members of the Cavaliers’ football team and wounded another. Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis and D’Sean Perry were killed Sunday night in a parking garage on campus while Mike Hollins was wounded. Christopher Darnell Jones was arrested Monday in connection with the shooting and is facing three second-degree murder charges.

As part of his bond conditions, Boletepeli has to wear an ankle monitor and cannot go near NC State.