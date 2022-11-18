ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Garland names special counsel to lead Trump-related probes

By ERIC TUCKER and MICHAEL BALSAMO
WGAU
WGAU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ptMet_0jFzOuEo00

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland named a special counsel on Friday to oversee the Justice Department's investigation into the presence of classified documents at former President Donald Trump's Florida estate as well as key aspects of a separate probe involving the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and efforts to undo the 2020 election.

The appointment of veteran prosecutor Jack Smith, announced just three days after Trump formally launched his 2024 candidacy, is a recognition of the unmistakable political implications of two investigations that involve not only a former president but also a current White House hopeful. It installs a new chain of command over sensitive probes seen as likely to accelerate now that the midterm elections have concluded, with Garland citing Trump's entry into the race and President Joe Biden's stated intention to run again as reasons for Smith's sudden appointment.

“The Department of Justice has long recognized that in certain extraordinary cases, it is in the public’s interest to appoint a special prosecutor to independently manage an investigation and prosecution,” Garland said from the Justice Department’s podium.

Smith, who led the Justice Department’s public integrity section in Washington and later served as the acting chief federal prosecutor in Nashville, Tennessee, during the Obama administration, is set to begin his work immediately, Garland said. He has been serving since 2018 as chief prosecutor for the special court in the Hague that is tasked with investigating international war crimes.

The Justice Department described Smith as a registered independent, an effort to blunt any attack of perceived political bias. Trump is a Republican, and Biden is a Democrat.

“Throughout his career, Jack Smith has built a reputation as an impartial and determined prosecutor who leads teams with energy and focus to follow the facts wherever they lead,” Garland said. “As special counsel, he will exercise independent prosecutorial judgment to decide whether charges should be brought.”

“The extraordinary circumstances here demand it,” Garland said of the appointment.

In a statement released by the Justice Department, Smith said he intended to do his work independently and “in the best traditions of the Department of Justice."

“The pace of the investigations will not pause or flag under my watch," he vowed.

A Trump spokesperson responded to the appointment by calling it “a totally expected political stunt by a feckless, politicized, weaponized Biden Department of Justice.”

As special counsel, Smith will inherit two ongoing probes that both touch Trump. One concerns potential interference in the transfer of power following the 2020 presidential election, when Trump allies scrambled for ways to overturn the results of the contest won by Biden. The other involves the retention of classified documents at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

The Mar-a-Lago probe has escalated especially quickly, with prosecutors this month granting immunity to a close Trump ally to secure his testimony before a federal grand jury. Investigators in that case have interviewed a broad range of witnesses and, in court filings, have cited legal concerns over the presence of top-secret materials in Mar-a-Lago despite strict procedures that govern the handling of classified information. They've also alleged efforts to obstruct that probe.

In his role as special counsel, Smith will be empowered to decide whether charges should be brought as part of his investigations and to prosecute any crimes he uncovers. Though Garland as attorney general would retain ultimate oversight of his work, he stressed the independent decision-making that Smith will bring to bear on the job.

The selection of someone from outside the department for the special counsel role was notable given how much emphasis Garland has placed in trying to ensure public confidence in his own workforce of prosecutors following the tumultuous years of the Trump administration, and to reassure Americans that his prosecutors' decisions are based on facts, the evidence and the law and can therefore be trusted.

There also does not seem to be an obvious conflict like the one that prompted the last appointment of a special counsel to handle Trump-related investigations.

The Trump Justice Department in 2017 named former FBI Director Robert Mueller as special counsel to lead the investigation into potential coordination between Russia and the Trump 2016 presidential campaign, a recognition of the inherent conflict involved in investigating a president who controls the executive branch.

Mueller declined to make a decision on whether Trump had criminally obstructed justice, noting longstanding Justice Department policy against indicting a sitting president. As a former president, Trump will no longer have that protection.

The special counsel role is the latest in a series of prosecutorial jobs for Smith, who early in his career was an assistant district attorney in New York before later joining the Justice Department.

Lanny Breuer, who led the department’s criminal division when Smith ran the public integrity section, called Smith “an exquisite lawyer and an exquisite prosecutor.”

“He’s not political at all,” Breuer said. “He’s straight down the middle.”

Smith grew up in upstate New York and graduated from Harvard Law School. He told The Associated Press in 2010 that he saw the role of a prosecutor as serving people like his parents and others he grew up with in the town of Clay.

“They pay their taxes, follow the rules, and they expect their public officials to do the same,” he said then.

He had returned to the Justice Department at the time to oversee the department’s then-troubled public integrity section, which was battered publicly for failing to turn over exculpatory evidence in the criminal trial of former Alaska Sen. Ted Stevens, a Republican. Supporters lauded him as apolitical and hardworking.

During his tenure, his unit brought a series of high-profile cases against elected officials from both political parties. Not all were successful, and not all investigations resulted in criminal charges — a powerful lesson, Smith told the AP.

When there isn’t sufficient evidence to bring a case, “you have to be able to admit that if it’s not there, it’s not there,” Smith said. “I think that’s hard for people to do, and having been a prosecutor for 15 years that is something I can do.”

___

Associated Press writers Jill Colvin, Colleen Long, Zeke Miller and Nomaan Merchant contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Mar-a-Lago special master case goes before appeals court

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A federal appeals court is hearing arguments Tuesday on whether to shut down an independent arbiter’s review of documents seized in an FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida home. The Justice Department has asked the Atlanta-based U.S. Court of Appeals...
FLORIDA STATE
WGAU

Prosecution rests in Trump Organization tax fraud case

NEW YORK — (AP) — Prosecutors in the Trump Organization's criminal tax fraud trial rested their case Monday earlier than expected, pinning hopes for convicting Donald Trump's company largely on the word of two top executives who cut deals before testifying that they schemed to avoid taxes on company-paid perks.
WGAU

US Sen. Lindsey Graham questioned in Georgia election probe

ATLANTA — (AP) — U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham testified Tuesday before a special grand jury that's investigating whether President Donald Trump and others illegally meddled in the 2020 election in Georgia. The South Carolina Republican's appearance before the panel came after a drawn-out legal fight that went all...
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

Court seems skeptical of Trump claims in Mar-a-Lago case

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A federal appeals court appeared deeply skeptical Tuesday that former President Donald Trump was entitled to challenge an FBI search of his Florida estate or to have an independent arbiter review documents that were seized from the home. A three-judge panel of the U.S....
FLORIDA STATE
WGAU

States move to keep court from lifting Trump asylum policy

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A coalition of conservative-leaning states is making a last-ditch effort to keep in place a Trump-era public health rule that allows many asylum seekers to be turned away at the southern U.S. border. Late Monday, the 15 states filed what's known as a motion...
ARIZONA STATE
WGAU

Biden to extend student loan pause as court battle drags on

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that his administration will extend a pause on federal student loan payments while the White House fights a legal battle to save his plan to cancel portions of the debt. "It isn't fair to ask tens of millions of...
TEXAS STATE
WGAU

Jury begins deliberating in Oath Keepers sedition trial

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Jurors began deliberating Tuesday in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot case accusing Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and four of his extremist group associates of a violent plot to stop the transfer of presidential power from Republican Donald Trump to Democrat Joe Biden. Federal...
WASHINGTON, DC
WGAU

Supreme Court OKs handover of Trump tax returns to Congress

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared the way for the imminent handover of former President Donald Trump's tax returns to a congressional committee after a three-year legal fight. The court, with no noted dissents, rejected Trump's plea for an order that would have prevented...
FLORIDA STATE
WGAU

Georgia runoff: Why one Senate seat is crucial for Democrats

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Democrats have secured their majority in the Senate for the next two years. But holding on to Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock's seat in Georgia's runoff next month could be crucial to their success. If Warnock wins the runoff against Republican Herschel Walker, Democrats will...
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

US renews push for COVID boosters as data show they protect

Americans who got the updated COVID-19 booster shots are better protected against symptomatic infection than those who haven’t — at least for now, U.S. health officials said Tuesday. Updated boosters rolled out by Pfizer and rival Moderna in September have been a hard sell for vaccine-weary Americans. Only...
WGAU

Student loan payments: Biden administration extends repayment pause

The Department of Education on Tuesday extended a pause on student loan repayments through June as officials ask the Supreme Court to determine whether the department has the authority to carry out President Joe Biden’s announced student debt relief program. Officials said payments will resume 60 days after litigation...
TEXAS STATE
WGAU

Ukraine searches monastic complex, prompts anger in Moscow

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Ukraine’s counter-intelligence service, police officers and the country's National Guard on Tuesday searched one of the most famous Orthodox Christian sites in the capital, Kyiv, after a priest spoke favorably about Russia – Ukraine’s invader – during a service.
WGAU

Biden to continue family tradition of Nantucket Thanksgiving

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden 's family tradition of spending the Thanksgiving holiday on Nantucket may take on a more serious tone this year. Biden and his family decided together that he should run for president in 2020 and they are expected to launch another round of those conversations on the Massachusetts island this year as the president mulls whether to seek reelection in 2024.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WGAU

North Korea calls UN's Guterres 'puppet of US' after launch

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — North Korea’s foreign minister called U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres “a puppet of the United States” as she slammed the U.N. chief for joining U.S.-led condemnation of the North's recent intercontinental ballistic missile test. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres earlier issued...
WASHINGTON STATE
WGAU

Thai marijuana boosters rally to keep drug decriminalized

BANGKOK — (AP) — Wearing T-shirts emblazoned with marijuana motifs and handling out samples, around 200 backers of Thailand’s liberalized marijuana regulations rallied Tuesday at Government House in Bangkok to protest the possible rollback of the drug's recent decriminalization. Marijuana for medicinal purposes was made legal in...
WGAU

Boost in people seeking HealthCare.gov coverage, HHS says

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Biden administration announced Tuesday that it’s seeing a big uptick in the number of new customers buying private health insurance for 2023 from the Affordable Care Act’s marketplace. Nearly 3.4 million people have signed up for coverage — an increase of...
WASHINGTON STATE
WGAU

Russia, Cuba leaders meet in Moscow, honor rebel icon Castro

MOSCOW — (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday met with his Cuban counterpart in Moscow, where the two unveiled a monument to Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro and hailed the “traditional friendship” between their sanctions-hit nations. A video published on the Kremlin’s website showed...
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
29K+
Followers
103K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy