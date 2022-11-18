Read full article on original website
Breaking: College Football Rivalry Game Could Be Moved
For years, the Virginia-Virginia Tech football game has been played either on Black Friday or on that Saturday. However, there's a chance that the annual rivalry game could be moved to Dec. 3, per Mike Barber of the Richmond Times-Dispatch. This comes after there was a senseless tragedy at UVA...
Report: UVA game at Virginia Tech may be rescheduled
The Virginia football team’s season finale at Virginia Tech scheduled for this Saturday may be pushed back to Dec. 3,
Hugh Freeze Q&A recapping Virginia Tech, previewing NMSU
Following the team’s loss to Virginia Tech, 23-22, on Saturday, Liberty has seen its record drop to 8-3. The Flames will conclude its regular season on Saturday against New Mexico State in a noon kick in a game that will be streamed on ESPN+. Liberty opened as a 24-point favorite over the 4-6 Aggies. On Monday, Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze held his weekly press conference, here’s everything he had to say, including audio of his press conference:
New Mexico State At-a-Glance
The New Mexico State Aggies are hoping to finish their season with one last win and will travel to Lynchburg Saturday to play the Liberty Flames. The Aggies and Flames will play in Williams Stadium at 12PM on Nov 26. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ and LFSN Radio (The Journey 88.3 FM).
Opponent Scoreboard: Week 12
Liberty dropped its second straight game on Saturday, falling at home to Virginia Tech, 23-22. The Flames are now 8-3 on the season entering the final week of the regular season when Liberty faces New Mexico State. Here’s a quick look at how Liberty’s 2022 opponents fared this week:...
Virginia shooting survivor Mike Hollins leaves hospital
The mother of University of Virginia Cavaliers running back Mike Hollins, who survived a shooting incident that killed three of his teammates, announced Monday on social media that her son has been released from the hospital.
UVA Massacre Suspect ‘Waited’ for Football Players to Get Back to Campus, Survivor’s Dad Says
After an extensive manhunt that stretched overnight, police on Monday announced they had apprehended a University of Virginia student suspected of killing three football players and wounding two others in a mass shooting on the school’s main campus on Sunday night.University President Jim Ryan issued a statement early Monday confirming that the suspect, Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr., was “one of our students.” Jones opened fire on a bus full of students returning to UVA from a field trip to see a play in the Washington, D.C. area, school officials said.Jones is included on the university’s athletics website as a 2018...
Yes, there was a brawl in 2019: No, it’s not connected to last week’s mass shooting
Buried in a Washington Post story examining the possible motive for mass shooter Chris Jones is mention of a November 2019 brawl reportedly involving UVA football players that the authors seem to want to imply could have involved one or more of his victims. The matter does merit examination, but...
Why Were UVA Football Players Shot? Reports Hint At Accused Student-Gunman’s Motive
Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. is charged with three counts of second-degree murder in the killings of three UVA football players. The post Why Were UVA Football Players Shot? Reports Hint At Accused Student-Gunman’s Motive appeared first on NewsOne.
Medical Examiner: Slain UVA students were shot in the head
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — An outside special counsel will assist the state attorney general in reviewing the University of Virginia campus shooting that left three students dead and two others injured earlier this week, officials said Thursday. In a letter, University of Virginia President Jim Ryan and University Rector Whitt Clement asked Attorney General Jason Miyares to appoint outside counsel to investigate both UVA’s response to the Sunday shooting, as well as the efforts it undertook prior to the violence to assess the potential threat of the suspect. “After a tragedy of this nature, it is important for the affected institution to take a hard look at what circumstances led up to the event and, how the University responded in the moment,” Clement said in a statement. “Once an external review commences, we expect it to be the central avenue by which we gain a deeper understanding about what led to this tragic event.” An ongoing criminal investigation is also underway, led by Virginia State Police. The agency, which assumed primary responsibility in the case Thursday, said it could not comment on a possible motive for the shooting.
Investigation remains ongoing into shooting incident at UVA
The criminal investigation remains ongoing into the tragic shootings that claimed the lives of three University of Virginia (UVA) students and injured two others on the evening of Nov. 13, 2022. Christopher D. Jones Jr., 22, of Petersburg, Va., had his first appearance in Albemarle County General District Court on Nov. 16, 2022 on three felony counts of 2nd degree murder, two felony counts of malicious wounding, and five felony counts of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Jones is being held at the Charlottesville-Albemarle County Regional Jail without bond.
UVA continues to receive threatening emails, police investigating
After enhancing campus security for Saturday's memorial service following a threatening email, the University of Virginia Police Department reports that the university is continuing to receive similar threats.
Former WDBJ7 employees share memories of Robin Reed, wishing him well in retirement
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Before stepping into the anchor chair, Robin Reed was the face of weather in Southwest Virginia. He was part of the top-rated 6:00 team that included longtime evening anchor Keith Humphry. “Once upon a time, three young men went to work for a medium market television...
Witness: UVA suspect Chris Jones said something 'really bizarre' before shooting
Ryan Lynch was with about 25 students on a school field trip to Washington DC where the group saw a play.
Virginia State Police take over UVA investigation, reveal what they say happened inside charter bus
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia State Police has announced they are taking over the criminal investigation into the deadly shooting at the University of Virginia. State Police said the suspected gunman, Christopher Jones Jr., had a handgun on the bus with him when he and his classmates were returning from a field trip to D.C. on Sunday.
Don’t feel like cooking? Here’s a list of what restaurants are open on Thanksgiving day in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – The smell of turkey and stuffing will be in the air soon. Maybe you love Thanksgiving because you get to cook an extravagant meal, or maybe you’d rather just relax with family. If you’d rather not spend your holiday cooking, check out this list to...
The history of Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr., accused of U.Va. mass shooting
When Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr., was arrested in Henrico and charged with killing three people and wounding two others at the University of Virginia, it was not his first run-in with the law.
Gun shop owner says UVA shooting suspect purchased guns from his store this year, denied twice before
The owner of a Virginia gun shop said Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., the shooting suspect on the University of Virginia's campus on Sunday night, legally purchased two guns from their store this year.
Update: Missing Lexington man has been located, and is safe
Update: Monday, 10:42 a.m. Dennis Benedict has been located and is safe, according to a report from The Aware Foundation. The Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing 51-year-old male. Dennis Benedict was last seen on Thursday around 9:30 p.m. leaving work at Advance Auto Parts...
U.Va. tightens up campus security after threatening emails related to memorial service
The University of Virginia has enhanced campus security after receiving threats to a planned memorial service on Saturday afternoon.
