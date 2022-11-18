ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

Breaking: College Football Rivalry Game Could Be Moved

For years, the Virginia-Virginia Tech football game has been played either on Black Friday or on that Saturday. However, there's a chance that the annual rivalry game could be moved to Dec. 3, per Mike Barber of the Richmond Times-Dispatch. This comes after there was a senseless tragedy at UVA...
BLACKSBURG, VA
Hugh Freeze Q&A recapping Virginia Tech, previewing NMSU

Following the team’s loss to Virginia Tech, 23-22, on Saturday, Liberty has seen its record drop to 8-3. The Flames will conclude its regular season on Saturday against New Mexico State in a noon kick in a game that will be streamed on ESPN+. Liberty opened as a 24-point favorite over the 4-6 Aggies. On Monday, Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze held his weekly press conference, here’s everything he had to say, including audio of his press conference:
LAS CRUCES, NM
New Mexico State At-a-Glance

The New Mexico State Aggies are hoping to finish their season with one last win and will travel to Lynchburg Saturday to play the Liberty Flames. The Aggies and Flames will play in Williams Stadium at 12PM on Nov 26. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ and LFSN Radio (The Journey 88.3 FM).
LAS CRUCES, NM
Opponent Scoreboard: Week 12

Liberty dropped its second straight game on Saturday, falling at home to Virginia Tech, 23-22. The Flames are now 8-3 on the season entering the final week of the regular season when Liberty faces New Mexico State. Here’s a quick look at how Liberty’s 2022 opponents fared this week:...
LYNCHBURG, VA
UVA Massacre Suspect ‘Waited’ for Football Players to Get Back to Campus, Survivor’s Dad Says

After an extensive manhunt that stretched overnight, police on Monday announced they had apprehended a University of Virginia student suspected of killing three football players and wounding two others in a mass shooting on the school’s main campus on Sunday night.University President Jim Ryan issued a statement early Monday confirming that the suspect, Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr., was “one of our students.” Jones opened fire on a bus full of students returning to UVA from a field trip to see a play in the Washington, D.C. area, school officials said.Jones is included on the university’s athletics website as a 2018...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Medical Examiner: Slain UVA students were shot in the head

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — An outside special counsel will assist the state attorney general in reviewing the University of Virginia campus shooting that left three students dead and two others injured earlier this week, officials said Thursday. In a letter, University of Virginia President Jim Ryan and University Rector Whitt Clement asked Attorney General Jason Miyares to appoint outside counsel to investigate both UVA’s response to the Sunday shooting, as well as the efforts it undertook prior to the violence to assess the potential threat of the suspect. “After a tragedy of this nature, it is important for the affected institution to take a hard look at what circumstances led up to the event and, how the University responded in the moment,” Clement said in a statement. “Once an external review commences, we expect it to be the central avenue by which we gain a deeper understanding about what led to this tragic event.” An ongoing criminal investigation is also underway, led by Virginia State Police. The agency, which assumed primary responsibility in the case Thursday, said it could not comment on a possible motive for the shooting.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Investigation remains ongoing into shooting incident at UVA

The criminal investigation remains ongoing into the tragic shootings that claimed the lives of three University of Virginia (UVA) students and injured two others on the evening of Nov. 13, 2022. Christopher D. Jones Jr., 22, of Petersburg, Va., had his first appearance in Albemarle County General District Court on Nov. 16, 2022 on three felony counts of 2nd degree murder, two felony counts of malicious wounding, and five felony counts of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Jones is being held at the Charlottesville-Albemarle County Regional Jail without bond.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Update: Missing Lexington man has been located, and is safe

Update: Monday, 10:42 a.m. Dennis Benedict has been located and is safe, according to a report from The Aware Foundation. The Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing 51-year-old male. Dennis Benedict was last seen on Thursday around 9:30 p.m. leaving work at Advance Auto Parts...
LEXINGTON, VA

