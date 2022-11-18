Read full article on original website
Man accused in Young Dolph murder loses phone privileges after allegedly releasing rap song in jail
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Jermarcus Johnson, the fourth man accused in the murder of rapper Young Dolph, made his first court appearance at 201 Poplar Tuesday morning. Johnson is charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. Young Dolph, whose real name was Adolph Thornton, Jr., died after being shot multiple...
Justin Johnson, charged in Memphis rapper Young Dolph's murder, has phone privileges suspended over rap song
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Justin Johnson, charged in the murder of Memphis Rapper Young Dolph, had his phone, writing, and visitation privileges suspended Tuesday, after reportedly releasing a rap song on YouTube. Johnson, known as rapper Straight Drop, reportedly released a song on YouTube a few days before a Nov....
Phone privileges revoked from Young Dolph murder suspect after song released from jail
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A judge has given new orders to a suspect accused in the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph. On Tuesday, suspect Justin Johnson’s phone privileges were revoked by Judge Lee Coffee after Johnson released a controversial song while in custody. His writing and visitation privileges were also revoked. “I am ordering […]
15-year-old shot by MPD officer charged with attempted murder
UPDATE: The 15-year-old teen in this incident has been charged with Attempted Second Degree Murder, Aggravated Assault Against a First Responder, and Felony Evading Arrest. He is currently still being hospitalized for his injuries. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A suspect is in critical condition, and a police officer is injured Monday following a shooting and car […]
Teen girl critically injured in shooting, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teenage girl was critically injured in a shooting Monday night, according to the Memphis Police Department. The shooting was reported just after 8:30 p.m. on the 2700 block of Curtis Street, police said. Police said that officers responded to the shooting and found a girl...
Woman injured & two detained after shooting in Raleigh
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said two people have been detained after a woman was shot in Raleigh Tuesday morning. MPD officers were called to the scene in the 3300 block of Austin Peay Highway about 10:35 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. They found a woman shot. She was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
localmemphis.com
Teen girl has died after shooting Monday night in southeast Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teenage girl has died after a shooting Monday night in Parkway Village, according to the Memphis Police Department. According to Memphis police, the shooting happened around 8:00 p.m. in the 2700 block of Curtis St. MPD said the girl was taken to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in critical condition, but she died Tuesday morning.
Frayser shooting leaves one man dead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One male shooting victim was rushed to Regional One Hospital in critical condition after he was shot Monday night in Frayser, according to the Memphis Police Department. He later died from his injuries. Memphis police said it happened around 9 p.m. in the 2900 block of...
actionnews5.com
Suspect arrested after Southaven shooting
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - A man is in custody for attempted murder after a shooting in Southaven. Police were called to the scene at Village Foods on Rasco Road on Sunday, November 20 where several vehicles had been hit by gunfire. The next day, police were able to identify the...
Witness recounts fatal Faxon shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Investigators are sharing more details about the fatal shooting that happened on the 3100 block of Faxon in the Highland Heights neighborhood. The victim was Dwight Payne. He was found unresponsive and taken to Regional One where he died from his injuries. Detectives revealed that a woman was with Payne when he […]
Fourth Murder Suspect Arrested In Young Dolph Murder Investigation
Memphis authorities arrest a fourth suspect in connection to the murder of Young Dolph who is related to another suspect in the case.
Suspect captured weeks after killing of West Memphis woman
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities in West Memphis on Monday announced the arrest of a man they say is responsible for the shooting death of a woman on October 30. WMPD said they have Lorenzo Lamon Allen in custody. Officers arrived at a woman’s house on the 500 block of Wilson Road around 10:55 p.m. on […]
actionnews5.com
Victim in critical condition after shooting in Frayser
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting in a Frayser neighborhood has left one person in critical condition. Police say that just before 9 p.m. Monday night, a shooting took place at the Ridgecrest Apartments in Treemont Cove. One victim was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. No suspect...
VIDEO: Northeast Memphis store ransacked, burglarized a third time
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A convenience store owner says he’s tired of thieves targeting his business on Bartlett Road in Northeast Memphis. Mohamood Shah said his store has been ransacked and burglarized three times over the last year, costing him thousands of dollars. “The three times, maybe, $36,000-$37,000,” said Shah. The latest break-in at the Minit […]
tbinewsroom.com
TBI Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Memphis
Updated: 11/22/22, 9:21 a.m. – In consultation with District Attorney General Mulroy, the injured individual, a 15-year-old male juvenile, has been charged with Criminal Attempt to Commit Second Degree Murder, Aggravated Assault Against a First Responder, and Felony Evading Arrest. He remains hospitalized. At the request of 30th Judicial...
tri-statedefender.com
Young Dolph ‘Day of Service’ unfolded amid memories, ongoing investigation
Memphis rapper Young Dolph’s murder is still very much a raw-nerve memory, which many in his home city and beyond sought to counter with varied acts of kindness last week. Dolph, whose name was Adolph Robert Thornton Jr., was felled by a hail of bullets last November 17 in the Castalia Heights community that loved him as much as he embraced it.
Memphis native among five killed in Colorado nightclub shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A candlelight vigil was held in Cooper-Young Monday night after a gunman opened fire at an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs, Colorado. There was a moment of silence as people lit their candles for the 25 people who were injured and the five people who died in Saturday night’s shooting, including Memphis […]
Man dies after being shot in Frayser, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting in Frayser. The shooting happened late Monday night in the 2900 block of Treemont Cove. According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), the man was taken to Regional One in critical condition, but he did not survive. No suspect...
actionnews5.com
2 teens shot, killed in Forrest City
FORREST CITY, Ark. (WMC) - Two teens were killed in Forrest City on Monday. St. Francis County Coroner Miles Kimble says 17-year-old Jerrick Holder was pronounced dead at the hospital after being shot in the chest. Holder was taken to the hospital from a home on West Franklin Ave, but...
Memphis Police searching for shoplifters - some with guns - who stormed Walmart and took merchandise
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for nearly two dozen people they said stormed a Walmart to steal merchandise. MPD investigators said about 9 p.m. Sunday, about 22 suspects – some of them armed – went into the Walmart store in the 5200 block of Elvis Presley, south of Holmes Rd.
