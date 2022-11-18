ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MyArkLaMiss

15-year-old shot by MPD officer charged with attempted murder

UPDATE: The 15-year-old teen in this incident has been charged with Attempted Second Degree Murder, Aggravated Assault Against a First Responder, and Felony Evading Arrest. He is currently still being hospitalized for his injuries. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A suspect is in critical condition, and a police officer is injured Monday following a shooting and car […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Teen girl critically injured in shooting, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teenage girl was critically injured in a shooting Monday night, according to the Memphis Police Department. The shooting was reported just after 8:30 p.m. on the 2700 block of Curtis Street, police said. Police said that officers responded to the shooting and found a girl...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Woman injured & two detained after shooting in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said two people have been detained after a woman was shot in Raleigh Tuesday morning. MPD officers were called to the scene in the 3300 block of Austin Peay Highway about 10:35 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. They found a woman shot. She was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Teen girl has died after shooting Monday night in southeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teenage girl has died after a shooting Monday night in Parkway Village, according to the Memphis Police Department. According to Memphis police, the shooting happened around 8:00 p.m. in the 2700 block of Curtis St. MPD said the girl was taken to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in critical condition, but she died Tuesday morning.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Frayser shooting leaves one man dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One male shooting victim was rushed to Regional One Hospital in critical condition after he was shot Monday night in Frayser, according to the Memphis Police Department. He later died from his injuries. Memphis police said it happened around 9 p.m. in the 2900 block of...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Suspect arrested after Southaven shooting

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - A man is in custody for attempted murder after a shooting in Southaven. Police were called to the scene at Village Foods on Rasco Road on Sunday, November 20 where several vehicles had been hit by gunfire. The next day, police were able to identify the...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

Witness recounts fatal Faxon shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Investigators are sharing more details about the fatal shooting that happened on the 3100 block of Faxon in the Highland Heights neighborhood. The victim was Dwight Payne. He was found unresponsive and taken to Regional One where he died from his injuries. Detectives revealed that a woman was with Payne when he […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspect captured weeks after killing of West Memphis woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities in West Memphis on Monday announced the arrest of a man they say is responsible for the shooting death of a woman on October 30. WMPD said they have Lorenzo Lamon Allen in custody. Officers arrived at a woman’s house on the 500 block of Wilson Road around 10:55 p.m. on […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
actionnews5.com

Victim in critical condition after shooting in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting in a Frayser neighborhood has left one person in critical condition. Police say that just before 9 p.m. Monday night, a shooting took place at the Ridgecrest Apartments in Treemont Cove. One victim was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. No suspect...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

VIDEO: Northeast Memphis store ransacked, burglarized a third time

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A convenience store owner says he’s tired of thieves targeting his business on Bartlett Road in Northeast Memphis. Mohamood Shah said his store has been ransacked and burglarized three times over the last year, costing him thousands of dollars. “The three times, maybe, $36,000-$37,000,” said Shah. The latest break-in at the Minit […]
MEMPHIS, TN
tbinewsroom.com

TBI Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Memphis

Updated: 11/22/22, 9:21 a.m. – In consultation with District Attorney General Mulroy, the injured individual, a 15-year-old male juvenile, has been charged with Criminal Attempt to Commit Second Degree Murder, Aggravated Assault Against a First Responder, and Felony Evading Arrest. He remains hospitalized. At the request of 30th Judicial...
MEMPHIS, TN
tri-statedefender.com

Young Dolph ‘Day of Service’ unfolded amid memories, ongoing investigation

Memphis rapper Young Dolph’s murder is still very much a raw-nerve memory, which many in his home city and beyond sought to counter with varied acts of kindness last week. Dolph, whose name was Adolph Robert Thornton Jr., was felled by a hail of bullets last November 17 in the Castalia Heights community that loved him as much as he embraced it.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis native among five killed in Colorado nightclub shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A candlelight vigil was held in Cooper-Young Monday night after a gunman opened fire at an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs, Colorado. There was a moment of silence as people lit their candles for the 25 people who were injured and the five people who died in Saturday night’s shooting, including Memphis […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

2 teens shot, killed in Forrest City

FORREST CITY, Ark. (WMC) - Two teens were killed in Forrest City on Monday. St. Francis County Coroner Miles Kimble says 17-year-old Jerrick Holder was pronounced dead at the hospital after being shot in the chest. Holder was taken to the hospital from a home on West Franklin Ave, but...
WATN Local Memphis
WATN Local Memphis

WATN Local Memphis

Memphis, TN
