Thinking of getting an electric car in NJ? Read this first (Opinion)
A new study on how many charging stations each state has per capita finds New Jersey way behind the curve compared to many states. The analysis found that New Jersey has a total of 2,008 electric vehicle chargers — 22.6 for every 100,000 residents, compared to 39.0 nationally. Vermont...
Wait, how much? NJ Turnpike extension cost hits ‘astounding, absurd, shocking’ amount
TRENTON – More than 30 members of the public lambasted the New Jersey Turnpike Authority at its monthly meeting Tuesday in the wake of revelations that the projected cost to build an expanded Newark Bay extension more than doubled to over $10 billion. The project wasn’t on the authority’s...
New study: NJ is 5th in this surprisingly nice category
Being one of the most expensive places to live in, New Jersey residents tend to have extremely busy lives trying to make ends meet. We are generally dual-income households with some of us even running around to side hustles like DoorDash or other delivery services. This means that when it...
To close or not to close? Don’t judge NJ businesses on Thanksgiving (Opinion)
Maybe five to seven years ago the hot November debate seemed to be if corporate America had gone too far opening stores on Thanksgiving. Forcing workers to come in and not be with their families was, to some, an Ebenezer Scrooge move. To others, it was supply and demand and a free market.
This Jersey Shore Town is one of the Richest in the U.S.
A recent study shows, New Jersey has some high-income zip codes, but there is one that is above every other town at the Jersey Shore. Property Shark recently did the study and here's how they did it. According to propertyshark.com,. To determine the most expensive zip codes in the U.S.,...
Winter tax break for NJ home heating fuels? Lawmakers float plan
TRENTON – A newly proposed bill would exempt natural gas and electricity for New Jersey residential customers from sales taxes during the winter. The sponsors of the legislation said the bill, S3354, is needed because rate hikes that took effect last month raised the price for some natural gas customers by 25%.
How safe are your NJ college students?
With the nation horrified by the murders of four college students in Idaho, parents here in New Jersey and around the country worry about the safety of their kids away at school. As we all await an arrest or any leads that might indicate who committed this heinous crime. It...
NJ Will Mail $500 Checks To Eligible NJ Residents This Month
A one-time benefit of $500 per eligible resident.Photo byMorristown Minute. A one-time benefit of $500 per eligible resident under the Taxpayer Identification Number Direct Assistance Program will be mailed this month to income-eligible NJ residents not eligible for federal stimulus payments.
NJ police get ‘thousands’ of problem calls from TikTok famous motel
NORTH BERGEN — A motel that’s gone viral on TikTok thanks to its savvy owner has also made an infamous name for itself among local police. North Bergen police were called on Sunday night to the Lincoln Tunnel Motel at 3801 Tonnelle Ave., where a 48-year-old father and 18-year-old son were arrested after a third man was stabbed.
Latest NJ privacy push: Personal data on cars being resold
TRENTON – When cars are traded in or turned in at the end of a lease, they’re usually resold – sometimes with personal data from the prior driver still in their computer systems. A bill moving through the state Legislature seeks to make sure dealers delete that...
This is New Jersey’s favorite comfort food
We’re entering one of the best times of year for food: the Thanksgiving turkey and accompanying delights lead us straight into the holidays with roast beast and Christmas cookies and gingerbread men. But what food do people in New Jersey turn to for comfort? According to one survey, anyway,...
Worst rated hospitals in NJ: How they compare with new safety scores
An updated study that assigns letter grades to every hospital in the Garden State finds Jersey hospitals have the 6th highest number of A rated hospitals of any state in the nation, but Katie Stewart, the director of Health Care Ratings for the Leapfrog Group said close to 25% of Garden State hospitals get a letter grade of C or D.
These Are The 5 Highest Paying Jobs In New Jersey
I always knew I wanted to work in radio, there was never a doubt in my mind about that. I also knew that working in radio meant I'd likely never be a millionaire, but that's what the lottery is for right?. I love my job. I love talking to people,...
Five NJ spa experiences that make a perfect gift
If you’re looking for a gift to give to that man or woman or a couple that has everything, a spa experience is never a bad idea. And many people don’t know that New Jersey has some of the best bars in the Northeast. I compiled a list...
NJ, other states urge Apple to protect data on reproductive health apps
New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin on Monday sent a letter to Apple CEO Tim Cook, co-signed by nine other attorneys general across the U.S., calling for the company to better ensure privacy on apps it offers that collect and store reproductive health data. In June, the U.S. Supreme Court's...
Murphy’s F you to SCOTUS on concealed carry passes Assembly (Opinion)
Falling largely along party lines and after an extremely heated debate the NJ Assembly voted to pass serious restrictions on concealed carry rights. Rights that were just cleared by the Supreme Court of the United States by precedent set in a New York case. It passed 43 to 29 with one abstention and all Republicans present for the vote giving thumbs down.
Pack your patience: More NJ residents to travel this Thanksgiving
By now most people are aware that the five-day Thanksgiving Day holiday weekend is the busiest travel period of the year, and this year is no different. AAA is projecting that almost 1.5 million New Jersey residents will travel 50 miles or more over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, an increase of almost 2% over last year, and reminiscent of pre-pandemic holiday travel, said Tracy Noble, spokeswoman for AAA MidAtlantic.
Donald Trump’s NJ stalker is going back to prison for new crimes
A New Jersey man, busted years ago after stalking Donald Trump, has been sentenced to prison for threatening to kill federal agents. Frank Monte was convicted of three counts of threatening a federal law enforcement officer and two counts of transmitting threats in interstate commerce, stemming from menacing phone calls made in 2019.
These are NJ gamblers’ favorite places to wager billions, ranked by revenue
TRENTON – New Jersey casinos, racetracks and their sports-betting partners have reported more than $4.3 billion in gaming revenue in the first 10 months of 2022, according to the state Division of Gaming Enforcement. That’s an increase of nearly 11% from what was reported through October one year earlier....
Tax relief 2022: New Jersey residents can claim check worth up to $1,500 until Jan. 31
Select homeowners and renters in the Garden State have until Jan. 31, 2023, to submit an application for payment worth up to $1,500 from the state's ANCHOR program, which is designed to provide property tax relief for residents.
