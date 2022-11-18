Read full article on original website
Related
In the Mississippi Delta, a hospital anchors its community. Now it’s in danger of closing.
GREENWOOD, Miss. — Betty Sibley had just laid down to rest after a shower last month when she realized something was wrong. There were hives bubbling up on her arms and her throat was beginning to swell shut. Both were signs that she was suffering from a potentially life-threatening allergic reaction.
deltadailynews.com
Missing Teen Located
A teen who was reporting missing has been located. According to authorities with the Greenville Police Department, 17-year-old Shakiyah Selmon is reportedly back with her family. Selmon was reported missing on November 18.
actionnews5.com
Silver alert issued for missing Grenada woman
GRENADA, Tenn. (WMC) - Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a silver alert for a woman missing out of Grenada. Madrena Robinson, 55, was last seen the morning of November 17 on First Street. She is believed to be in a 2020 gray Nissan Kicks with a Mississippi tag GAB9184. Family...
railfan.com
Train Derails After Bridge Collapses on Mississippi Short Line
GRENADA, Miss. — A Grenada Railroad freight train derailed this week after a bridge collapsed on the Mississippi short line. The incident occurred at around 1 p.m. on Wednesday just off Riverdale Road in northern Grenada County, the Grenada Star reports. No one was injured. At least one locomotive...
magnoliastatelive.com
Complaint filed against Mississippi judge for failing to hand over search warrants to clerk
ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox. The Mississippi head of a legal advocacy organization has filed a formal complaint with the state judicial commission against a municipal judge whose no-knock search warrants have been challenged in court.
Comments / 0