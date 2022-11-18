ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook County, IL

Comments / 13

Cecil Vaughn
4d ago

Prayers to all Law Enforcement personnel working for our safety.

Reply
18
Related
fox32chicago.com

Two drivers injured after vehicle goes airborne in crash on Stevenson Expressway

CHICAGO - Two people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash Monday morning on the Stevenson Expressway. Three vehicles crashed in the southbound lanes about 8:48 a.m. near Central Avenue, according to Illinois State Police spokeswoman Jayme Bufford. According to a preliminary investigation, a vehicle traveling at a high rate of...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man charged with repeatedly crashing car into Walgreens in River North

CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing charges after repeatedly crashing into the front of a Walgreens Monday evening in the River North neighborhood. Nathan Thomas, 32, allegedly drove a Land Rover Discovery through the revolving doors of the front entrance of the pharmacy around 5:14 p.m. in the 600 block of North Clark Street, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Car went airborne after multiple-car crash on I-55

CHICAGO — Police responded to a multiple-car crash on I-55 which caused a car to go airborne, flip multiple times and hit another car Monday morning. Police said the crash took place near Interstate 55 and Central Avenue just before 9:00 a.m. when one car was driving at a high speed before it hit another […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Car crashes into River North business; suspect in custody

CHICAGO - A luxury SUV plowed into the front entrance of a Walgreens at Clark and Ontario in River North Monday evening in what appeared to be an intentional act. It happened at 5:14pm. A Land Rover Discovery hit the front entrance of the store, driving through its revolving doors. The 32-year-old driver has been taken into custody and was not injured.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man killed, 6 hurt in Near South Side car crash

CHICAGO — A man was killed in a car crash as he made a sudden u-turn when police attempted to make a traffic stop on him. The police pulled over the 22-year-old man at the 1400 block of South Michigan Avenue around 8:00 p.m. when he made a sudden U-turn as officers approached on foot […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Stolen car crashes into vehicle on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - No one is in custody after a stolen car crashed into another vehicle Monday morning at an intersection in the Lawndale neighborhood. A stolen KIA struck a white sedan around 2 a.m. in the 600 block of South Independence Boulevard, according to Chicago police. The occupants of the...
CHICAGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Police respond to two back-to-back, hit-and-run crashes on Route 47

Police in Yorkville responded to two hit-run-run crashes on Route 47 Friday afternoon. A news release from the police department says that a white pickup truck made a wide right turn onto Route 47 from westbound Galena Road a hit southbound vehicle that was stopped at the traffic light. Police...
YORKVILLE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police officer acquitted in 2020 Red Line shooting

CHICAGO - A Cook County judge has acquitted a Chicago police officer who shot and wounded an unarmed man during an arrest at the CTA Red Line’s Grand station in 2020. Officer Melvina Bogard had argued she was trying to protect herself when she shot Ariel Roman on Feb. 28, 2020, but Roman’s attorney had contended ahead of the trial that the officer’s claim "completely contradicts the clear video evidence."
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

At Least 7 Injured, 3 Seriously, in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Chicago's Near South Side

At least seven people were injured, three seriously, in a collision involving multiple vehicles on Chicago's Near South Side, authorities said. The crash was reported before 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of South Michigan Avenue near East 14th Street. Three adults were critically injured and rushed to area hospitals, authorities stated. Two additional adults sustained non-critical injuries.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 33, shot while walking into Roseland residence

CHICAGO - A man was shot and hospitalized Monday night in the Roseland neighborhood on Chicago's Far South Side. The 33-year-old was walking up the stairs of a residence just before midnight in the 10400 block of South State Street when gunfire broke out and he was struck in the buttocks, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Homes, garages being burglarized in Gage Park: police

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents in Gage Park about a string of burglaries that have occurred this month. In each incident, the offenders gained entry into residential homes or garages and took property from within, police said. The incidents occurred in the following locations and times:. 5200 block...
CHICAGO, IL
99.5 WKDQ

Illinois Man Tries to ‘Headbutt’ His Way Out of The Back of a Squad Car

An Illinois man was shoved in the back of a squad car for safe keeping. He tried several times to headbutt the window to escape. NorthesCambia. OK let's start from the beginning with this bum. The reason this guy was thrown into the back of a cop car was because of an argument over milk. Throw in the fact that this guy isn't too bright and makes super bad choices, we have a headbutting madman!
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy