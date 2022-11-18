Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
Two drivers injured after vehicle goes airborne in crash on Stevenson Expressway
CHICAGO - Two people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash Monday morning on the Stevenson Expressway. Three vehicles crashed in the southbound lanes about 8:48 a.m. near Central Avenue, according to Illinois State Police spokeswoman Jayme Bufford. According to a preliminary investigation, a vehicle traveling at a high rate of...
whporadio.com
ILLINOIS STATE POLICE ANNOUNCE RESULTS OF OCCUPANT RESTRAINT ENFORCEMENT PATROL
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 10 Interim Commander, Acting Captain Bryan Pruitt, announces the results of Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP) held in Vermilion County during November. These OREPs provided extra patrol coverage for the ISP so officers could focus on saving lives by making sure all vehicle occupants were buckled up.
2 children among 7 hurt in multi-vehicle crash on Michigan Avenue in South Loop, Chicago fire says
Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash in the South Loop Sunday night.
DeKalb man charged with DUI in crash that killed toddler in Kane County
KANE COUNTY, Ill. - A man was charged with driving under the influence during a crash that killed a 4-year-old girl and injured two others last October in Kane County. Edgar Barrios, 20, was traveling eastbound on Route 38 near Francis Road around 6:40 p.m. on Oct. 1 when he crossed the center line and struck a 2018 Jeep Compass that was traveling westbound, officials said.
fox32chicago.com
Man charged with repeatedly crashing car into Walgreens in River North
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing charges after repeatedly crashing into the front of a Walgreens Monday evening in the River North neighborhood. Nathan Thomas, 32, allegedly drove a Land Rover Discovery through the revolving doors of the front entrance of the pharmacy around 5:14 p.m. in the 600 block of North Clark Street, police said.
KFVS12
“Major” crash reported on northbound I-57 in Jefferson County, Ill.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Drivers are urged to take an alternate route if they are traveling on Interstate 57 toward Mount Vernon. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says a “major” crash has been reported on I-57 northbound at the 91 milepost. This is south of Mount...
fox32chicago.com
Oak Lawn agrees to $10M settlement in 2019 hit-and-run crash that critically injured pedestrian
OAK LAWN, Ill. - Oak Lawn has agreed to pay a $10 million settlement stemming from a 2019 hit-and-run crash. The suburb's village manager at the time, Larry Deetjen, was driving a village-owned vehicle when he struck and critically injured a pedestrian. On Oct. 10, 2019 Deetjen was driving a...
Insane Illinois Woman Bites And Urinates On Four Police Officers
Witnessing A Crazy Person Getting Arrested In Illinois. Several years ago, I was hanging out with some friends at a bar called O'Neil's right here on East State Street in Rockford. We were having a late lunch and a couple of beers while watching a game on a Saturday afternoon.
Car went airborne after multiple-car crash on I-55
CHICAGO — Police responded to a multiple-car crash on I-55 which caused a car to go airborne, flip multiple times and hit another car Monday morning. Police said the crash took place near Interstate 55 and Central Avenue just before 9:00 a.m. when one car was driving at a high speed before it hit another […]
fox32chicago.com
Car crashes into River North business; suspect in custody
CHICAGO - A luxury SUV plowed into the front entrance of a Walgreens at Clark and Ontario in River North Monday evening in what appeared to be an intentional act. It happened at 5:14pm. A Land Rover Discovery hit the front entrance of the store, driving through its revolving doors. The 32-year-old driver has been taken into custody and was not injured.
Man killed, 6 hurt in Near South Side car crash
CHICAGO — A man was killed in a car crash as he made a sudden u-turn when police attempted to make a traffic stop on him. The police pulled over the 22-year-old man at the 1400 block of South Michigan Avenue around 8:00 p.m. when he made a sudden U-turn as officers approached on foot […]
fox32chicago.com
Stolen car crashes into vehicle on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - No one is in custody after a stolen car crashed into another vehicle Monday morning at an intersection in the Lawndale neighborhood. A stolen KIA struck a white sedan around 2 a.m. in the 600 block of South Independence Boulevard, according to Chicago police. The occupants of the...
WSPY NEWS
Police respond to two back-to-back, hit-and-run crashes on Route 47
Police in Yorkville responded to two hit-run-run crashes on Route 47 Friday afternoon. A news release from the police department says that a white pickup truck made a wide right turn onto Route 47 from westbound Galena Road a hit southbound vehicle that was stopped at the traffic light. Police...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police officer acquitted in 2020 Red Line shooting
CHICAGO - A Cook County judge has acquitted a Chicago police officer who shot and wounded an unarmed man during an arrest at the CTA Red Line’s Grand station in 2020. Officer Melvina Bogard had argued she was trying to protect herself when she shot Ariel Roman on Feb. 28, 2020, but Roman’s attorney had contended ahead of the trial that the officer’s claim "completely contradicts the clear video evidence."
At Least 7 Injured, 3 Seriously, in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Chicago's Near South Side
At least seven people were injured, three seriously, in a collision involving multiple vehicles on Chicago's Near South Side, authorities said. The crash was reported before 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of South Michigan Avenue near East 14th Street. Three adults were critically injured and rushed to area hospitals, authorities stated. Two additional adults sustained non-critical injuries.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago crime: Teen charged in death of 7-year-old, convicted felon charged in fatal Greyhound shooting
CHICAGO - Chicago police announced charges in two fatal shootings that occurred last month. A 16-year-old boy was charged with first-degree murder in the death of a 7-year-old boy that occurred on Oct. 26. Akeem Briscoe was fatally shot in the abdomen while he was washing his hands in the...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 33, shot while walking into Roseland residence
CHICAGO - A man was shot and hospitalized Monday night in the Roseland neighborhood on Chicago's Far South Side. The 33-year-old was walking up the stairs of a residence just before midnight in the 10400 block of South State Street when gunfire broke out and he was struck in the buttocks, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Homes, garages being burglarized in Gage Park: police
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents in Gage Park about a string of burglaries that have occurred this month. In each incident, the offenders gained entry into residential homes or garages and took property from within, police said. The incidents occurred in the following locations and times:. 5200 block...
Drive-by shooting leaves 2 shot, 1 killed, in East Garfield Park, Chicago police say
Two people were shot, one killed, Sunday in a drive-by shooting in East Garfield Park, Chicago police said.
Illinois Man Tries to ‘Headbutt’ His Way Out of The Back of a Squad Car
An Illinois man was shoved in the back of a squad car for safe keeping. He tried several times to headbutt the window to escape. NorthesCambia. OK let's start from the beginning with this bum. The reason this guy was thrown into the back of a cop car was because of an argument over milk. Throw in the fact that this guy isn't too bright and makes super bad choices, we have a headbutting madman!
