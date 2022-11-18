CHICAGO - A luxury SUV plowed into the front entrance of a Walgreens at Clark and Ontario in River North Monday evening in what appeared to be an intentional act. It happened at 5:14pm. A Land Rover Discovery hit the front entrance of the store, driving through its revolving doors. The 32-year-old driver has been taken into custody and was not injured.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO