Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in North CarolinaTravel MavenWilmington, NC
Suspects Arrested In Case Of Missing TeenStill UnsolvedWilmington, NC
You should be careful of white sharks heading to the south from Carolina Beach in North CarolinaMark StarCarolina Beach, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHarrisburg, NC
Related
foxwilmington.com
Christmas parade and other holiday events taking place in Bladen County
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The community is invited to a variety of events taking place in Bladen County during the holiday season. Registration is open until Tuesday, Nov. 22 for the Christmas Parade. The parade itself will start at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27 at Elizabethtown Town Hall.
foxwilmington.com
Wilmington Police Department introduces new horse, asking for names from public
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department has announced that a new horse has been added to their Mounted Unit. WPD stated that they have not named the horse yet and are taking submissions for names. The public is encouraged to submit a name before Dec. 2. To...
foxwilmington.com
Bladen County man arrested for selling cocaine near day care facility
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) -The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office arrested 40-year-old Patrick Tremaine Rhodie after an investigation into the illegal sale and delivery of cocaine. Rhodie was arrested without incident on Friday. Nov. 18 on Slingsby Street in Elizabethtown. “The outstanding warrants stemmed from undercover controlled purchases of cocaine...
foxwilmington.com
RAW VIDEO: Shouting match takes place as founder of Moms N Mourning leaves courtroom after first appearance
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A shouting match took place as a suspect charged in connection to the death of Miyonna Jones left a New Hanover County courtroom Friday. Judy McKnight has been charged with obstruction of justice in the case. She is the founder of Moms N Mourning, a group founded in 2015 to help mothers who have lost children to violence and illness.
foxwilmington.com
Developer proposes mixed-use development at site in-need of environmental cleanup
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Cape Fear Commercial-affiliate Cape Fear Development has announced an effort to develop a mixed-use project on a 7.4-acre vacant riverfront property. “Plans for the Proximity at Dram Tree include two 4-story buildings, for a total of 204 residential units, as well as 4,395 square feet...
foxwilmington.com
Traffic accident closes both lanes of Hwy 117 in Pender County
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Pender County Emergency Management has asked the public to avoid Hwy 117 between Rocky Point and Burgaw due to a traffic accident. According to PCEM, both lanes of travel have been blocked as of about 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18.
foxwilmington.com
Bladenboro man arrested following traffic stop, facing multiple drug charges
BLADENBORO, N.C. (WECT) – The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has announced that 35-year-old Jarrod Darryell Banner of Bladenboro has been arrested following a traffic stop. During the course of the stop, BCSO deputies deployed a narcotic detection canine on the vehicle. The dog, named Arco, gave a positive...
Comments / 0