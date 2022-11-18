ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Bladen County man arrested for selling cocaine near day care facility

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) -The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office arrested 40-year-old Patrick Tremaine Rhodie after an investigation into the illegal sale and delivery of cocaine. Rhodie was arrested without incident on Friday. Nov. 18 on Slingsby Street in Elizabethtown. “The outstanding warrants stemmed from undercover controlled purchases of cocaine...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
RAW VIDEO: Shouting match takes place as founder of Moms N Mourning leaves courtroom after first appearance

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A shouting match took place as a suspect charged in connection to the death of Miyonna Jones left a New Hanover County courtroom Friday. Judy McKnight has been charged with obstruction of justice in the case. She is the founder of Moms N Mourning, a group founded in 2015 to help mothers who have lost children to violence and illness.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
Bladenboro man arrested following traffic stop, facing multiple drug charges

BLADENBORO, N.C. (WECT) – The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has announced that 35-year-old Jarrod Darryell Banner of Bladenboro has been arrested following a traffic stop. During the course of the stop, BCSO deputies deployed a narcotic detection canine on the vehicle. The dog, named Arco, gave a positive...
BLADENBORO, NC

