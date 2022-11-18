Read full article on original website
Decking the ‘halls’ of Deming Park
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Terre Haute Parks Department will kick off its Christmas in the Park program on December 1. Christmas in the Park is held in Deming Park in Terre Haute, with a lighting ceremony held on the first day starting at 6 p.m. Santa will be in attendance to take photos with kids and families immediately after the ceremony.
Baeslers boosts Salvation Army donations
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Thanks to local business owner, Bob Baesler of Baesler’s Market, the Terre Haute Salvation Army could get an increase in holiday fundraising this year. Baesler’s Market will match every dollar donated to the Salvation Army for up to $2,500 on Wednesday, Nov. 23....
THFD warns residents to be safe ahead of the holidays
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Thanksgiving is typically a time for food and celebration, but according to the Terre Haute Fire Department, it can also be dangerous if you’re not paying attention. If you’re cooking a turkey with a fryer or smoker, make sure to do it outside...
Economy impacts holiday travel plans
VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Last year, during the Thanksgiving period, Indiana State Police worked 12 fatal wrecks in the state. Hoping to reduce that number, ISP will have extra patrols out. According to AAA, 49 million people are expected to travel by car during the holidays. But some...
Free Thanksgiving dinner includes smoked turkey
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – American Legion Post 2 in Brazil smoked 55 turkeys in preparation for its free Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday. “We have enough to serve at least 300 to 400 people and would like to see that many come out and join us,” said Lori Knight who is overseeing the cooking.
Multiple departments respond to fire in Monrovia
MONROVIA, Ind. – Multiple agencies responded to a large building fire in Monrovia Sunday. The fire involved a commercial building on Main Street that houses several businesses, including the Main Street Grill and Monrovia Family Restaurant. Mooresville Fire Department Chief Matt Dalton said Monrovia fire officials received a report...
A familiar face in Terre Haute retires after 43 years at the same place
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A familiar face at the MCL restaurant is saying goodbye. After 43 years with the restaurant, Fulgencio Ragudo is heading to retirement. Fulgencio, also known as Fugi, started at MCL back in 1979 when the restaurant was in the Honey Creek Mall. He is...
