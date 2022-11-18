ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Eye On The Valley – SCVI College Preparation And Santa Clarita Grocery – November 18, 2022

By Matthew Frieda
Host: Matt Watson

Topic: SCVI College Preparation And Santa Clarita Grocery

Guests: Kris Nelson, Bradley Gross

On this episode of Eye On The Valley, host Matt Watson welcomes guests Kris Nelson and Bradley Gross!

Matt opens the show speaking with Kris who is the College and Career Counselor at SCVI Schools. Kris has been a part of the program for seven years and helps students to prepare for college, both with applications and the other activities to educate students on college readiness. With a college counseling certificate from UCLA, Kris is now the senior advisor teaching a senior capstone course in addition to the International Baccalaureate course which is “above” advanced placement classes and is internationally recognized world-wide.

“The kids are being exposed to other people in the world, giving them that background, that culture, the risk taking,” Kris said. “We are actually the only school in the Santa Clarita that has IB (International Baccalaureate)”

Later, Matt welcomes in Bradley Gross from Santa Clarita Grocery, an all-volunteer organization serving “week worth of groceries” and personal care items. Bradley’s work has helped thousands in the community and inspired even more.

Lastly, Big T has his five minutes of fame as he hosts trivia for “Frogger”, Andrew, and Engineer Matt! Listen to the entire show here!

