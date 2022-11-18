Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Devastated After Discovering Husband of 14 Years Has Been Recording Her Daughter ShoweringBriana B.Nashville, TN
This Town in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFranklin, TN
Dolly Parton has $100 million to give away. Who should she support?Ash JurbergNashville, TN
Felix Cavaliere of the Rascals: On New Book, Tour with Gene Cornish, Memories of Jimi Hendrix and the BeatlesFrank MastropoloNashville, TN
This Tennessee Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenNashville, TN
3 Vikings most to blame after Week 11 loss vs. Cowboys
The Minnesota Vikings were riding high heading into Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season after pulling off a wild victory over the Buffalo Bills in Week 10. They ended up crashing back down to earth after they got absolutely destroyed by the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon by a score of 40-3.
Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes ends GOAT debate with bold Travis Kelce statement
For Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the debate on the greatest NFL tight end ever is over. It’s Travis Kelce, and no ones comes close. Mahomes made the bold declaration after he and Kelce paired up to power the Chiefs to a 30-27 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11 on Sunday night. The Kansas City superstar QB threw three touchdown passes, all to his veteran tight end teammate.
Seahawks Russell Wilson trade looking more like highway robbery after another Broncos loss
The deeper the 2022 NFL season gets, the clearer it becomes who the winner is in the trade that sent Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos. The Seahawks have been among the major surprises of the season, as they entered their Week 11 bye with a 6-4 record, good for No. 1 in the NFC West division. They managed to collect all those wins in the very first season since they traded Wilson to the Broncos. The Broncos, on the other hand, are last in the AFC West after 10 games with a 3-7 record. Their seventh loss being a 22-16 overtime defeat at the hands of the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday at home.
NFL burns serious hole in DK Metcalf’s pocket for unsportsmanlike conduct vs. Tom Brady, Buccaneers
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf will have to cough up nearly $30,000 after getting fined by the NFL for his unsportsmanlike conduct in Week 10’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Germany. The exact amount of the fine is $29,785, as reported by Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.
Diontae Johnson airs out frustration after bitter loss to the Bengals
The playoffs just got harder for the Pittsburgh Steelers to reach after losing to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 11 at home on Sunday, 37-30. For Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson, the frustration gets amplified by the lack of opportunities he is seeing downfield. Against the Bengals, he only had 21 receiving yards on four catches and five targets, which were fewer than the looks three other Steelers got.
Justin Jefferson drops truth bomb after Vikings’ ugly loss to Cowboys
Justin Jefferson recently revealed the silver lining of the Minnesota Vikings’ devastating blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys, per Chris Tomasson. “We’re still 8-2. That’s something to be proud of,” Jefferson said. There is no question that Minnesota’s 40-3 defeat at the hands of Dallas was...
Jets coach Robert Saleh drops Zach Wilson bombshell after Week 11 debacle vs. Patriots
Zach Wilson had another forgettable performance for the New York Jets in Week 11, and it was another blow for the young quarterback in what has been a rather disastrous campaign. Things have gone so bad for Wilson that he now seems to be in danger of losing his spot as New York’s QB1.
Jalen Hurts drops truth bomb on thrilling comeback win over Colts
The Philadelphia Eagles suffered their first defeat of the season last Monday night, and it looked like a second consecutive loss was on the horizon against the Indianapolis Colts. However, quarterback Jalen Hurts would not have anything to do with that process and led the Eagles to late 4th-quarter comeback.
Bengals QB Joe Burrow reveals message he gave Kenny Pickett after avenging brutal Week 1 loss to Steelers
Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals had Week 11’s rematch against the Pittsburgh Steelers circled on their calendars, as they had been seeking to return the favor to their AFC North rivals after losing to the Steelers at home in Week 1, 23-20. The Bengals completed that goal, as...
Broncos get brutal Chase Edmonds update right after cutting Melvin Gordon
The Denver Broncos running back room looks a whole lot more different than it did heading into Monday. After yet another loss- and another fumble– the Broncos elected to release Melvin Gordon. Shortly after that, the team announced that fellow halfback Chase Edmonds has suffered a high ankle sprain and will miss multiple weeks, according […] The post Broncos get brutal Chase Edmonds update right after cutting Melvin Gordon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Brian Daboll gets brutally honest on Giants’ horrific loss to Lions
Entering Week 11, the New York Giants had been a surprise jumpstart team under the tutelage of first-year head coach Brian Daboll. Only one game back of the NFC East-leading Philadelphia Eagles, the Giants needed a win against the Detroit Lions. Unfortunately, events did not pan out in their favor. The Giants’ multiple turnovers and […] The post Brian Daboll gets brutally honest on Giants’ horrific loss to Lions appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Justin Fields’ message to teammates after loss to Falcons makes him anti-Zach Wilson
Two players with polar-opposite responses to nearly the same situation in Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields and New York Jets signal caller Zach Wilson will face off for the first time in their young careers this Sunday. Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields apologized to the team’s defense in the locker...
Courtland Sutton reveals locker room reaction to Broncos cutting Melvin Gordon
The Denver Broncos shocked those around the NFL when they released veteran running back Melvin Gordon. Wide receiver Courtland Sutton has now offered insight into the locker room’s reaction to the move. While speaking with the media on Tuesday, Sutton spoke about how the team felt about Gordon being released. Via DNVR Broncos beat reporter […] The post Courtland Sutton reveals locker room reaction to Broncos cutting Melvin Gordon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘I didn’t like Tom Brady’: Mike Evans drops eye-opening take on Buccaneers QB
Mike Evans may love playing with Tom Brady right now, but that has not always been the case for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver. Speaking with Von Miller on The Von Cast recently, Evans admitted he grew up not liking Brady. After all, he was a huge Peyton Manning fan, so he saw TB12 […] The post ‘I didn’t like Tom Brady’: Mike Evans drops eye-opening take on Buccaneers QB appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Russell Wilson appears to be thrown under the bus by Nathaniel Hackett after Raiders loss
Another week, another loss for Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos. And with each loss comes a postgame press conference with Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett trying to explain what just transpired. This time around, Hackett seemingly rued a decision made on the field by Wilson, who threw the ball away near the end of […] The post Russell Wilson appears to be thrown under the bus by Nathaniel Hackett after Raiders loss appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dak Prescott reacts to Jerry Jones’ Super Bowl claim after Cowboys’ win vs. Vikings
Just like Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, Dak Prescott firmly believes they can contend for the Super Bowl this 2022 season. However, he wants his team to continue building their foundation that could help them reach their goal. After the Cowboys destroyed the Minnesota Vikings 40-3 in Week 11, Jones shared his belief that his […] The post Dak Prescott reacts to Jerry Jones’ Super Bowl claim after Cowboys’ win vs. Vikings appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Insane stat shows how atrocious Russell Wilson, Denver offense is after OT loss to Raiders
It has been a miserable season for the Denver Broncos, and their pain continued in Week 11 on Sunday when they dropped a 22-16 decision in overtime to the Las Vegas Raiders. As usual, the defense stood up for itself and did a solid job, but quarterback Russell Wilson and the offense have been brutally […] The post Insane stat shows how atrocious Russell Wilson, Denver offense is after OT loss to Raiders appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bill Belichick drops truth bomb about draft process while discussing Justin Jefferson
FOXBOROUGH — The New England Patriots have been a wide receiver-needy team for years, but they nearly had one of the top receivers in the game fall into their lap in the 2020 NFL Draft. LSU Tigers star Justin Jefferson was one of that draft night’s biggest sliders. As the Patriots were just about to […] The post Bill Belichick drops truth bomb about draft process while discussing Justin Jefferson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Panthers make Sam Darnold decision for Week 12 vs. Broncos after Baker Mayfield debacle
The Carolina Panthers’ quarterback situation has officially come full circle, as Sam Darnold was announced as the Panthers’ Week 12 starting QB, per the Panthers’ Twitter account. The QB battle between Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold was one of the main talking points during the preseason. Mayfield ultimately won the job, but suffered an early […] The post Panthers make Sam Darnold decision for Week 12 vs. Broncos after Baker Mayfield debacle appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steve Spurrier kicks Tennessee while they’re down after South Carolina football’s huge upset win
As if Tennessee football fans haven’t been through enough this last week, now they have to listen to Steve Spurrier. Spurrier, the longtime head coach of the South Carolina Gamecocks, was clearly impressed with his former squad’s huge effort against the Volunteers, one that effectively eliminated Tennessee’s College Football Playoff hopes.
