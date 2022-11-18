I use to live in Astoria. I feel sorry for the people who own the house. tourists constantly block the road to the house. if you live up on the hill there or are one of the neighbors, you can't hardly get in and out of your own driveway. to the new buyer, beware and good luck.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
24-ft. Tiny House with a Stand Up Loft
‘Goonies’ enthusiasts now have a chance to own a massive piece of the movie’s history
SKIMS Launches The Shapewear Shop
A private island in Canada with a home and a guest cottage is on sale for less than $1 million. Take a look.
This Upstate New York Town Is the Best Place to Buy a Lake House in the U.S.
I’m a coin collector – your Lincoln penny could be worth $3,525, the exact ‘small date’ to look for
Couple sold their house to live permanently on cruise ships because it's cheaper than paying mortgage
This Artsy Small Town In California Is A Hidden Gem With Gorgeous Beaches & Breathtaking Forests
Woman Uses Pool Noodles to Decorate Basically Her Entire House for Christmas
Sisters Thought They Scored a Gorgeous Piece of Wooden Furniture but They Ended Up Unlocking a Mystery
One Couple Was Charged $10 Every Time They Locked A Room, And 10 More Hidden Airbnb Fee Stories
Woman Builds Her Own Extra-Wide Tiny House, With No Experience
This Turtle-Shaped Yacht Might Be the Biggest Boat in the World
9 Best Dollar Tree Items To Buy Now To Prepare for Winter
Bed Bath & Beyond 95% Off Deals: 25 Cent Drinking Glasses, $5 Towels, $18 Furniture, and More
Inspection Of Yellowstone Hot Spring Leads To Frightening Discovery
I stayed in a tiny home Airbnb with a litter box for a toilet, and it was better than most hotels
The Creepiest Souvenir in Disney World Is Now $20 CHEAPER
Why this rusty old water tank that sat in a field for decades has just fetched a small fortune for a Victorian farming family
This Rare 18-Carat Pink Diamond Just Sold for Nearly $29 Million at Auction
Scary Mommy
Scary Mommy is one of the largest, most influential and trusted sources of entertainment and information for millennial moms online. We’re a community of millions of women, supporting each other through acceptance, empowerment, and the shared experience of motherhood. Our original content informs, entertains, and unites with a fresh and unfiltered perspective on parenting, news, trending topics, and personal stories. Scary Mommy is part of Some Spider Studios, a fast-growing media & entertainment company that is building multiple identity-based brands that lead their space. Taking control of the present and shaping the future, we’re scary fierce, scary proud, and scary strong.https://scarymommy.com/
Comments / 14