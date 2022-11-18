ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WECT

Wilmington announces ice skating and more holiday events

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington has announced a synthetic ice rink, a second tree lighting event, and a suite of other holiday events. The ice rink will be open from Dec. 1-9, cost $5 per person and requires pre-registration via the city website or 910-341-7855. Each 1-hour block includes 45 minutes for skating and 15 for signing waivers and putting on skates. Live Oak Bank Pavilion is located at 10 Cowan Street.
WILMINGTON, NC
WFMY NEWS2

No, the 'r' rule for eating oysters is a myth

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Turkey is the centerpiece on most Thanksgiving meals, but culinary historians tend to agree the first Thanksgiving at Plymouth in 1621 likely had abundant shellfish. So, let's crack the shell on a longstanding debate, before you serve these delectable h'ors d'oeuvres for the holidays. Earlier this...
WILMINGTON, NC
WITN

Jacksonville 12 Days of Christmas Parade kicks off the holiday season in the east

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville’s 12 Days of Christmas Holiday Parade had spectators from around the region line the streets along Western Boulevard. The annual community tradition started this morning at 9:45 at Coastal Carolina Community College and ended at the Brynn Marr Shopping Center. It is sponsored regularly by Marine Federal Credit Union and Jacksonville Onslow Chamber of Commerce.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WECT

Families shop for free at Community Thanksgiving Giveaway

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Families were lined up our the door to get into the free pop-up grocery store at the MLK Center in Wilmington on Saturday. Volunteers were running bags of food out to cars and people were also walking through to pick up food at tables. There were holiday staples, frozen chickens, and desserts all while supplies lasted.
WILMINGTON, NC
WNCT

Onslow County is having its first-ever Coastal Pig Out BBQ Festival

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Calling all barbeque lovers!  Onslow County is having its first-ever Coastal Pig Out BBQ Festival on Friday and Saturday. It’s taking place at Onslow Pines Parks.  One by one, hopeful pitmasters set up at the park in preparation for the Whole Hog Competition on Saturday.  “[We’re] just kind of prepping everything […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WECT

Wilmington Police Department looking for missing teenager

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced that they are searching for 15-year-old Jahmir Troy. Per the announcement, Troy is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair. Troy was last seen on Nov. 18 in the 500 block of...
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

Community Arts Center to host Pearl Harbor commemoration

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Wilmington’s Hannah Block Historic USO/Community Arts Center will host a commemoration ceremony of the attack on Pearl Harbor on Wednesday, Dec. 7. The free event will begin at 1:25 p.m. and is sponsored by the World War II Wilmington Home Front Heritage Coalition. Per...
WILMINGTON, NC
luminanews.com

Sky the Surf Girl

Wrightsville Beach, NC – You can find one of the top junior surfers in the country in the water at Wrightsville Beach most every day. Skylar Steinmetz, who lives on a farm with her family in Rocky Point, is in the water twice a day, usually on the south end near Access 39. When she’s in the water she’s training to compete but she never forgets to have fun.
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Chrysler recalls 248K Ram Trucks over fire risk

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Chrysler, the maker of Ram Trucks, is recalling hundreds of thousands of heavy-duty pick-up trucks over concerns about engine fires. The recall includes more than 248,000 heavy-duty pick-ups from 2020 through 2022. The models are the 2500 and the 3500. Chrysler told the National Highway...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Man accused of setting fire to Masonic Lodge in Oak Island arrested in Florida

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The suspect wanted in the burning of a Masonic lodge in Brunswick County was arrested in Florida. According to the Oak Island Police Department, Wesley Edward Heckendorn, 34, is currently being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Facility in Miami. He was released into the custody of Miami-Dade officers after an evaluation at a private medical facility.
OAK ISLAND, NC

