MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for nearly two dozen people caught on video breaking into a shoe store and stealing nearly $100,000 worth of Nike shoes. MPD officers responded to a burglary at Valid Kixx in the 6500 block of Winchester Road about 9:45 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. According to the police report, the owner was notified by his alarm that someone was breaking into the store. Surveillance video showed about 20 suspects running in and out of the store grabbing merchandise off shelves and racks.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 5 HOURS AGO