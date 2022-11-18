ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, IN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wibqam.com

Decking the ‘halls’ of Deming Park

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Terre Haute Parks Department will kick off its Christmas in the Park program on December 1. Christmas in the Park is held in Deming Park in Terre Haute, with a lighting ceremony held on the first day starting at 6 p.m. Santa will be in attendance to take photos with kids and families immediately after the ceremony.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wibqam.com

Baeslers boosts Salvation Army donations

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Thanks to local business owner, Bob Baesler of Baesler’s Market, the Terre Haute Salvation Army could get an increase in holiday fundraising this year. Baesler’s Market will match every dollar donated to the Salvation Army for up to $2,500 on Wednesday, Nov. 23....
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wibqam.com

St. George Church, VCSC provide holiday meals to 100 families

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Ahead of Thanksgiving, St. George Orthodox Church worked with the Vigo County School Corporation to provide holiday meals to 100 families in the area. It’s the 16th year of the promotion for the church– one that takes a collaborative effort, according to St. George Young...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wibqam.com

Free Thanksgiving dinner includes smoked turkey

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – American Legion Post 2 in Brazil smoked 55 turkeys in preparation for its free Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday. “We have enough to serve at least 300 to 400 people and would like to see that many come out and join us,” said Lori Knight who is overseeing the cooking.
BRAZIL, IN
WTWO/WAWV

500 LB grill returned to German Oberlander Club

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A little over a week after a 500-pound grill went missing from the German Oberlander Club in Terre Haute, the grill has been recovered. According to Terre Haute Police, the club received information about the grill’s location Monday morning. Police investigated the tip and were led to a property in […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Afternoon with Santa called off after ‘difficult decision’

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — An inaugural Christmas event in Newburgh has been cancelled nearly a month before it was set to take place. The Warrick Parks Foundation says their board of directors made the difficult decision to cancel ‘An Afternoon with Santa’, which was originally scheduled for December 11. “With this being our first year […]
NEWBURGH, IN
wibqam.com

THFD warns residents to be safe ahead of the holidays

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Thanksgiving is typically a time for food and celebration, but according to the Terre Haute Fire Department, it can also be dangerous if you’re not paying attention. If you’re cooking a turkey with a fryer or smoker, make sure to do it outside...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
14news.com

Photographer spots around 20 bald eagles in Gibson Co.

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man captured a sight to behold Saturday in Gibson County. Jeff Helfrich says he spotted about 20 or more bald eagles in one spot. He says it was near the Cane Ridge Wildlife Station, which is in the western part of the county near the Duke Energy plant.
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Pedestrian hit on 41 identified

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office and the Evansville Police Department are investigating the death of Herbert Moore, 35, of Evansville. Officials say Moore died at a local hospital where he was taken after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 41 near Washington Avenue. The coroner’s office says Moore died as a […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report (11/21)

Michael Foote, 39, of Princeton, was arrested on a charge of distributing harmful material to minors. Bond was set at $2,500. Christian Irvin, 25, of Washington, was arrested for Strangulation and Domestic Battery. No bond set. Primitivo Ramirez, 23, of Washington, was arrested on 2 counts of Domestic Battery. No...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Deaconess physician loses license after recent allegations

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A law firm alleges yet another Deaconess physician has accessed protected health information of women he was romantically interested in. This claim mirrors one from earlier this year in which an Evansville Deaconess doctor faced similar accusations of privacy breaches. This claim, however, crosses over the bridge into Henderson. Ladendorf Law, […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

Man threatens Golden Corral patron with knife and is arrested

BEDFORD – A Jasonville man was arrested Sunday after Bedford Police officers were called at 5:11 p.m. to Golden Corral after a report of a fight in progress with a male armed with a knife. When police arrived multiple observers were pointing toward a 2018 blue Jeep Renegade that...
BEDFORD, IN
14news.com

Crews called to rollover crash in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say emergency crews were called to a rollover crash. They say it happened around 10:35 a.m. Sunday at Oak Grove and Cross Pointe. We’ve not heard information on injuries.
EVANSVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Beautiful Albino Deer Spotted in Southern Indiana [PHOTO]

It's not uncommon to see deer out and about this time of year in Indiana. With fall coming quickly coming to an end and the cold winter months approaching, they begin the search for food, a mate, and most importantly, try to avoid being shot by hunters. What is uncommon is the sight of an albino deer, not because they're less active this time of year, but because they're a genetic rarity, which is why when one is seen, we're quick to grab our phones and get a picture like Spencer County resident, John Howell did recently.
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Pedestrian hit on Highway 41 has died

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say a section of Northbound Highway 41 was shut down near Washington Avenue. They say a pedestrian was hit by a car shortly before 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Police say the road was closed for about 30 minutes. They say witnesses reported the man walked out...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wibqam.com

Evansville woman accused of punching 3-year-old child

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville woman was taken into custody after police accuse her of punching a child in the face. Laticia M. Sharp, 42, was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail after an incident Friday evening. Evansville Police say they were dispatched to a home at 5:35 p.m. for a domestic battery in progress.
EVANSVILLE, IN

