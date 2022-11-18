Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wibqam.com
Decking the ‘halls’ of Deming Park
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Terre Haute Parks Department will kick off its Christmas in the Park program on December 1. Christmas in the Park is held in Deming Park in Terre Haute, with a lighting ceremony held on the first day starting at 6 p.m. Santa will be in attendance to take photos with kids and families immediately after the ceremony.
wibqam.com
Baeslers boosts Salvation Army donations
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Thanks to local business owner, Bob Baesler of Baesler’s Market, the Terre Haute Salvation Army could get an increase in holiday fundraising this year. Baesler’s Market will match every dollar donated to the Salvation Army for up to $2,500 on Wednesday, Nov. 23....
wibqam.com
St. George Church, VCSC provide holiday meals to 100 families
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Ahead of Thanksgiving, St. George Orthodox Church worked with the Vigo County School Corporation to provide holiday meals to 100 families in the area. It’s the 16th year of the promotion for the church– one that takes a collaborative effort, according to St. George Young...
wibqam.com
Free Thanksgiving dinner includes smoked turkey
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – American Legion Post 2 in Brazil smoked 55 turkeys in preparation for its free Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday. “We have enough to serve at least 300 to 400 people and would like to see that many come out and join us,” said Lori Knight who is overseeing the cooking.
500 LB grill returned to German Oberlander Club
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A little over a week after a 500-pound grill went missing from the German Oberlander Club in Terre Haute, the grill has been recovered. According to Terre Haute Police, the club received information about the grill’s location Monday morning. Police investigated the tip and were led to a property in […]
Afternoon with Santa called off after ‘difficult decision’
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — An inaugural Christmas event in Newburgh has been cancelled nearly a month before it was set to take place. The Warrick Parks Foundation says their board of directors made the difficult decision to cancel ‘An Afternoon with Santa’, which was originally scheduled for December 11. “With this being our first year […]
Why is This Evansville Police Officer Choosing to be Homeless for 48 Hours?
Thirteen community leaders and volunteers will literally walk in the shoes of our homeless population in Evansville for 48 hours. This is the second year of the homeless experiment. Each person will be given a backstory and challenges much like people living on the streets of Evansville face every day.
wibqam.com
THFD warns residents to be safe ahead of the holidays
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Thanksgiving is typically a time for food and celebration, but according to the Terre Haute Fire Department, it can also be dangerous if you’re not paying attention. If you’re cooking a turkey with a fryer or smoker, make sure to do it outside...
wibqam.com
Greene County, Ind. woman sentenced for cashing stolen checks in West Virginia
WEST VIRGINIA (WXIN) — A Greene County, Indiana woman was sentenced to two and a half years in prison for her role in writing and cashing checks from a stolen checkbook in West Virginia. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia, Stefanie Marie...
14news.com
Photographer spots around 20 bald eagles in Gibson Co.
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man captured a sight to behold Saturday in Gibson County. Jeff Helfrich says he spotted about 20 or more bald eagles in one spot. He says it was near the Cane Ridge Wildlife Station, which is in the western part of the county near the Duke Energy plant.
A familiar face in Terre Haute retires after 43 years at the same place
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A familiar face at the MCL restaurant is saying goodbye. After 43 years with the restaurant, Fulgencio Ragudo is heading to retirement. Fulgencio, also known as Fugi, started at MCL back in 1979 when the restaurant was in the Honey Creek Mall. He is originally from Hawaii but came to […]
Pedestrian hit on 41 identified
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office and the Evansville Police Department are investigating the death of Herbert Moore, 35, of Evansville. Officials say Moore died at a local hospital where he was taken after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 41 near Washington Avenue. The coroner’s office says Moore died as a […]
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report (11/21)
Michael Foote, 39, of Princeton, was arrested on a charge of distributing harmful material to minors. Bond was set at $2,500. Christian Irvin, 25, of Washington, was arrested for Strangulation and Domestic Battery. No bond set. Primitivo Ramirez, 23, of Washington, was arrested on 2 counts of Domestic Battery. No...
Deaconess physician loses license after recent allegations
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A law firm alleges yet another Deaconess physician has accessed protected health information of women he was romantically interested in. This claim mirrors one from earlier this year in which an Evansville Deaconess doctor faced similar accusations of privacy breaches. This claim, however, crosses over the bridge into Henderson. Ladendorf Law, […]
wbiw.com
Man threatens Golden Corral patron with knife and is arrested
BEDFORD – A Jasonville man was arrested Sunday after Bedford Police officers were called at 5:11 p.m. to Golden Corral after a report of a fight in progress with a male armed with a knife. When police arrived multiple observers were pointing toward a 2018 blue Jeep Renegade that...
wevv.com
Juvenile charged after shooting of another juvenile on West Mill Road in Evansville
Police have provided new details on a Friday afternoon shooting that sent one juvenile victim to the hospital. As we reported Friday, police responded to some apartments on West Mill Road after a juvenile was shot. Police now tell us that another juvenile has been charged in connection with the...
14news.com
Crews called to rollover crash in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say emergency crews were called to a rollover crash. They say it happened around 10:35 a.m. Sunday at Oak Grove and Cross Pointe. We’ve not heard information on injuries.
Beautiful Albino Deer Spotted in Southern Indiana [PHOTO]
It's not uncommon to see deer out and about this time of year in Indiana. With fall coming quickly coming to an end and the cold winter months approaching, they begin the search for food, a mate, and most importantly, try to avoid being shot by hunters. What is uncommon is the sight of an albino deer, not because they're less active this time of year, but because they're a genetic rarity, which is why when one is seen, we're quick to grab our phones and get a picture like Spencer County resident, John Howell did recently.
14news.com
Pedestrian hit on Highway 41 has died
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say a section of Northbound Highway 41 was shut down near Washington Avenue. They say a pedestrian was hit by a car shortly before 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Police say the road was closed for about 30 minutes. They say witnesses reported the man walked out...
wibqam.com
Evansville woman accused of punching 3-year-old child
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville woman was taken into custody after police accuse her of punching a child in the face. Laticia M. Sharp, 42, was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail after an incident Friday evening. Evansville Police say they were dispatched to a home at 5:35 p.m. for a domestic battery in progress.
Comments / 0