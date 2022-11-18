Read full article on original website
mycouriertribune.com
Smithville youngsters save turkeys from dinner table with creativity
As part of an annual Thanksgiving tradition in the Courier-Tribune, we asked third-graders in Kearney, Liberty and Smithville to color a disguise on a tricky turkey to help keep the turkey off the Thanksgiving dinner table. Here's some of our favorites from Smithville's Maple Elementary School. For more, stop by the Courier-Tribune office at 104 N. Main St. in Liberty, where all of the creative artwork is on display in our windows.
mycouriertribune.com
Liberty Community Christmas Tree shopper meetings Tuesday, Wednesday
LIBERTY — The Liberty Community Christmas Tree Program is designed to lend a hand to families and older adults who are facing a difficult holiday season, according to a release. Volunteers are needed to help shop for gifts for the families, then deliver the gifts and boxes of food...
mycouriertribune.com
Christmas comes to Smithville hardware store
SMITHVILLE — Packs Hardware in Smithville will offer visitors a day of Christmas fun starting at noon Saturday, Nov. 26, at 116 U.S. Highway 169. There will children’s crafts, giveaways, food, and a visit from Santa and his reindeer at 1 p.m.
mycouriertribune.com
Holiday toy exhibit, programs at Atkins-Johnson Farm & Museum
GLADSTONE — The weather may be chillier, but there's still time to head out to Atkins-Johnson Farm & Museum, 4109 NE Pleasant Valley Road, for events. Now through Dec. 10, the last exhibit of the season "Holiday Toys" is on display. The museum is showing the annual display of vintage toys on loan from local collectors.
mycouriertribune.com
Local writer publishes 2 fantasy books
Marissa Mackay may not be on the New York Times’ Best Sellers list yet, but she tops the list at Vocational Services, Inc. VSI employs nearly 200 Northland residents with disabilities at three locations in Liberty and North Kansas City. These employees provide services to area companies and national corporations. They also boast dramatic individual accomplishments at work and at home. Mackay’s story may be one of the most dramatic.
mycouriertribune.com
Ballot language introduced for April school district bond in Smithville
SMITHVILLE — The Smithville School Board listened Nov. 16 to school staff present initial ballot language that is expected to go to voters April 4, 2023. The language is for a $17.5 million bond issue for facility improvements that leaders say will require no increase in the tax levy amount currently paid. The current debt service property tax levy is $1.0905 per $100 of assessed valuation of real and personal property.
mycouriertribune.com
Candidates sought for Clay County Extension Council
Nominations are being accepted for the January 2023 election to the Clay County University of Missouri Extension Council. The University of Missouri Extension Council of Clay County is the local link between county residents and the University of Missouri. "The county extension council, comprised of elected and appointed citizens, is...
mycouriertribune.com
Airport preparing for 350,000+ Thanksgiving travelers
Employees at Kansas City International Airport are gearing up for the annual Thanksgiving holiday travel rush that could reach approximately 356,000 travelers over the peak travel period, estimates airport officials. Because of this, airport officials suggest travelers arrive at least two hours prior to departure time.
mycouriertribune.com
Smithville football advances to state semifinals
SMITHVILLE — A team that works diligently for each other is a hard characteristic to defeat. It is why the Smithville Warriors have marched their way throughout the playoffs and have kept their season still alive. The Warriors defeated Center High School 20-0 in the Class 4 State Quarterfinals on Saturday, Nov. 19.
