Laredo, TX

Gomez sworn in as Webb County Constable for Precinct One

WEBB COUNTY. (KGNS) - The new constable for precinct one was sworn in on Monday. Guadalupe Gomez took the oath of office before Judge Oscar Liendo. Friends, family and officials with both the City of Laredo and Webb County were on hand to wish him well. Gomez said his ideal...
WEBB COUNTY, TX
Barricaded man arrested after intense standoff with Laredo police

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A man is arrested after an intense hours-long standoff in central Laredo that had law enforcement and the neighborhood on edge in the 100 block of East San Pedro Street. According to police, 38-year-old Josue Perez shot toward police as they attempted to approach an out-of-service...
LAREDO, TX
Border Patrol agent taken to hospital after accident in north Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A federal agent is taken to the hospital after an accident was reported in north Laredo. According to a witness on the scene, the accident took place shortly after 11:30 a.m. Officials with the U.S. Border Patrol say a trailer crashed into one of their government...
LAREDO, TX
Agents arrest Paisa Gang member

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A member of the notorious Paisa Gang is arrested in Laredo. Border Patrol said they apprehended several people in south Laredo this past week. Among the group was Luis Andres Flores-Camacho. The individuals were undocumented along with Flores, but records showed Flores had prior convictions and...
LAREDO, TX
Man accused of assaulting Laredo Police officer while resisting arrest

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is facing multiple charges after assaulting a Laredo Police officer while resisting arrest during a traffic stop. Laredo Police arrested Eloy Martinez Vasquez, 28. The incident happened on Monday, Nov. 21 at around 8:14 p.m. when officers attempted to pull over a black Dodge...
LAREDO, TX
Owner of Laredo construction company arrested for theft

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is arrested for allegedly stealing money from a restaurant owner after he didn’t show up to do the work he was contracted for. On Tuesday, Nov. 22, Laredo Police arrested Pedro Veliz, 51 and charged him with theft. The arrest stems from a...
LAREDO, TX
Update: Barricaded subject detained by Laredo Police after hours long standoff

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Update at 11:49 p.m.: LPD reports the suspect was detained without incident. Original story: An active scene is reported Tuesday night in central Laredo. At around 8:15 p.m., heavy Laredo PD presence was reported-- LPD said there is two-block perimeter street closure around the 120 block of E. San Pedro.
LAREDO, TX
Ex-Border Patrol Agent Indicted In Scheme To Hire Undocumented Immigrants

A former Border Patrol agent is in federal custody, charged for his alleged role in hiring undocumented immigrants for a commercial trucking company. Federal authorities arrested Ricardo Gonzalez, along with his wife and a second man on charges contained in a 3-count indictment. The indictment states the three conspired to...
LAREDO, TX
Laredo girl selected as first International Child Model

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A young Laredoan is making her mark as Laredo’s first international child model. Kyle Martinez has been modeling after she made her big debut at the Laredo Fashion Show. The fourth-grade student Colonel Santos Benavides Elementary student continued modeling and was even invited to take...
LAREDO, TX
'Tis the season for stealing

SAN ANTONIO — As shoppers hunt for bargains, some people are looking for a ‘real steal.’. Texas is among the top five states for holiday auto theft, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB). San Antonio is already seeing a spike. The San Antonio Police Department (SAPD)...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

