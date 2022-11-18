Read full article on original website
Related
KSAT 12
Fugitive in state’s 10 most-wanted list arrested in San Antonio, DPS says
SAN ANTONIO – One of state’s 10 most-wanted fugitives was arrested in San Antonio by members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Daniel Joe Munoz, 40, was taken into custody on Nov. 17. He had been wanted...
kgns.tv
Gomez sworn in as Webb County Constable for Precinct One
WEBB COUNTY. (KGNS) - The new constable for precinct one was sworn in on Monday. Guadalupe Gomez took the oath of office before Judge Oscar Liendo. Friends, family and officials with both the City of Laredo and Webb County were on hand to wish him well. Gomez said his ideal...
kgns.tv
Barricaded man arrested after intense standoff with Laredo police
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A man is arrested after an intense hours-long standoff in central Laredo that had law enforcement and the neighborhood on edge in the 100 block of East San Pedro Street. According to police, 38-year-old Josue Perez shot toward police as they attempted to approach an out-of-service...
kgns.tv
Border Patrol agent taken to hospital after accident in north Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A federal agent is taken to the hospital after an accident was reported in north Laredo. According to a witness on the scene, the accident took place shortly after 11:30 a.m. Officials with the U.S. Border Patrol say a trailer crashed into one of their government...
kgns.tv
Agents arrest Paisa Gang member
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A member of the notorious Paisa Gang is arrested in Laredo. Border Patrol said they apprehended several people in south Laredo this past week. Among the group was Luis Andres Flores-Camacho. The individuals were undocumented along with Flores, but records showed Flores had prior convictions and...
KSAT 12
BCSO deputy suspended after repeated outbursts toward female sergeants
SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County sheriff’s deputy who repeatedly yelled at female sergeants in a series of incidents this spring was suspended 15 days, BCSO discipline records show. Deputy Aaron Holleman engaged in the outbursts toward sergeants who are women from March to May of this year,...
KSAT 12
Erik Cantu back home more than 7 weeks after being shot by SAPD officer, family says
SAN ANTONIO – Erik Cantu Jr. is out of the hospital and back home with his family more than seven weeks after being shot by a San Antonio police officer in a McDonald’s parking lot, according to his mother, Victoria Casarez. Casarez told KSAT her son is on...
kgns.tv
Man accused of assaulting Laredo Police officer while resisting arrest
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is facing multiple charges after assaulting a Laredo Police officer while resisting arrest during a traffic stop. Laredo Police arrested Eloy Martinez Vasquez, 28. The incident happened on Monday, Nov. 21 at around 8:14 p.m. when officers attempted to pull over a black Dodge...
kgns.tv
Owner of Laredo construction company arrested for theft
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is arrested for allegedly stealing money from a restaurant owner after he didn’t show up to do the work he was contracted for. On Tuesday, Nov. 22, Laredo Police arrested Pedro Veliz, 51 and charged him with theft. The arrest stems from a...
kgns.tv
Update: Barricaded subject detained by Laredo Police after hours long standoff
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Update at 11:49 p.m.: LPD reports the suspect was detained without incident. Original story: An active scene is reported Tuesday night in central Laredo. At around 8:15 p.m., heavy Laredo PD presence was reported-- LPD said there is two-block perimeter street closure around the 120 block of E. San Pedro.
Woman jailed for suspected human trafficking, family says her 'intentions were pure'
SAN ANTONIO — We are learning more about a suspected human trafficking case. Last week, a 52-year-old San Antonio woman was arrested for allegedly forcing six undocumented immigrants to work for pennies an hour. Now, the woman’s family is speaking up. In an exclusive interview with KENS 5, loved...
KWTX
Former Border Patrol agent indicted for hiring undocumented individuals as drivers
LAREDO, Texas (KWTX) - A former Border Patrol agent, his wife and a Laredo man have been charged for their roles in a conspiracy to hire undocumented migrants by fraudulently obtaining immigration permits. Authorities arrested Ricardo Gonzalez, 39, his wife, Natalia Gonzalez, 35, and Alex Lopez, 33, Friday. A federal...
kurv.com
Ex-Border Patrol Agent Indicted In Scheme To Hire Undocumented Immigrants
A former Border Patrol agent is in federal custody, charged for his alleged role in hiring undocumented immigrants for a commercial trucking company. Federal authorities arrested Ricardo Gonzalez, along with his wife and a second man on charges contained in a 3-count indictment. The indictment states the three conspired to...
KSAT 12
Woman charged with setting ex’s Southwest Bexar County home on fire after burglarizing it, records show
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was arrested after she burglarized her ex-boyfriend’s home, set it on fire and FaceTimed him to show him the damage, according to deputies with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. Senaida Marie Soto, 23, has been charged with arson of a habitation/place of...
kgns.tv
Former H-E-B transformed into new Webb County Sheriff’s Office building
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s been over a year since the ribbon cutting ceremony for a new county building. On Monday, KGNS News got an exclusive look inside the building that will house the sheriff’s office in the near future. Workers were seen inside working on the former...
kgns.tv
FBI searching for Fort Worth man who went missing in Nuevo Laredo
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The FBI needs your help locating a Fort Worth man that was last seen in Nuevo Laredo. Joe Joshua Sanchez, 23 boarded on a bus going from Dallas to Laredo on Nov. 14. Reports say he was last seen on that same night at 7:30 p.m....
kgns.tv
Laredo girl selected as first International Child Model
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A young Laredoan is making her mark as Laredo’s first international child model. Kyle Martinez has been modeling after she made her big debut at the Laredo Fashion Show. The fourth-grade student Colonel Santos Benavides Elementary student continued modeling and was even invited to take...
'Tis the season for stealing
SAN ANTONIO — As shoppers hunt for bargains, some people are looking for a ‘real steal.’. Texas is among the top five states for holiday auto theft, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB). San Antonio is already seeing a spike. The San Antonio Police Department (SAPD)...
Hebbronville 13-year-old boy recovering from surgery after being shot in a car
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 13-year-old boy's vital signs are stable, and he is recovering from surgery after being shot in the back Tuesday afternoon, according to Hebbronville ISD officials. Jonovan Moore was arrested in Hebbronville on Tuesday afternoon, accused of opening fire into a car and shooting the...
KSAT 12
Man holds roommate at gunpoint, pistol-whips him for unplugging his Ring camera, deputies say
SAN ANTONIO – An argument between roommates took a violent turn after one pulled a gun and pistol-whipped the other unconscious, according to an arrest affidavit. Raul Bermundez III is charged with agg. assault with a deadly weapon, stemming from an incident on Oct. 24. He was taken into custody Nov. 20, according to Bexar County court records.
Comments / 0