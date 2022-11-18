Taylor Swift doesn’t begin her Eras Tour for another four months, but it’s become increasingly difficult for fans to secure tickets to the shows. Tickets went on sale on Tuesday, November 15, through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program. The program requires potential concertgoers to sign up ahead of time and rank their preferred cities and dates for attendance. The idea is to cut down on the bots who historically swoop in for tickets before actual fans can buy them.

