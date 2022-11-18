ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

proclaimerscv.com

Gov. Greg Abbott; $1.4 Billion Food Pandemic Benefit, Who Will Receive the Aid?

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved the fifth round of federal Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT). The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) will oversee the distribution of the approved $1.4 billion food pandemic benefit. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott also announced this good news to his fellow Texans and thanked the Department for its approval.
The Center Square

Several bills filed ahead of legislative session to reduce Texas property taxes

(The Center Square) – Multiple bills have been filed by state lawmakers ahead of the 88th legislative session, which begins in January, to attempt to reduce property taxes. Homeowners in Texas currently pay the sixth-highest property taxes in the U.S., with many seeing double digit increases in their bills in one year. Reducing property taxes is a top priority of the Texas Republican Party. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who was...
kut.org

New temporary car tags in Texas aim to crack down on widespread fraud

The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles announced last week that the new tags include additional information and security features to aid law enforcement in their identification of fake tags. They include embedded data and text, watermarks and identification based on the type of tag issued. “Counterfeit tags are produced by...
KSAT 12

TribCast: The future of rural Texas

Your browser does not support the element. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. In this week’s episode, Texas Tribune regional editor Nic Garcia guest-hosts from Texas Tech University for a discussion about the issues facing the rural residents of the state.
95.5 KLAQ

Owning This Animal In Texas Is Totally Illegal

Texas is pretty cool about animals for the most part but some animals are either regulated or straight up forbidden as pets. If you want a dog or a cat, you're good to go in the Lone Star State. You can also have snakes, spiders, lizards, scorpions and other "creepy" critters. Depending on how your neighborhood is zoned, horses, donkeys and cows are cool too.
myfoxzone.com

What's next for Beto O'Rourke? His campaign explains the next steps

DALLAS — As Beto O’Rourke’s campaign pays the bills and winds down the business end of his campaign, many supporters are asking what’s next for the former Congressman. O’Rourke’s Deputy Campaign Manager Jason Lee joined the newest episode of Y’all-itics to discuss the politician’s next steps.
US105

Could Casinos & Sports Betting Become Legal in Texas?

There are about 3 casinos in Texas but currently, casinos and sports betting are illegal. That may change soon. Since a 2018 Supreme Court ruling allowed states to make the decision to legalize it, over 30 states have legalized some form of waging on sports. Bill TX SJR17 was just...
dallasexpress.com

Texas Teacher Invents New Classroom Locks

A terrifying school lockdown experience three years ago inspired a Texas teacher to dedicate herself to making schools and other buildings safer. Crystal Salcido, an English teacher in El Paso, first came up with the idea for a new type of door lock in 2017. However, after an upsetting lockdown experience at her school in 2019, she decided to quit teaching to devote herself full-time to her invention.
Mix 97.9 FM

You Will Soon See The Redesigned Texas DMV Paper License Tags

The Texas Department Of Motor Vehicles Believes It Has Solved A Growing Problem With Its Temporary Tags. The Texas DMV has been dealing with a massive problem involving fraud with the widespread usage of phony tags being used by criminals who gained access to the state's system by registering as dealers and then selling the tags online. The temp tags have also been used to disguise vehicle identification by criminals committing other crimes.
TheDailyBeast

Texas Gov. Abbott Sending Armored Carriers to the Border

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott seems to be taking his immigrant “invasion” claim very seriously. The Texas Tribune reports that under a state order, the National Guard will be sending 10 massive armored personnel carriers to the border. The M113 vehicles, which look like tanks, were originally intended to transport foot soldiers across battlefields—and it’s not clear what purpose the Vietnam-era carriers would serve at the border, or whether weapons will be added to them. Abbott has been describing the flow of migrants into the U.S. from Mexico as an “invasion” much to the delight of conservatives.Read it at Texas Tribune
CBS Austin

Texas has nation's fastest job growth for 12th straight month

AUSTIN, Texas — The number of people on the job in Texas continues to grow over the 12 months. The Texas Workforce Commission said jobs in the state are growing at the fastest rate in the nation. The Austin metro area is also seeing a boost in jobs. Texas'...
