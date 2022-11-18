Read full article on original website
Even though it is hard to believe, COVID-19 relief efforts are still ongoing in the state of Texas. It also seems like it's been longer than it has, but many are still recovering from effects of the disease on their livelihood. Thankfully, multiple benefits are available, and this one helps families in Texas.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved the fifth round of federal Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT). The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) will oversee the distribution of the approved $1.4 billion food pandemic benefit. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott also announced this good news to his fellow Texans and thanked the Department for its approval.
(The Center Square) – Multiple bills have been filed by state lawmakers ahead of the 88th legislative session, which begins in January, to attempt to reduce property taxes. Homeowners in Texas currently pay the sixth-highest property taxes in the U.S., with many seeing double digit increases in their bills in one year. Reducing property taxes is a top priority of the Texas Republican Party. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who was...
Did you know many agencies and organizations offer Texas residents grants each year? Many people do not know about them and the money goes uncollected. Well, if you have been unaware of the aid programs one resource portal can help you.
The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles announced last week that the new tags include additional information and security features to aid law enforcement in their identification of fake tags. They include embedded data and text, watermarks and identification based on the type of tag issued. “Counterfeit tags are produced by...
Your browser does not support the element. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. In this week’s episode, Texas Tribune regional editor Nic Garcia guest-hosts from Texas Tech University for a discussion about the issues facing the rural residents of the state.
Drivers who fuel up before hitting the road this Thanksgiving might save a few bucks.
In the summer of 2021, Jillian Herstein and her roommate received a notice many renters dread: If they wanted to renew the lease on their two-bedroom apartment in South Austin they’d have to pay more. Five hundred dollars a month more — a nearly 30% uptick. “I wrote...
Texas is pretty cool about animals for the most part but some animals are either regulated or straight up forbidden as pets. If you want a dog or a cat, you're good to go in the Lone Star State. You can also have snakes, spiders, lizards, scorpions and other "creepy" critters. Depending on how your neighborhood is zoned, horses, donkeys and cows are cool too.
It's no secret Texans carry a lot of pride for the Lone Star State. That pride has even transformed into loyalty for a few Texas businesses.
DALLAS — As Beto O’Rourke’s campaign pays the bills and winds down the business end of his campaign, many supporters are asking what’s next for the former Congressman. O’Rourke’s Deputy Campaign Manager Jason Lee joined the newest episode of Y’all-itics to discuss the politician’s next steps.
These cities have high rates of violent crimes.
There are about 3 casinos in Texas but currently, casinos and sports betting are illegal. That may change soon. Since a 2018 Supreme Court ruling allowed states to make the decision to legalize it, over 30 states have legalized some form of waging on sports. Bill TX SJR17 was just...
A terrifying school lockdown experience three years ago inspired a Texas teacher to dedicate herself to making schools and other buildings safer. Crystal Salcido, an English teacher in El Paso, first came up with the idea for a new type of door lock in 2017. However, after an upsetting lockdown experience at her school in 2019, she decided to quit teaching to devote herself full-time to her invention.
The Texas Department Of Motor Vehicles Believes It Has Solved A Growing Problem With Its Temporary Tags. The Texas DMV has been dealing with a massive problem involving fraud with the widespread usage of phony tags being used by criminals who gained access to the state's system by registering as dealers and then selling the tags online. The temp tags have also been used to disguise vehicle identification by criminals committing other crimes.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott seems to be taking his immigrant “invasion” claim very seriously. The Texas Tribune reports that under a state order, the National Guard will be sending 10 massive armored personnel carriers to the border. The M113 vehicles, which look like tanks, were originally intended to transport foot soldiers across battlefields—and it’s not clear what purpose the Vietnam-era carriers would serve at the border, or whether weapons will be added to them. Abbott has been describing the flow of migrants into the U.S. from Mexico as an “invasion” much to the delight of conservatives.Read it at Texas Tribune
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) that an amount of $1.4 billion will be given to Texas families. Gov. Greg Abbott’s Statement on $1.4 Billion Food Benefits. The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) has been given U.S. approval, according to...
Did you feel the Earthquake on November 16th? Apparently, a lot of people in West Texas did. At approximately 332pm, a 5.3 Earthquake hit the Mentone, Texas area here in West, Texas on November 16th, 2022. SEE VIDEO BELOW. • IT WAS THE STRONGEST EARTHQUAKE IN TEXAS IN 27 YEARS!
AUSTIN, Texas — The number of people on the job in Texas continues to grow over the 12 months. The Texas Workforce Commission said jobs in the state are growing at the fastest rate in the nation. The Austin metro area is also seeing a boost in jobs. Texas'...
