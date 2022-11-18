ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette woman dies weeks after being found on fire

By Ron Wilkins, Lafayette Journal & Courier
 4 days ago
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Julie Myers some how caught fire about 7:30 a.m. Oct. 30, and she died Wednesday at a hospital in Marion County.

Now police are trying to piece together her last few hours before the fire and ask anyone who might have had contact with her to call them.

Myers, 60, of Lafayette, left the Drury Inn, 4110 South St., in Lafayette, about 2 a.m. on Oct. 30. Five hours later, she was on fire near 18th and Ferry streets.

Police want to know where she was and what she was doing in those five hours.

Lafayette police Lt. Justin Hartman said there is no autopsy scheduled.

Anyone with information may call police at 765-807-1200 or leave an anonymous message at the We Tip Hotline at 800-782-7463.

Reach Ron Wilkins at rwilkins@jconline.com. Follow on Twitter: @RonWilkins2.

