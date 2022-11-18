Read full article on original website
Related
Famed '60s Television Star Dies
“Hogan’s Heroes” star Robert Clary has died at 96, according to Fox News. Clary died on Wednesday at his home in Beverly Hills due to natural causes. In a statement, his niece, Brenda Hancock announced his death, and referred to his time at Nazi concentration camps during World War II.
SFGate
Southern California Home of Late Music Industry Legend Hits the Right Note for $3M
A Southern California home owned by a music industry legend is now available for the first time. The late Donald James Leslie, inventor of the Leslie speaker, built this five-bedroom home in Altadena in 1958 and raised his family there. The residence came on the market a couple of months ago for $3 million.
SFGate
Travis Scott, Skepta to Headline Festival Celebrating Virgil Abloh
Travis Scott and Skepta will headline a one-day music festival, Mirror Mirror, honoring late designer Virgil Abloh. It’ll take place in just a few weeks, on Dec. 3, at the FPL Solar Amphitheater in Miami. The Mirror Mirror lineup — curated by DJ and producer Benji B — also...
SFGate
Meet Variety’s 10 Canadians to Watch Set to be Honored at the Whistler Film Festival
The 10 Canadians to Watch honorees will be celebrated at the Whistler Film Festival on Dec. 3. Whistler Film Fest Kicks Back into High Gear with Hybrid Model and Contenders 'Lost Daughter' and 'Power of the Dog'. “The Whistler Film Festival has proven to be a wonderful destination for Variety,...
Morrissey strikes again at San Francisco’s Castro Theatre
This charming man continues to provoke.
Backup Media and Taran Tantra Join Forces for ‘A Life, A Rose,’ Debut Feature by Kaushik Ray
Debut film “A Life, A Rose” has attracted a heavyweight international investor in France’s Backup Media. The proposed film is by Kaushik Ray who has previously worked in film finance as a lawyer on projects such as “Slumdog Millionaire” and “Fish Tank.” His first two short films as director are only now in pre-production. Paris-based Backup Media, represented by producer Jean-Baptiste Babin, is a vastly experienced co-producer and interface between the European and international film industries. It has previously backed Wim Wenders’ “Submergence,” Brian de Palma’s “Domino,” Carlota Pereda’s “Piggy” (Sundance Film Festival, 2022) and “Still Alice” which earned Julianne Moore a...
SFGate
Netflix Top 10: ‘The Crown’ Season 5 Continues to Reign at No. 1, ‘1899’ Debuts at No. 2
“The Crown” Season 5 continues to dominate the Netflix Top 10 chart. During the Nov. 14-20 viewing window, the latest installment of the British royal family drama starring Imelda Staunton and Jonathan Pryce earned 84.3 million hours viewed. The show’s fifth season opened on Nov. 9 to 107.39 million hours viewed within its first five days of availability and ranked in the Top 10 in 88 countries.
Comments / 0