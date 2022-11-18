ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Famed '60s Television Star Dies

“Hogan’s Heroes” star Robert Clary has died at 96, according to Fox News. Clary died on Wednesday at his home in Beverly Hills due to natural causes. In a statement, his niece, Brenda Hancock announced his death, and referred to his time at Nazi concentration camps during World War II.
Travis Scott, Skepta to Headline Festival Celebrating Virgil Abloh

Travis Scott and Skepta will headline a one-day music festival, Mirror Mirror, honoring late designer Virgil Abloh. It’ll take place in just a few weeks, on Dec. 3, at the FPL Solar Amphitheater in Miami. The Mirror Mirror lineup — curated by DJ and producer Benji B — also...
Backup Media and Taran Tantra Join Forces for ‘A Life, A Rose,’ Debut Feature by Kaushik Ray

Debut film “A Life, A Rose” has attracted a heavyweight international investor in France’s Backup Media. The proposed film is by Kaushik Ray who has previously worked in film finance as a lawyer on projects such as “Slumdog Millionaire” and “Fish Tank.” His first two short films as director are only now in pre-production. Paris-based Backup Media, represented by producer Jean-Baptiste Babin, is a vastly experienced co-producer and interface between the European and international film industries. It has previously backed Wim Wenders’ “Submergence,” Brian de Palma’s “Domino,” Carlota Pereda’s “Piggy” (Sundance Film Festival, 2022) and “Still Alice” which earned Julianne Moore a...
Netflix Top 10: ‘The Crown’ Season 5 Continues to Reign at No. 1, ‘1899’ Debuts at No. 2

“The Crown” Season 5 continues to dominate the Netflix Top 10 chart. During the Nov. 14-20 viewing window, the latest installment of the British royal family drama starring Imelda Staunton and Jonathan Pryce earned 84.3 million hours viewed. The show’s fifth season opened on Nov. 9 to 107.39 million hours viewed within its first five days of availability and ranked in the Top 10 in 88 countries.

