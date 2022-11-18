Debut film “A Life, A Rose” has attracted a heavyweight international investor in France’s Backup Media. The proposed film is by Kaushik Ray who has previously worked in film finance as a lawyer on projects such as “Slumdog Millionaire” and “Fish Tank.” His first two short films as director are only now in pre-production. Paris-based Backup Media, represented by producer Jean-Baptiste Babin, is a vastly experienced co-producer and interface between the European and international film industries. It has previously backed Wim Wenders’ “Submergence,” Brian de Palma’s “Domino,” Carlota Pereda’s “Piggy” (Sundance Film Festival, 2022) and “Still Alice” which earned Julianne Moore a...

