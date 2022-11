The award will be presented to Kidman at a gala tribute on June 10 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. She is the 49th person and first Australian to receive this honor. Michael Kinirons Explores Tragic Guilt in Drama 'The Sparrow,' Cues Up Psychological Thriller 'The Cellist'. “Nicole Kidman...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO