How to Lose a Formula 1 Championship, As Told by Ferrari
Three years ago, as Ferrari totally dropped the ball with the 2019 Formula 1 World Championship, I dedicated an entire story to the Prancing Horse’s numerous “reasons” (read: excuses) for failing to perform. And once again, 2023 looked like it could set the tone for a stunning Championship battle between Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc. The fact that I’m writing this story is probably reason enough to tell you that the Italian marque threw it all away. Again.
How Alex Albon Made a Formula 1 Start After an Induced Coma
During the middle of the 2022 Monza Grand Prix weekend, Williams Formula 1 driver Alex Albon fell ill with appendicitis and went in for emergency surgery. Afterward, he suffered a “known but uncommon” complication with post-operative anesthetic, leaving him in temporary respiratory failure. Albon recovered — and just two weeks later, he was back behind the wheel. Men’s Health has a great new feature on how he did it.
Ferrari, I Don't Think You Can Speed out of Bad Strategy
Despite looking good at the start of the year, Ferrari had a pretty dismal Formula 1 season this year, for countless reasons — strategy being one of them. Thankfully, team principal Mattia Binotto seems to have acknowledged this fact to media... but he’s convinced that a fast and reliable car can solve Ferrari’s strategy issues.
The 2023 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Gets Automatic All-Wheel Drive and More Diesel Torque
It was supposed to be an off-road adventure. But in a van. A dynamic test of the new all-wheel-drive diesel-powered 2023 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter. Just a tall vehicle crawling up a dirt road and maybe, just maybe, we’d get that one-tire-in-the-air photo for this article. Rain, destroyer of baseball games...
At $8,500, Is This 1985 Chevy Caprice a Classic Deal?
While a significant downsize from its preceding edition, today’s Nice Price or No Dice Caprice still represents what today would be considered a pretty big car. Let’s see if it comes with a pretty big price too. The 1997 Alfa Romeo 155 we looked at last Friday had...
