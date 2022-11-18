ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol Press

Bristol Interfaith Coalition holding 'Feeding our Neighbors' event

BRISTOL – As many across the United States prepare for the annual holiday of Thanksgiving, the Bristol Interfaith Coalition is looking to bring together members of all backgrounds and creeds in a showing of gratitude for life, relationships, giving to others and more. “I am excited to be giving...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Linda Teresa Cyr

Linda Teresa Cyr, 69, wife of Jacques R. Cyr, of Bristol, passed away peacefully at the Hospital of Central Connecticut with her family by her side on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. She was born on Aug. 20, 1953 in Middletown, the daughter of the late Conrad and Rolande (Charest) Martin, Sr. Family was Linda's #1 priority, she loved them and her friends here and around the world. She enjoyed her favorite pastime, playing Farmville on Facebook.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

New collaborative workforce training program launching in Bristol

BRISTOL – A new, collaborative workforce training program, "BristolWORKS!" will be launching early next year. BristolWORKS!, which is supported by the city's ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds, will be opening in the Northside Square Plaza at 430 N. Main St. The program will provide individuals with skills, certifications and job-placement services to obtain employment quickly and allow its students the opportunity to continue with advanced programs. It will focus on the areas of manufacturing, early childhood education, information technology and healthcare.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Plainville transfer station closing soon

PLAINVILLE – The Town of Plainville has announced the transfer station will close for the season Dec. 3. The transfer station in Granger Lane will be closing. Christmas Trees can still be brought down after Dec. 25 and placed in the bin marked “Xmas Trees.” The town asks that residents who do so remove them from tree bags.
PLAINVILLE, CT
Bristol Press

Southington police blotter

Kateemariah Williams-void, 23, of 116 Chestnut St., was charged Nov. 7 with disorderly conduct and third degree assault. Sherrie Saglimbeni, 53, of 166 Berlin Ave., was charged Nov. 8 with sixth degree larceny. Jonathan Nicholas Nuzzo, 34, of 39 Nashawena Ave., West Haven, was charged Nov. 7 with third degree...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol Blues unveiling new mascot at Battle for the Bell game Thursday

BRISTOL – The Bristol Blues will be unveiling a new mascot this Thanksgiving at Muzzy Field. The mascot unveiling will take place at the “Battle of the Bell” football game between Bristol Eastern and Bristol Central high schools. It will occur at 10 a.m. this Thursday. Sarah...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

CCSU fall to UMBC 78-76

BALTIMORE (AP) - Matteo Picarelli had 21 points in UMBC’s 78-76 win over Central Connecticut on Sunday. Picarelli sank a 3-pointer with 31 seconds left to play to knot the score at 76. Craig Beaudion II had a layup with one second left to give the Retrievers (3-2) the victory.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Bristol Press

Legacy makers; Runner-up finish for Rams conclude a season of many firsts

The Bristol Central Rams’ historic season came to a close Saturday afternoon as the Rams were defeated by the Joel Barlow Falcons 3-0 in the Class L State Championship. Despite finishing as the Class L runner-up, the Rams accomplished what no team in Bristol Central history has ever done before.
