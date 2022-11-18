Read full article on original website
Bristol Press
Plymouth Legion hosting 'Heating for Heroes' fundraiser to help veterans
PLYMOUTH – Plymouth American Legion Post 20 is hosting a “Heating for Heroes” fundraiser to help the Veterans Strong Community Center in Bristol establish a fuel fund for veterans. The fundraiser will be held from 5 to 10 p.m. Dec. 10 at American Legion Post 20 at...
Bristol Press
Bristol Interfaith Coalition holding 'Feeding our Neighbors' event
BRISTOL – As many across the United States prepare for the annual holiday of Thanksgiving, the Bristol Interfaith Coalition is looking to bring together members of all backgrounds and creeds in a showing of gratitude for life, relationships, giving to others and more. “I am excited to be giving...
Bristol Press
Linda Teresa Cyr
Linda Teresa Cyr, 69, wife of Jacques R. Cyr, of Bristol, passed away peacefully at the Hospital of Central Connecticut with her family by her side on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. She was born on Aug. 20, 1953 in Middletown, the daughter of the late Conrad and Rolande (Charest) Martin, Sr. Family was Linda's #1 priority, she loved them and her friends here and around the world. She enjoyed her favorite pastime, playing Farmville on Facebook.
Bristol Press
New collaborative workforce training program launching in Bristol
BRISTOL – A new, collaborative workforce training program, "BristolWORKS!" will be launching early next year. BristolWORKS!, which is supported by the city's ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds, will be opening in the Northside Square Plaza at 430 N. Main St. The program will provide individuals with skills, certifications and job-placement services to obtain employment quickly and allow its students the opportunity to continue with advanced programs. It will focus on the areas of manufacturing, early childhood education, information technology and healthcare.
Bristol Press
Plainville police blotter
Posted in The Bristol Press, Plainville on Monday, 21 November 2022 09:57. Updated: Monday, 21 November 2022 09:59.
Bristol Press
New Britain man gets seven years in prison for violent robbery in Southington
SOUTHINGTON -- A New Britain man is expected to serve seven years in prison for his role in a violent robbery in Southington. Karon Grimes, 20, of 29 Liberty St., New Britain, has been sentenced to seven years behind bars in connection with multiple criminal cases – one of which involved the armed robbery of a man in Southington.
Bristol Press
Plainville transfer station closing soon
PLAINVILLE – The Town of Plainville has announced the transfer station will close for the season Dec. 3. The transfer station in Granger Lane will be closing. Christmas Trees can still be brought down after Dec. 25 and placed in the bin marked “Xmas Trees.” The town asks that residents who do so remove them from tree bags.
Bristol Press
Southington police blotter
Kateemariah Williams-void, 23, of 116 Chestnut St., was charged Nov. 7 with disorderly conduct and third degree assault. Sherrie Saglimbeni, 53, of 166 Berlin Ave., was charged Nov. 8 with sixth degree larceny. Jonathan Nicholas Nuzzo, 34, of 39 Nashawena Ave., West Haven, was charged Nov. 7 with third degree...
Bristol Press
Bristol Blues unveiling new mascot at Battle for the Bell game Thursday
BRISTOL – The Bristol Blues will be unveiling a new mascot this Thanksgiving at Muzzy Field. The mascot unveiling will take place at the “Battle of the Bell” football game between Bristol Eastern and Bristol Central high schools. It will occur at 10 a.m. this Thursday. Sarah...
Bristol Press
CCSU fall to UMBC 78-76
BALTIMORE (AP) - Matteo Picarelli had 21 points in UMBC’s 78-76 win over Central Connecticut on Sunday. Picarelli sank a 3-pointer with 31 seconds left to play to knot the score at 76. Craig Beaudion II had a layup with one second left to give the Retrievers (3-2) the victory.
Bristol Press
Legacy makers; Runner-up finish for Rams conclude a season of many firsts
The Bristol Central Rams’ historic season came to a close Saturday afternoon as the Rams were defeated by the Joel Barlow Falcons 3-0 in the Class L State Championship. Despite finishing as the Class L runner-up, the Rams accomplished what no team in Bristol Central history has ever done before.
