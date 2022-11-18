ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

“Bruce Almighty” remains one of Jim Carrey’s biggest hits with $484 million at the worldwide box office, so it’s no wonder co-screenwriters Steve Koren and Mark O’Keefe cracked an idea for a sequel that would bring back Carrey’s Bruce Nolan. In a recent interview with Syfy, Koren and O’Keefe revealed their plans for “Brucifer,” a “Bruce Almighty” sequel that would’ve found Carrey’s character gaining the powers of Satan instead of God.
A Netflix anthology series that you can watch in any order you want? A star-studded cast that includes Paz Vega, Rufus Sewell, and Giancarlo Esposito? A story about master thieves planning a heist with the biggest payday in history? My expectations are now as high as they can possibly get for Kaleidoscope, an 8-episode Netflix releases coming on January 1 that will bring a different and fresh perspective to the crime genre.
Travis Scott and Skepta will headline a one-day music festival, Mirror Mirror, honoring late designer Virgil Abloh. It’ll take place in just a few weeks, on Dec. 3, at the FPL Solar Amphitheater in Miami. The Mirror Mirror lineup — curated by DJ and producer Benji B — also...
