Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
Will Jonathan Majors Do Full Drag and Wear Dennis Rodman’s Wedding Dress in NBA Film? It’s a ‘Possibility’
Jonathan Majors is getting ready to star as Dennis Rodman in “48 Hours in Vegas,” Lionsgate’s upcoming film about the former Chicago Bulls player’s infamous weekend trip to Sin City in the middle of the 1998 NBA Finals against the Utah Jazz. Majors, who stars in...
SFGate
‘Bruce Almighty’ Writers Detail Unmade Sequel ‘Brucifer’: Jim Carrey as Satan, Undead Jennifer Aniston and More
“Bruce Almighty” remains one of Jim Carrey’s biggest hits with $484 million at the worldwide box office, so it’s no wonder co-screenwriters Steve Koren and Mark O’Keefe cracked an idea for a sequel that would bring back Carrey’s Bruce Nolan. In a recent interview with Syfy, Koren and O’Keefe revealed their plans for “Brucifer,” a “Bruce Almighty” sequel that would’ve found Carrey’s character gaining the powers of Satan instead of God.
Kaleidoscope is hands-down the Netflix release I’m most excited for right now
A Netflix anthology series that you can watch in any order you want? A star-studded cast that includes Paz Vega, Rufus Sewell, and Giancarlo Esposito? A story about master thieves planning a heist with the biggest payday in history? My expectations are now as high as they can possibly get for Kaleidoscope, an 8-episode Netflix releases coming on January 1 that will bring a different and fresh perspective to the crime genre.
SFGate
Travis Scott, Skepta to Headline Festival Celebrating Virgil Abloh
Travis Scott and Skepta will headline a one-day music festival, Mirror Mirror, honoring late designer Virgil Abloh. It’ll take place in just a few weeks, on Dec. 3, at the FPL Solar Amphitheater in Miami. The Mirror Mirror lineup — curated by DJ and producer Benji B — also...
Comments / 0