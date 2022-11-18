Read full article on original website
hk-now.com
Holiday on Main Street Features the Magic of Middletown
Submitted by Haley Stafford, Middlesex County Chamber of Commerce. (November 21, 2022) —Central Business Bureau Chairwoman Pamela Steele and Event Chairman Al Santostefano of the Middlesex County Chamber of Commerce invite the community to experience the Annual Magic of Middletown presented by Holiday on Main Street! This magical series of events will be held on the weekends from Thanksgiving to Christmas. These safe, fun and interactive events are sure to get the community excited and downtown to feel the holiday spirit.
Bristol Press
Bristol Chorale, Bristol Brass and Wind Ensemble coming together for one big holiday concert
BRISTOL – Bristol Chorale and The Bristol Brass and Wind Ensemble will present a combined concert, “A Holiday Celebration,” Dec. 11 at St. Paul Catholic High School. The concert, directed by Rich Theriault, will be held at 3 p.m. at the school at 1001 Stafford Ave. The performance will include holiday favorites, with the Chorale singing “Silent Night,” “Joy to the World,” and “A Swingin’ Christmas.” The Bristol Brass and Wind ensemble will play other popular holiday tunes including “A Fireside Christmas,” “A Christmas Festival” and other pieces. They will also play some songs together, including “The Hallelujah Chorus” by G.F. Handel.
Big shows coming to The Palace Theater in Waterbury
(WTNH) — After you finish that Thanksgiving meal on Thursday, The Palace Theater in Waterbury will start serving up some great shows! From “The Nutcracker” to “Chicago”, there’s something for everyone this upcoming holiday season. Frank Tavera, the CEO of Palace Theater, joined News 8 to rave about the amazing shows coming to the stage […]
This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must Visit
Between the magical Christmas light displays, festive decorations, and tree-lighting celebrations, there are so many ways to usher in the holiday season here in the Constitution State. One of the best and most exciting Christmas markets is set to return this year and it is a must-visit destination. Keep reading to learn more.
Bristol Press
Bernie Guida Cardiac and Rehabilitation Center holding annual holiday party Dec. 15
BRISTOL – Bristol Health’s Bernie Guida Cardiac and Pulmonary Rehabilitation Center will hold its annual holiday party on Dec. 15 this year. Tickets are $10 each and must be purchased by Dec. 7. The party will be held at the Giamatti Little League Center, at 335 Mix St.,...
Bristol Press
Bristol Interfaith Coalition holding 'Feeding our Neighbors' event
BRISTOL – As many across the United States prepare for the annual holiday of Thanksgiving, the Bristol Interfaith Coalition is looking to bring together members of all backgrounds and creeds in a showing of gratitude for life, relationships, giving to others and more. “I am excited to be giving...
Where to eat Thanksgiving dinner in Massachusetts
22News has compiled a list of several restaurants that are open on Thanksgiving.
What you can expect to pay for a Christmas tree this year
22News explains what to expect when searching for a Christmas tree this year.
Best Bakeries To Visit For Thanksgiving Pies in Lower CT
Thanksgiving is just a few short days away and have you ordered your pie yet? Well, you’re in luck! Here are a few of the best pies you can get this holiday and if you get there early enough, you may just be able to get one of CT’s best pies.
Family wants to keep Rose’s Berry Farm running
GLASTONBURY — Although the Town Council has voted to buy 23 acres of Rose’s Berry Farm on Matson Hill Road, a local businessman and his family are asking the council to consider a different approach that they say could preserve the same land as part of a working farm.
Light the night: Holiday Lights returns to Lake Compounce for 10th season
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — The holidays are coming early to Lake Compounce. America’s oldest amusement park kicks-off its 10th annual Holiday Lights event in Bristol on Saturday for its longest season to-date. In honor of the celebration, Lake Compounce will relight Connecticut’s tallest Christmas tree. In addition to the early season, this year’s Holiday Lights […]
trumbulltimes.com
Here are 8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in December
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new restaurants around Connecticut, from a Westport outpost for fresh Italian pastas to a Cromwell taco spot with rotating churro flavors. Plan b Burger Bar. Hartford. Plan b, the Connecticut restaurant brand known for its emphasis...
Statue’s Approval Heralded, With History
(Updated) The group charged with coming up with an Italian heritage-celebrating sculpture to replace the long-gone Christopher Columbus statue in Wooster Square Park gathered at the site of the past and future monuments on Tuesday to celebrate a major milestone for the project — and to kick off a $300,000 fundraising drive.
Bristol Press
Plainville transfer station closing soon
PLAINVILLE – The Town of Plainville has announced the transfer station will close for the season Dec. 3. The transfer station in Granger Lane will be closing. Christmas Trees can still be brought down after Dec. 25 and placed in the bin marked “Xmas Trees.” The town asks that residents who do so remove them from tree bags.
Bridgeport Rescue Mission hands out free Thanksgiving meals for people in need
The organization is handing out 7,000 free meals to those in need at the Hartford Healthcare Amphitheatre as part of their Great Thanksgiving Project.
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in Connecticut
Bakeries are an essential part of communities across America. Many families that immigrated to the United States back in the 1800s and early 1900s, like those from Italy, Holland, and Germany, found their way into the American Dream by opening these small independent bakeries.
Big Daddy’s turkey giveaway in Springfield
Springfield star basketball player Milan Harrison and Co-Owner of Big Daddy's and Owner of pro meats, David Smith partnered up with Dazed Cannabis for a turkey giveaway on Saturday.
‘The Guy From Saw’ Will Be In Wallingford, Connecticut On Thanksgiving Weekend
The other night, my fiancee was surfing the ol' web when she, all of a sudden, said out loud, "the guy from The Princess Bride will be in Wallingford next Saturday." Then I asked, "who?" and she says, "you know, Cary Elwes, he was in The Princess Bride, he is doing a meet and greet next weekend."
Bristol Press
Plainville police blotter
Posted in The Bristol Press, Plainville on Monday, 21 November 2022 09:57. Updated: Monday, 21 November 2022 09:59.
Cat café opens in Old Saybrook
OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — A new café in Old Saybrook is offering customers a chance to come in, play with cats and potentially take one home. “We wanted to give the cats their best life before they find their forever home,” Carla Gowrie, who owns All the Single Kitties, said. The café, located on […]
