Bristol, CT

hk-now.com

Holiday on Main Street Features the Magic of Middletown

Submitted by Haley Stafford, Middlesex County Chamber of Commerce. (November 21, 2022) —Central Business Bureau Chairwoman Pamela Steele and Event Chairman Al Santostefano of the Middlesex County Chamber of Commerce invite the community to experience the Annual Magic of Middletown presented by Holiday on Main Street! This magical series of events will be held on the weekends from Thanksgiving to Christmas. These safe, fun and interactive events are sure to get the community excited and downtown to feel the holiday spirit.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol Chorale, Bristol Brass and Wind Ensemble coming together for one big holiday concert

BRISTOL – Bristol Chorale and The Bristol Brass and Wind Ensemble will present a combined concert, “A Holiday Celebration,” Dec. 11 at St. Paul Catholic High School. The concert, directed by Rich Theriault, will be held at 3 p.m. at the school at 1001 Stafford Ave. The performance will include holiday favorites, with the Chorale singing “Silent Night,” “Joy to the World,” and “A Swingin’ Christmas.” The Bristol Brass and Wind ensemble will play other popular holiday tunes including “A Fireside Christmas,” “A Christmas Festival” and other pieces. They will also play some songs together, including “The Hallelujah Chorus” by G.F. Handel.
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Big shows coming to The Palace Theater in Waterbury

(WTNH) — After you finish that Thanksgiving meal on Thursday, The Palace Theater in Waterbury will start serving up some great shows! From “The Nutcracker” to “Chicago”, there’s something for everyone this upcoming holiday season. Frank Tavera, the CEO of Palace Theater, joined News 8 to rave about the amazing shows coming to the stage […]
WATERBURY, CT
Travel Maven

This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must Visit

Between the magical Christmas light displays, festive decorations, and tree-lighting celebrations, there are so many ways to usher in the holiday season here in the Constitution State. One of the best and most exciting Christmas markets is set to return this year and it is a must-visit destination. Keep reading to learn more.
NEWINGTON, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol Interfaith Coalition holding 'Feeding our Neighbors' event

BRISTOL – As many across the United States prepare for the annual holiday of Thanksgiving, the Bristol Interfaith Coalition is looking to bring together members of all backgrounds and creeds in a showing of gratitude for life, relationships, giving to others and more. “I am excited to be giving...
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Light the night: Holiday Lights returns to Lake Compounce for 10th season

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — The holidays are coming early to Lake Compounce. America’s oldest amusement park kicks-off its 10th annual Holiday Lights event in Bristol on Saturday for its longest season to-date. In honor of the celebration, Lake Compounce will relight Connecticut’s tallest Christmas tree. In addition to the early season, this year’s Holiday Lights […]
BRISTOL, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Here are 8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in December

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new restaurants around Connecticut, from a Westport outpost for fresh Italian pastas to a Cromwell taco spot with rotating churro flavors. Plan b Burger Bar. Hartford. Plan b, the Connecticut restaurant brand known for its emphasis...
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Haven Independent

Statue’s Approval Heralded, With History

(Updated) The group charged with coming up with an Italian heritage-celebrating sculpture to replace the long-gone Christopher Columbus statue in Wooster Square Park gathered at the site of the past and future monuments on Tuesday to celebrate a major milestone for the project — and to kick off a $300,000 fundraising drive.
BRANFORD, CT
Bristol Press

Plainville transfer station closing soon

PLAINVILLE – The Town of Plainville has announced the transfer station will close for the season Dec. 3. The transfer station in Granger Lane will be closing. Christmas Trees can still be brought down after Dec. 25 and placed in the bin marked “Xmas Trees.” The town asks that residents who do so remove them from tree bags.
PLAINVILLE, CT
WTNH

Cat café opens in Old Saybrook

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — A new café in Old Saybrook is offering customers a chance to come in, play with cats and potentially take one home. “We wanted to give the cats their best life before they find their forever home,” Carla Gowrie, who owns All the Single Kitties, said. The café, located on […]
OLD SAYBROOK, CT

