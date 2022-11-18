Read full article on original website
Torrington and Waterbury Hosting Tree Lighting Festivals This Weekend
I'm getting into the Christmas spirit, I'm actually considering bringing a live Christmas tree into our new place in Torrington. I admit it, I've been Mr. Bah Humbug and acted kind of Grinchy the past couple years, but I'm ready. My hometown and my former hometown are ready to celebrate...
Bristol Press
Linda Teresa Cyr
Linda Teresa Cyr, 69, wife of Jacques R. Cyr, of Bristol, passed away peacefully at the Hospital of Central Connecticut with her family by her side on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. She was born on Aug. 20, 1953 in Middletown, the daughter of the late Conrad and Rolande (Charest) Martin, Sr. Family was Linda's #1 priority, she loved them and her friends here and around the world. She enjoyed her favorite pastime, playing Farmville on Facebook.
Bristol Press
Bristol Chorale, Bristol Brass and Wind Ensemble coming together for one big holiday concert
BRISTOL – Bristol Chorale and The Bristol Brass and Wind Ensemble will present a combined concert, “A Holiday Celebration,” Dec. 11 at St. Paul Catholic High School. The concert, directed by Rich Theriault, will be held at 3 p.m. at the school at 1001 Stafford Ave. The performance will include holiday favorites, with the Chorale singing “Silent Night,” “Joy to the World,” and “A Swingin’ Christmas.” The Bristol Brass and Wind ensemble will play other popular holiday tunes including “A Fireside Christmas,” “A Christmas Festival” and other pieces. They will also play some songs together, including “The Hallelujah Chorus” by G.F. Handel.
Statue’s Approval Heralded, With History
(Updated) The group charged with coming up with an Italian heritage-celebrating sculpture to replace the long-gone Christopher Columbus statue in Wooster Square Park gathered at the site of the past and future monuments on Tuesday to celebrate a major milestone for the project — and to kick off a $300,000 fundraising drive.
Best Bakeries To Visit For Thanksgiving Pies in Lower CT
Thanksgiving is just a few short days away and have you ordered your pie yet? Well, you’re in luck! Here are a few of the best pies you can get this holiday and if you get there early enough, you may just be able to get one of CT’s best pies.
NBC Connecticut
Winterfest Returns to Bushnell Park in Hartford
NBC Connecticut, Telemundo Connecticut, and Comcast are Connecting You to Joy during Winterfest Hartford!. From November 25 through January 8, Hartford’s Bushnell Park will be alive with winter activities and free fun for the entire family. Come to Downtown Hartford and enjoy free outdoor ice skating all week from...
New Britain Herald
New Britain's Stanley Quarter Park pond will be dredged with hopes of returning it to its iconic former state
NEW BRITAIN – The slightly dilapidated, unusable feature at Stanley Quarter Park, the infamous pond, will officially be dredged and returned to a new, beautiful useable state. “This beautiful pond is absolutely an iconic part of Stanley Quarter Park and so many of our residents have wonderful memories here....
westportjournal.com
Remembering Paul Newman hits home with hometown crowd
WESTPORT — In a conversation reminiscent of having coffee with a neighbor, Melissa Newman, daughter of renowned actors and longtime local residents, Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward, chatted about her late father’s new memoir at a Sunday program in the Westport Country Playhouse. The second of the couple’s...
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in Connecticut
Bakeries are an essential part of communities across America. Many families that immigrated to the United States back in the 1800s and early 1900s, like those from Italy, Holland, and Germany, found their way into the American Dream by opening these small independent bakeries.
This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must Visit
Between the magical Christmas light displays, festive decorations, and tree-lighting celebrations, there are so many ways to usher in the holiday season here in the Constitution State. One of the best and most exciting Christmas markets is set to return this year and it is a must-visit destination. Keep reading to learn more.
trumbulltimes.com
Here are 8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in December
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new restaurants around Connecticut, from a Westport outpost for fresh Italian pastas to a Cromwell taco spot with rotating churro flavors. Plan b Burger Bar. Hartford. Plan b, the Connecticut restaurant brand known for its emphasis...
Bristol Press
Plainville transfer station closing soon
PLAINVILLE – The Town of Plainville has announced the transfer station will close for the season Dec. 3. The transfer station in Granger Lane will be closing. Christmas Trees can still be brought down after Dec. 25 and placed in the bin marked “Xmas Trees.” The town asks that residents who do so remove them from tree bags.
Eyewitness News
K9 Duo from the Bristol Fire Department
BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB) - This week on K9 Duo’s we caught up with K9 Oakiee and firefighter Chris Hayden from the Bristol Fire Department. Hayden says he got the idea of getting a firehouse dog from the Southington Fire Department. The department got Oakiee from a nonprofit organization called...
NECN
Did You Know 2 of the Best Donut Shops in US Are in New England?
If you live in New England and love donuts (what is there to not love about donuts?), you'll want to keep reading. Yelp scoured the nation earlier this year for the best bakers of America's glazed, iced, dipped, sprinkled, and cream-filled confections to create the "Top 100 US Donut Shops 2022" -- and two shops in Connecticut and Massachusetts earned a place on the sweet list.
Big shows coming to The Palace Theater in Waterbury
(WTNH) — After you finish that Thanksgiving meal on Thursday, The Palace Theater in Waterbury will start serving up some great shows! From “The Nutcracker” to “Chicago”, there’s something for everyone this upcoming holiday season. Frank Tavera, the CEO of Palace Theater, joined News 8 to rave about the amazing shows coming to the stage […]
Bristol Press
New collaborative workforce training program launching in Bristol
BRISTOL – A new, collaborative workforce training program, "BristolWORKS!" will be launching early next year. BristolWORKS!, which is supported by the city's ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds, will be opening in the Northside Square Plaza at 430 N. Main St. The program will provide individuals with skills, certifications and job-placement services to obtain employment quickly and allow its students the opportunity to continue with advanced programs. It will focus on the areas of manufacturing, early childhood education, information technology and healthcare.
Ice Cream Newbie Sweetens Autumn Chill
As New Haven’s first wintery weekend settled over Orange Street, the sign outside Elena’s On Orange lit up — and welcomed a steady stream of families seeking solace from the acerbic wind in a sweeter kind of cold. You might have guessed it was an 80 degree...
Warming Centers Open, While City Looks To Long-Term Homeless Fixes
Short-term cold-weather “warming centers” opened Tuesday while the city and a nonprofit separately prepared to figure out how to spend a combined $7 million on long-term solutions for the homeless. Officials gathered on East Street at the faith-based addiction recovery and life crisis “180 Center” to announce...
Bristol Press
Bristol Blues unveiling new mascot at Battle for the Bell game Thursday
BRISTOL – The Bristol Blues will be unveiling a new mascot this Thanksgiving at Muzzy Field. The mascot unveiling will take place at the “Battle of the Bell” football game between Bristol Eastern and Bristol Central high schools. It will occur at 10 a.m. this Thursday. Sarah...
Connecticut awards 1st retail cannabis dispensary licenses
The state of Connecticut has awarded its first licenses for recreational cannabis dispensaries.
